Dr. Shefali / Maia Wisdom
This is not your typical parenting podcast. It is a podcast about raising the parent as much as it is about raising our children.  Join Dr. Shefali, the pioneer
Kids & Family | Parenting

Available Episodes

  Are We The Perfect Family?
    The fantasy of how you will be as a parent and what your children will be like can be very different from the reality. In this episode Dr Shefali helps families turn around this unhealthy way of thinking.
    44:12
  Parental Guilt
    Do you feel guilty that you sometimes miss big events in your kids' lives? Or because you can't be present for the small ones either? Our busy schedules don't always allow us to be around as much as we might like to be. In this episode, Dr. Shefali offers parents solutions to overcome this guilt and re-evaluate their lifestyles.
    40:57
  Red Flag Behaviors?
    Sometimes our kids exhibit dangerous behaviors that scare us and we don't know what to do. It gives us anxiety when we see our kids suffer and have problematic behaviors. In this episode, Dr. Shafali helps parents understand the issues and how to work through it.
    40:23
  Tame Your Inner Critic
    Are you anxious about what other people think of you? We all crave approval from others in our lives, and the voice in our head often tells us that we need to do better and that we aren't good enough. Dr. Shefali shares how we can liberate ourselves in the most powerful way possible and overcome these anxieties.
    45:23
  Understanding Your Child's Brain
    Most parents don't realize that conscious parenting involves understanding what's going on in a child's mind. Without this knowledge parents have a tendency to be reactive which can be detrimental to our children. In this episode Dr Shefali explains how we can better attune with our children once we appreciate what's going on in their brains.
    35:11

Parenting & You With Dr. Shefali

This is not your typical parenting podcast. It is a podcast about raising the parent as much as it is about raising our children.  Join Dr. Shefali, the pioneer of conscious parenting, New York Times bestselling author, clinical psychologist, and Oprah's favorite parenting expert, as she engages in raw and heartfelt conversations with parents in real time. Dr. Shefali tackles everyday parenting challenges by offering conscious tools and strategies to raise empowered and resilient children. She helps parents overcome obstacles that get in the way of creating authentic connections with their kids.  No matter what struggles you have, you will receive profound wisdom that will resonate deeply with your own life experiences.
