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Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More
Hunter Clarke-Fields
Latest episode
614 episodes
- Most parents don't think of themselves as negotiators—but according to negotiation expert Attia Qureshi, we're negotiating dozens of times every day.
Whether you're discussing bedtime, dividing household responsibilities, navigating the mental load, or deciding whose career takes priority, negotiation is happening in the small moments that shape family life.
In this conversation, Hunter Clarke-Fields talks with Attia Qureshi, negotiation and influence expert, former MIT lecturer, adjunct professor at the University of Michigan, and co-author of Never Settle. Together, they explore how parents can approach difficult conversations with more mindfulness, clarity, and collaboration.
Attia explains why many relationship conflicts aren't really about the surface issue, how people-pleasing and avoidance undermine healthy communication, and why one of the most important negotiations you'll ever have is the one happening inside your own mind.
If you've ever struggled with resentment, unequal household labor, or asking for what you need without triggering conflict, this episode offers practical tools you can use immediately.
In this episode, you'll learn:
• Why negotiation isn't about winning—it's about understanding interests and values• The hidden negotiations couples are having every day• How internal negotiation shapes your relationships• Why avoiding difficult conversations often creates bigger problems later• Practical language for discussing mental load and household responsibilities• How mindfulness helps you stay calm during conflict• Ways to advocate for your needs without becoming adversarial• Communication tools that strengthen connection and cooperation
This episode will help you move from frustration and stalemate toward collaboration, understanding, and stronger family relationships.
ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
Course and Teacher Training.
Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
resources, and more at MindfulMamaMentor.com.
Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
website:
/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Today's kids are growing up in one of the safest—and most anxiety-filled—times in history. So how do we help them become confident, resilient, and prepared for real life?
In this episode of the Mindful Mama Podcast, Hunter Clarke-Fields sits down with child therapists Sissy Goff and David Thomas, authors of Capable, to explore why capability—not happiness—is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children.
Drawing on more than 30 years of counseling thousands of kids and families, Sissy and David explain why anxiety is rising, how overprotection can unintentionally undermine confidence, and what parents can do instead to help children develop courage, resilience, and emotional strength.
They share practical, age-appropriate ways to encourage independence, help kids face fears, and model the emotional skills children need to thrive. You'll also learn why parents need to examine their own anxiety, how simple family mantras can shape a child's inner voice for life, and why allowing children to struggle in healthy ways builds lasting confidence.
If you've ever wondered whether you're helping too much—or not enough—this conversation offers compassionate, research-informed guidance for raising kids who trust themselves and can handle life's inevitable challenges.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why capability is more important than constantly pursuing happiness
What's driving rising anxiety in children and teens
How parental anxiety and "safetyism" can unintentionally limit kids' growth
Why children need opportunities to experience manageable challenges
Practical capability-building exercises for toddlers, school-age kids, and teens
How to help children face fear without pushing too hard
Why the phrases we repeat become our children's inner voice
The power of family mantras like "We can do hard things"
How to model resilience, emotional regulation, and courage in everyday life
Simple ways to build confidence without adding more pressure to parenting
Rather than protecting children from every challenge, Sissy and David remind us that confidence grows through experience. When kids discover they can handle difficult situations—with loving support—they begin to trust themselves in ways that last a lifetime.
ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
Course and Teacher Training.
Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
resources, and more at MindfulMamaMentor.com.
Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
website:
/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hunter Clarke-Fields and Jonathan Caspi explore the intricate dynamics of sibling relationships, discussing how siblings influence each other's identities, the impact of birth order, and the importance of fostering positive interactions. They delve into the surprising findings about sibling differences and practical strategies for parents to nurture healthy sibling bonds while avoiding common pitfalls.
ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1 bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting Course and Teacher Training.
Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free resources, and more at MindfulMamaMentor.com.
Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our website:
/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- How do we raise emotionally healthy children in a world of social media, AI, constant comparison, and endless digital stimulation?
This week I'm joined by Dr. Shefali, clinical psychologist, bestselling author, and founder of the Conscious Parenting movement, to explore what today's boys and girls truly need from us. Together we discuss why so many boys are emotionally misunderstood, why girls face unprecedented pressure to perform and seek approval, and how parents can move beyond punishment and control toward deeper connection.
We talk about why boys often shut down emotionally, how to respond to anger without shame, the rising perfectionism affecting girls, and why allowing our children to experience boredom may be one of the greatest gifts we can give them.
If you've ever wondered how to parent with more presence—and prepare your children for a rapidly changing world—this conversation is full of practical wisdom and hope.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why boys often express emotions differently than girls
How to respond to anger without punishment or shame
What boys need to stay emotionally connected with their parents
Why perfectionism and anxiety are increasing for girls
How technology is reshaping childhood—and what parents can do
Why boredom, struggle, and "friction" are essential for resilience
How conscious boundaries differ from punishment
The mindset shift that can transform your relationship with your child
We discuss:
Conscious parenting
Emotional intelligence
Raising boys
Raising girls
Emotional regulation
Healthy masculinity
Perfectionism
Parenting in the digital age
Screen time
Connection before correction
Resilience
Boundaries
Mindfulness
Parent-child relationships
About Dr. Shefali
Dr. Shefali is a clinical psychologist, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of the Conscious Parenting movement. She has spent decades helping parents move beyond fear, control, and old conditioning to raise children with greater presence, authenticity, and emotional connection.
Resources Mentioned
Dr. Shefali's books Raising Conscious Sons and Raising Conscious Daughters
Dr. Shefali's website
Connect with Hunter
If this conversation resonated with you, subscribe to the Mindful Mama Podcast and leave a rating and review—it helps more parents discover these conversations.
ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
Course and Teacher Training.
Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
resources, and more at MindfulMamaMentor.com.
Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
website:
/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Why do Japanese children confidently run errands alone, navigate public transportation, and show remarkable consideration for others from such a young age?
In this episode, Hunter talks with Lisa Katayama, author of The Japanese Way of Parenting, about the cultural values that help children develop independence, emotional regulation, and respect for others. Born and raised in Tokyo and now raising her own family in California, Lisa shares the biggest differences she's noticed between Japanese and American parenting—and how parents everywhere can borrow the best of both worlds.
Together they explore how children learn responsibility not through pressure or perfection, but through trust, consistent expectations, and opportunities to contribute.
You'll Learn:
Why Japanese parenting emphasizes interdependence before independence
The powerful concept of meiwaku and how it teaches children to consider others
Why Japanese playgrounds look so different from American ones
Simple ways to build your child's confidence through everyday responsibility
How routines and community expectations foster cooperation and emotional regulation
What American parents can adopt from Japanese parenting—without losing warmth or individuality
Whether you're raising a toddler or a teenager, this conversation offers refreshing ideas for cultivating capable, compassionate kids while creating a calmer family life.
In this episode we discuss:
Interdependence vs. individuality
Emotional regulation
Independence and responsibility
Japanese parenting philosophy
Meiwaku
Mindfulness in everyday life
Raising confident kids
Cooperation instead of control
ABOUT HUNTER CLARKE-FIELDS: Hunter Clarke-Fields is the host
Mindful Parenting Podcast (Top 0.5% podcast ), global speaker, number 1
bestselling author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Raising Good Humans Every
Day,” Mindfulness Meditation teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting
Course and Teacher Training.
Find more podcasts, Hunter’s books, blog posts, free
resources, and more at MindfulMamaMentor.com.
Discover your Unique-To-You Podcast Playlist at mindfulmamamentor.com/quiz/
We love the sponsors that make this show possible! You can
always find all the special deals and codes for all our current sponsors on our
website:
/mindfulmamamentor.com/mindful-mama-podcast-sponsors/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Mindful Mama: Raising Kind, Confident Kids Without Losing Your Cool | Parenting Strategies For Big Emotions & More
How do you raise kind, confident kids without losing your cool? How do you manage kids’ behavior, help them regulate their big emotions, AND stay grounded? Mindful Parenting is here to help. I’m Hunter Clarke-Fields, former yelling, frustrated mom. Dealing with my anger drove me to find practical, compassionate parenting strategies to regulate emotions as well as mindfulness to bring peace to the chaos at home. In each refreshingly honest episode you’ll come away knowing that you have permission to be human, you're not alone, and it won't always be this hard. If you've looking for conscious, positive parenting strategies and expert advice on issues like tech/screen time, ADHD, tantrums, teens, toddlers, and more, you’re in the right place. Join our community of parents changing generational patterns for a brighter future! https://www.mindfulmamamentor.com/Podcast website
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