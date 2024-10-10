This week, we’re talking with Torrie Oglesby about caring for yourself as a homeschooling mama, so you can have the heart, the energy, and the passion to pour into your kids. Plus, we’ll share about our new content bundle for the month February called SLOW that’s coming out this week...So grab a cup of coffee and join us on the front porch. LINKSAinsley Arment: instagram.com/ainsl3yJennifer Pepito: instagram.com/jenniferpepitoWild + Free San Luis Obisbo: bewildandfree.org/spring2023Torrie Oglesby: instagram.com/torrie_oglesbyWild + Free Content Bundles: bewildandfree.org/bundlesWild + Free: https://www.bewildandfree.org/
29:07
Episode 84: Start Fresh About Things
This week, we're talking with our dear friends and fellow Wild + Free mamas, Elle Celaya and Melissa Amy Simmons, about how where we live impacts our homeschool. Plus, we'll share about our Wild + Free conference in San Luis Obispo, California this April 14th and 15th. So grab a cup of coffee and join us on the front porch.
27:17
Episode 83: Mothering by the Book
This week, we're talking with the founder of the Peaceful Press and our regular podcast host Jennifer Pepito about her new book Mothering By the Book. Plus, we'll share about new Wild + Free content bundle for the month of August called LISTEN.So grab a cup of coffee and join us on the front porch.
30:11
Episode 82: The Wild + Free Family
This week, we're talking about a new book coming to the Wild + Free community this August called The Wild + Free Family! You'll hear a conversation with Ainsley Arment and Jennifer Pepito and learn how you can get some special perks with your pre-order by August 29th.So grab a cup of coffee and join us on the front porch.
30:05
Episode 81: The Messy Work of Wonder
This week, we're talking with Robyn Robertson of "Honey I'm Homeschooling the Kids" about giving our older children the freedom to guide their own learning. Plus… we'll share about our new content bundle for the month of July called SPARK, as well as our Group Leader Gathering at the Farm Village in September. So grab a cup of coffee and join us on the front porch.