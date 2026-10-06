Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessMindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More

Hunter Clarke-Fields
Health & WellnessKids & Family
Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More
Latest episode

614 episodes

  • Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More

    Why Parents Need Negotiation Skills More Than Ever - Attia Qureshi

    10/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Most parents don't think of themselves as negotiators—but according to negotiation expert Attia Qureshi, we're negotiating dozens of times every day.

    Whether you're discussing bedtime, dividing household responsibilities, navigating the mental load, or deciding whose career takes priority, negotiation is happening in the small moments that shape family life.

    In this conversation, Hunter Clarke-Fields talks with Attia Qureshi, negotiation and influence expert, former MIT lecturer, adjunct professor at the University of Michigan, and co-author of Never Settle. Together, they explore how parents can approach difficult conversations with more mindfulness, clarity, and collaboration.

    Attia explains why many relationship conflicts aren't really about the surface issue, how people-pleasing and avoidance undermine healthy communication, and why one of the most important negotiations you'll ever have is the one happening inside your own mind.

    If you've ever struggled with resentment, unequal household labor, or asking for what you need without triggering conflict, this episode offers practical tools you can use immediately.

    In this episode, you'll learn:

    • Why negotiation isn't about winning—it's about understanding interests and values• The hidden negotiations couples are having every day• How internal negotiation shapes your relationships• Why avoiding difficult conversations often creates bigger problems later• Practical language for discussing mental load and household responsibilities• How mindfulness helps you stay calm during conflict• Ways to advocate for your needs without becoming adversarial• Communication tools that strengthen connection and cooperation

    This episode will help you move from frustration and stalemate toward collaboration, understanding, and stronger family relationships.

    ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
    Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
    bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
    Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
    Course and Teacher Training.

    Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
    resources, and more at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MindfulMamaMentor.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



    Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
    always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
    website:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More

    How to Raise Capable Kids in an Anxious World - Sissy Goff and David Thomas

    09/29/2026 | 45 mins.
    Today's kids are growing up in one of the safest—and most anxiety-filled—times in history. So how do we help them become confident, resilient, and prepared for real life?

    In this episode of the Mindful Mama Podcast, Hunter Clarke-Fields sits down with child therapists Sissy Goff and David Thomas, authors of Capable, to explore why capability—not happiness—is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children.

    Drawing on more than 30 years of counseling thousands of kids and families, Sissy and David explain why anxiety is rising, how overprotection can unintentionally undermine confidence, and what parents can do instead to help children develop courage, resilience, and emotional strength.

    They share practical, age-appropriate ways to encourage independence, help kids face fears, and model the emotional skills children need to thrive. You'll also learn why parents need to examine their own anxiety, how simple family mantras can shape a child's inner voice for life, and why allowing children to struggle in healthy ways builds lasting confidence.

    If you've ever wondered whether you're helping too much—or not enough—this conversation offers compassionate, research-informed guidance for raising kids who trust themselves and can handle life's inevitable challenges.

    In this episode, you'll learn:

    Why capability is more important than constantly pursuing happiness

    What's driving rising anxiety in children and teens

    How parental anxiety and "safetyism" can unintentionally limit kids' growth

    Why children need opportunities to experience manageable challenges

    Practical capability-building exercises for toddlers, school-age kids, and teens

    How to help children face fear without pushing too hard

    Why the phrases we repeat become our children's inner voice

    The power of family mantras like "We can do hard things"

    How to model resilience, emotional regulation, and courage in everyday life

    Simple ways to build confidence without adding more pressure to parenting

    Rather than protecting children from every challenge, Sissy and David remind us that confidence grows through experience. When kids discover they can handle difficult situations—with loving support—they begin to trust themselves in ways that last a lifetime.

    ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
    Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
    bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
    Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
    Course and Teacher Training.

    Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
    resources, and more at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MindfulMamaMentor.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
    always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
    website:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More

    Siblings! How to Cultivate Great Sibling Relationships - Jonathan Caspi

    09/22/2026 | 52 mins.
    Hunter Clarke-Fields and Jonathan Caspi explore the intricate dynamics of sibling relationships, discussing how siblings influence each other's identities, the impact of birth order, and the importance of fostering positive interactions. They delve into the surprising findings about sibling differences and practical strategies for parents to nurture healthy sibling bonds while avoiding common pitfalls.

    ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1 bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting Course and Teacher Training.

    Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free resources, and more at ⁠MindfulMamaMentor.com⁠.

    Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at ⁠mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/⁠

    We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our website:

    ⁠/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More

    Dr. Shefali: What Today's Boys and Girls Really Need From Parents

    09/15/2026 | 44 mins.
    How do we raise emotionally healthy children in a world of social media, AI, constant comparison, and endless digital stimulation?

    This week I'm joined by Dr. Shefali, clinical psychologist, bestselling author, and founder of the Conscious Parenting movement, to explore what today's boys and girls truly need from us. Together we discuss why so many boys are emotionally misunderstood, why girls face unprecedented pressure to perform and seek approval, and how parents can move beyond punishment and control toward deeper connection.

    We talk about why boys often shut down emotionally, how to respond to anger without shame, the rising perfectionism affecting girls, and why allowing our children to experience boredom may be one of the greatest gifts we can give them.

    If you've ever wondered how to parent with more presence—and prepare your children for a rapidly changing world—this conversation is full of practical wisdom and hope.

    In this episode, you'll learn:

    Why boys often express emotions differently than girls

    How to respond to anger without punishment or shame

    What boys need to stay emotionally connected with their parents

    Why perfectionism and anxiety are increasing for girls

    How technology is reshaping childhood—and what parents can do

    Why boredom, struggle, and "friction" are essential for resilience

    How conscious boundaries differ from punishment

    The mindset shift that can transform your relationship with your child

    We discuss:

    Conscious parenting

    Emotional intelligence

    Raising boys

    Raising girls

    Emotional regulation

    Healthy masculinity

    Perfectionism

    Parenting in the digital age

    Screen time

    Connection before correction

    Resilience

    Boundaries

    Mindfulness

    Parent-child relationships

    About Dr. Shefali

    Dr. Shefali is a clinical psychologist, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of the Conscious Parenting movement. She has spent decades helping parents move beyond fear, control, and old conditioning to raise children with greater presence, authenticity, and emotional connection.

    Resources Mentioned

    Dr. Shefali's books Raising Conscious Sons and Raising Conscious Daughters

    Dr. Shefali's website

    Connect with Hunter

    If this conversation resonated with you, subscribe to the Mindful Mama Podcast and leave a rating and review—it helps more parents discover these conversations.

    ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
    Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
    bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
    Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
    Course and Teacher Training.

    Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
    resources, and more at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MindfulMamaMentor.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



    Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



    We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
    always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
    website:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More

    What Japanese Parents Know About Raising Independent Kids - Lisa Katayama

    09/08/2026 | 53 mins.
    Why do Japanese children confidently run errands alone, navigate public transportation, and show remarkable consideration for others from such a young age?

    In this episode, Hunter talks with Lisa Katayama, author of The Japanese Way of Parenting, about the cultural values that help children develop independence, emotional regulation, and respect for others. Born and raised in Tokyo and now raising her own family in California, Lisa shares the biggest differences she's noticed between Japanese and American parenting—and how parents everywhere can borrow the best of both worlds.

    Together they explore how children learn responsibility not through pressure or perfection, but through trust, consistent expectations, and opportunities to contribute.

    You'll Learn:

    Why Japanese parenting emphasizes interdependence before independence

    The powerful concept of meiwaku and how it teaches children to consider others

    Why Japanese playgrounds look so different from American ones

    Simple ways to build your child's confidence through everyday responsibility

    How routines and community expectations foster cooperation and emotional regulation

    What American parents can adopt from Japanese parenting—without losing warmth or individuality

    Whether you're raising a toddler or a teenager, this conversation offers refreshing ideas for cultivating capable, compassionate kids while creating a calmer family life.

    In this episode we discuss:

    Interdependence vs. individuality

    Emotional regulation

    Independence and responsibility

    Japanese parenting philosophy

    Meiwaku

    Mindfulness in everyday life

    Raising confident kids

    Cooperation instead of control

    ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
    Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
    bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
    Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
    Course and Teacher Training.

    Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
    resources, and more at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MindfulMamaMentor.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

    Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
    always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
    website:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
About Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More
How do you raise kind, confident kids without losing your cool? How do you manage kids’ behavior, help them regulate their big emotions, AND stay grounded? Mindful Parenting is here to help. I’m Hunter Clarke-Fields, former yelling, frustrated mom. Dealing with my anger drove me to find practical, compassionate parenting strategies to regulate emotions as well as mindfulness to bring peace to the chaos at home. In each refreshingly honest episode you’ll come away knowing that you have permission to be human, you're not alone, and it won't always be this hard. If you've looking for conscious, positive parenting strategies and expert advice on issues like tech/screen time, ADHD, tantrums, teens, toddlers, and more, you’re in the right place. Join our community of parents changing generational patterns for a brighter future! https://www.mindfulmamamentor.com/
Podcast website
Health & WellnessKids & FamilyParenting

Listen to Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More, Get Sleepy: stories for sleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:07:39 PM
A company fromMADSACK