Brandon begins his biography of the Hollywood icon by talking to those closest to him. Including, his son CSD, and a multitude of Hollywood players.
--------
35:14
"Natural Causes"
Under advisement from his therapist, Brandon decides to undertake the telling of Allen Wayne Staughtons biography (in hopes of getting a Netflix special). Brandon goes to a real movie set with Bryson and finds an old interview.
--------
28:26
The Hollywood Party
Brandon, after consulting with his therapist Dr. Horndog, decides to go to a Hollywood party with Denny Lansinger. After a long drive to the venue Brandon finds out that the party may not even be taking place.
--------
30:27
THANK YOU!!!!
A foreword to season 16 and special thank yous and shout outs!
--------
4:14
Pressing Reset
With his future self defeated, Brandon realizes change needs to happen to avoid becoming a jerk of life in the future. With a little help from some friends he takes a step in the right directon. Hopefully theres not some dark foreshadowing happening though........
Brandon returns home to Derlin county to solve a mystery surrounding a girl who went missing from his high school. After figuring it out, he soon realizes Derlin County has a lot more going on than meets the eye.
With the help of his best friend Kyle, they open Investi-Gators, a private investigating practice and try to help Derlin by sinking their teeth into one case at a time.
Join Kyle and Brandon as they solve a multitude of mysterious crimes and cases from missing persons, to ghosts, and E.B.E. Just to name a few. This show is stupid for the sake of stupid and contains strong language, listener discretion is advised!
WARNING: This show is a satire intended to poke fun at a litany of different things and can be triggering to some. If you’re easily offended TMoDC may not be for you.
Merch downloads and links available at linktr.ee/derlincounty