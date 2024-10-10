Episode 81: The Messy Work of Wonder

This week, we're talking with Robyn Robertson of "Honey I'm Homeschooling the Kids" about giving our older children the freedom to guide their own learning. Plus… we'll share about our new content bundle for the month of July called SPARK, as well as our Group Leader Gathering at the Farm Village in September. So grab a cup of coffee and join us on the front porch.