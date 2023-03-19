Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Storyland | Kids Stories and Bedtime Fairy Tales for Children

Storyland | Kids Stories and Bedtime Fairy Tales for Children
Seth Williams
Storyland is a podcast with kids' stories for children of all ages. Discover new worlds, adventures, and magic that brings the imagination to life!
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsFiction
Available Episodes

  The Lego City (Part 1)
    Once upon a time, there were two brothers named Beck and Nash. One day, they decided to build a Lego tower. They built it so big that they accidentally turned it into an entire Lego fort! When they walked inside, they saw a mysterious hallway with a door at the end of it. The door would lead them to a new world that would change their lives forever. 
    5/26/2023
    9:30
  Mr. Arbor's Magical Seeds (Part 2)
    As Emily's magical seed from Mr. Arbor continued to grow, she had to navigate the challenges and wonders of the mysterious tree as it changed her life and those around her. 
    4/28/2023
    12:12
  Mr. Arbor's Magical Seeds (Part 1)
    Emily was a young girl who grew an amazing tree from a special seed given to her by Mr. Arbor. When her tree was stolen, Emily was devastated. But Mr. Arbor gave her a silver seed that would change everything. 
    4/12/2023
    13:01
  The Hill (Part 3)
    As Elijah, Calvin, and Frosty team up with the monster to defeat the evil queen and save their world, they find a way to defeat the Ice Queen's evil tricks forever... or do they? 
    3/24/2023
    10:10
  The Hill (Part 2)
    When Elijah and his friends found themselves face to face with a monster in the dark cave, they were in for an even bigger surprise once they saw who was waiting for them when they got to the surface... 
    3/19/2023
    4:16

About Storyland | Kids Stories and Bedtime Fairy Tales for Children

Storyland is a podcast with kids' stories for children of all ages. Discover new worlds, adventures, and magic that brings the imagination to life! Everything from original bedtime stories written by the podcast creator to the retelling of classic children's books and fairy tales, Storyland is a great way to stay entertained and enchanted in a clean environment where anything is possible. Storyland is safe for kids and fun for the whole family!
