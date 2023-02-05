Mindful Mama Mentor Hunter Clarke-Fields shares inspiration, interviews, and more. Mindful Mama is about becoming a less irritable, more joyful parent. We know ... More
Bring Your Kids Into the Kitchen - Nadiya Hussain [398]
Need some inspiration to get your kids into the kitchen? In this episode, we have Nadiya Hussain on the Mindful Mama Podcast—a British television chef, author and television presenter. You may have watched her win the Great British Baking Show or some of her many other travelogues or cooking shows, but did you know she’s struggled with anxiety and writes amazing children’s books? Join Hunter as she talks to Nadiya Hussain!
Nadiya Hussain rose to fame after winning the sixth series of The Great British Bake Off. Since winning, Nadiya has presented many of her own cookery shows and travelogues. Nadiya has also presented, Nadiya: Anxiety & Me, an in-depth look at how she and others live with anxiety and panic disorder. Her latest cookery show - Nadiya's Everyday Baking. Her cookery books and cookery/story books for children have reached bestseller status in the UK and abroad. Nadiya has also written three novels, a trilogy of picture books, and a memoir, Finding My Voice. Her latest cook book is Nadiya's Everyday Baking.
4/25/2023
57:50
Understanding Tweens & Teens - Douglas Haddad [397]
Tweens and teens can be super-challenging for us parents. They’re going through massive changes, they can be impulsive, and they need us as they navigate their transition to adulthood. How can we raise happy, self-confident tweens and teens? What should we know about technology? Hunter talks to Douglas Haddad about all these things and more.
Douglas Haddad is an award-winning middle school teacher, best-selling author, parenting and education advisor, international speaker, and award-winning filmmaker. He is the author of The Ultimate Guide to Raising Teens and Tweens: Strategies for Unlocking Your Child's Full Potential. Haddad has been awarded the 2016-2017 “Teacher of the Year” in his Connecticut school district and has served as a Teacher-Ambassador in Public Education in the State of Connecticut. He has also been awarded as a 2020-2021 Fund for Teachers Fellow.
4/18/2023
58:57
Keep Your Kids Safe From Gun Violence - Dr. Johanna Thomas [396]
Gun violence recently surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for American children. This is the reality, so how do we American parents keep our kids safe from guns? It turns out there are some very simple questions we should be asking our kid’s friends’ parents: Do you have a gun in your home or car? How is it secured?
Dr. Thomas is a Moms Demand Action volunteer, college professor and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the state of Arkansas. She has been educating individuals, agencies, communities, and social workers on gun violence prevention through the Be SMART for Kids program for over five years. Dr. Thomas is also a gun owner and parent, and has conducted plenty of meaningful, authentic, non-judgemental secure firearm storage conversations with gun owners and community members across the country, speaking to her experience as a social worker after a traumatic incident as well as preventative measures parents and caregivers can take to prevent gun violence before it occurs.
4/11/2023
41:14
Taking Men & Boys Out of the "Man Box" - Todd Adams [395]
We’re learning more and more about the “man-box” and how harmful it is to men, boys, and all of society. Men are lonely and disconnected and many are in crisis. What do we need to do to address it? How do we raise our boys so they aren’t hamstrung by toxic masculinity? Todd Adams comes on the Mindful Mama Podcast to help us parse out these issues.
Todd is the Co-founder and Executive Director of MenLiving and is the host of Zen Parenting Radio. Todd is a life and leadership coach for men. Todd is a member of The Mankind Project, and a blogger for The Good Men Project. Todd is married to Cathy and are the parents of three wonderful teenage daughters.
4/4/2023
49:01
How to Keep Monogamy Hot - Ashleigh Renard [394]
Being in a long-term monogamous relationship is notoriously difficult, and then you add kids into the mix, and it can be the death blow to a healthy sex life. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Your relationship with your partner (if you have one) is the most important foundation for a stable family, and hot sex can be part of that! Don’t feel guilty for feeling dissatisfied. In this episode, Ashley Renard shares stories, tips and even equipment that can make monogamy hot again.
A former figure skating coach and choreographer, Ashleigh took the quest for perfection into marriage and motherhood, with some disastrous and hilarious results. Through her books and her viral Keeping it Hot video series, she's built a committed mass-following who tune in daily for her fresh, no fuss advice on everything from keeping monogamy hot, to renegotiating a marriage, to getting kids to clean the house.
