This is not your typical parenting podcast. It is a podcast about raising the parent as much as it is about raising our children.
Join Dr. Shefali, the pioneer of conscious parenting, New York Times bestselling author, clinical psychologist, and Oprah’s favorite parenting expert, as she engages in raw and heartfelt conversations with parents in real time. Dr. Shefali tackles everyday parenting challenges by offering conscious tools and strategies to raise empowered and resilient children. She helps parents overcome obstacles that get in the way of creating authentic connections with their kids.
No matter what struggles you have, you will receive profound wisdom that will resonate deeply with your own life experiences.
Parenting & You with Dr. Shefali is produced by Maia Wisdom.
If you would like to be a guest on this podcast and receive parenting advice from Dr. Shefali, please go to http://www.drshefali.com/podcast. You can also email us at [email protected]
.