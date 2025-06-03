With his future self defeated, Brandon realizes change needs to happen to avoid becoming a jerk of life in the future. With a little help from some friends he takes a step in the right directon. Hopefully theres not some dark foreshadowing happening though........

About The Mysteries Of Derlin County

Brandon returns home to Derlin county to solve a mystery surrounding a girl who went missing from his high school. After figuring it out, he soon realizes Derlin County has a lot more going on than meets the eye. With the help of his best friend Kyle, they open Investi-Gators, a private investigating practice and try to help Derlin by sinking their teeth into one case at a time. Join Kyle and Brandon as they solve a multitude of mysterious crimes and cases from missing persons, to ghosts, and E.B.E. Just to name a few. This show is stupid for the sake of stupid and contains strong language, listener discretion is advised! WARNING: This show is a satire intended to poke fun at a litany of different things and can be triggering to some. If you’re easily offended TMoDC may not be for you. Merch downloads and links available at linktr.ee/derlincounty