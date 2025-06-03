Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionThe Mysteries Of Derlin County
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Mysteries Of Derlin County
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Mysteries Of Derlin County

K&B
FictionComedy FictionTrue Crime
The Mysteries Of Derlin County
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 236
  • Allen Wayne Staughton Pt. 1
    Brandon begins his biography of the Hollywood icon by talking to those closest to him. Including, his son CSD, and a multitude of Hollywood players.
    --------  
    35:14
  • "Natural Causes"
    Under advisement from his therapist, Brandon decides to undertake the telling of Allen Wayne Staughtons biography (in hopes of getting a Netflix special). Brandon goes to a real movie set with Bryson and finds an old interview.
    --------  
    28:26
  • The Hollywood Party
    Brandon, after consulting with his therapist Dr. Horndog, decides to go to a Hollywood party with Denny Lansinger. After a long drive to the venue Brandon finds out that the party may not even be taking place.
    --------  
    30:27
  • THANK YOU!!!!
    A foreword to season 16 and special thank yous and shout outs!
    --------  
    4:14
  • Pressing Reset
    With his future self defeated, Brandon realizes change needs to happen to avoid becoming a jerk of life in the future. With a little help from some friends he takes a step in the right directon. Hopefully theres not some dark foreshadowing happening though........
    --------  
    28:41

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About The Mysteries Of Derlin County

Brandon returns home to Derlin county to solve a mystery surrounding a girl who went missing from his high school. After figuring it out, he soon realizes Derlin County has a lot more going on than meets the eye. With the help of his best friend Kyle, they open Investi-Gators, a private investigating practice and try to help Derlin by sinking their teeth into one case at a time. Join Kyle and Brandon as they solve a multitude of mysterious crimes and cases from missing persons, to ghosts, and E.B.E. Just to name a few. This show is stupid for the sake of stupid and contains strong language, listener discretion is advised! WARNING: This show is a satire intended to poke fun at a litany of different things and can be triggering to some. If you’re easily offended TMoDC may not be for you. Merch downloads and links available at linktr.ee/derlincounty
Podcast website
FictionComedy FictionTrue Crime

Listen to The Mysteries Of Derlin County, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Mysteries Of Derlin County: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 6:09:24 PM