Today's kids are growing up in one of the safest—and most anxiety-filled—times in history. So how do we help them become confident, resilient, and prepared for real life?



In this episode of the Mindful Mama Podcast, Hunter Clarke-Fields sits down with child therapists Sissy Goff and David Thomas, authors of Capable, to explore why capability—not happiness—is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children.



Drawing on more than 30 years of counseling thousands of kids and families, Sissy and David explain why anxiety is rising, how overprotection can unintentionally undermine confidence, and what parents can do instead to help children develop courage, resilience, and emotional strength.



They share practical, age-appropriate ways to encourage independence, help kids face fears, and model the emotional skills children need to thrive. You'll also learn why parents need to examine their own anxiety, how simple family mantras can shape a child's inner voice for life, and why allowing children to struggle in healthy ways builds lasting confidence.



If you've ever wondered whether you're helping too much—or not enough—this conversation offers compassionate, research-informed guidance for raising kids who trust themselves and can handle life's inevitable challenges.



In this episode, you'll learn:



Why capability is more important than constantly pursuing happiness



What's driving rising anxiety in children and teens



How parental anxiety and "safetyism" can unintentionally limit kids' growth



Why children need opportunities to experience manageable challenges



Practical capability-building exercises for toddlers, school-age kids, and teens



How to help children face fear without pushing too hard



Why the phrases we repeat become our children's inner voice



The power of family mantras like "We can do hard things"



How to model resilience, emotional regulation, and courage in everyday life



Simple ways to build confidence without adding more pressure to parenting



Rather than protecting children from every challenge, Sissy and David remind us that confidence grows through experience. When kids discover they can handle difficult situations—with loving support—they begin to trust themselves in ways that last a lifetime.



ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host

Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1

bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every

Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting

Course and Teacher Training.



Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free

resources, and more at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠MindfulMamaMentor.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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