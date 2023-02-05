Bring Your Kids Into the Kitchen - Nadiya Hussain [398]

Need some inspiration to get your kids into the kitchen? In this episode, we have Nadiya Hussain on the Mindful Mama Podcast—a British television chef, author and television presenter. You may have watched her win the Great British Baking Show or some of her many other travelogues or cooking shows, but did you know she's struggled with anxiety and writes amazing children's books? Nadiya Hussain rose to fame after winning the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off. Since winning, Nadiya has presented many of her own cookery shows and travelogues. Nadiya has also presented, Nadiya: Anxiety & Me, an in-depth look at how she and others live with anxiety and panic disorder. Her latest cookery show - Nadiya's Everyday Baking. Her cookery books and cookery/story books for children have reached bestseller status in the UK and abroad. Nadiya has also written three novels, a trilogy of picture books, and a memoir, Finding My Voice. Her latest cook book is Nadiya's Everyday Baking.