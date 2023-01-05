Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Moment of Um in the App
Listen to Moment of Um in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Moment of Um

Moment of Um

Podcast Moment of Um
Podcast Moment of Um

Moment of Um

American Public Media
add
Moment of Um is your daily answer to those questions that pop up out of nowhere and make you go… ummmmmmm. Brought to you by your friends at Brains On at APM St... More
Kids & FamilyEducation for Kids
Moment of Um is your daily answer to those questions that pop up out of nowhere and make you go… ummmmmmm. Brought to you by your friends at Brains On at APM St... More

Available Episodes

5 of 305
  • Why are giraffes so tall?
    With their graceful necks and long legs, giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world! These spotty, plant-eating giants roam the African savannah, towering over their fellow creatures. But why are they so tall? We asked psychology professor Joshua Plotnik to help us find the answer. Got a gigantic question? Send it to us at BrainsOn.org/contact, and we’ll find an answer that measures up!
    5/4/2023
    4:47
  • Are chickens related to the T. rex?
    If you’ve ever looked at a chicken – like, really looked at one – you might have noticed that our feathered backyard friends look like mini dinosaurs. Think about it: their scaly toes look just like tiny T. rex feet! But are chickens actually related to the mighty T. rex? We asked paleontologist Shaena Montanari to help us find the answer. Got a dino-mite question? Send it to us at BrainsOn.org/contact, and we promise we won’t chicken out!
    5/3/2023
    5:31
  • How do musical instruments make sound?
    Strings, woodwinds, percussion, brass…every instrument has its own unique voice. But have you ever wondered how each instrument actually makes sound? What makes a harp go plink plunk, a clarinet go bwaaahhh or a tuba go oompah? We asked musician Jennifer Christen to help us find the answer. Got a question that’s instrumental to your happiness? Send it to us at BrainsOn.org/contact, and we’ll help compose an answer.
    5/2/2023
    5:26
  • Do dogs remember someone they haven't seen in a long time?
    Humans remember the people we meet by recognizing faces, voices, or with the help of a handy-dandy name tag. But do our canine companions do the same? Can a dog recognize someone they haven’t seen in a long time? We asked Barnard College dog cognition researcher Alexandra Horowitz to help us find the answer. Got a question that’s keeping you pup at night? Send it to us at BrainsOn.org/contact, and we’ll search doggedly for the answer!
    5/1/2023
    4:42
  • Can cats or dogs be left “handed” or right “handed”?
    Humans tend to prefer using one hand over the other. How you write, throw a ball or play an instrument might depend on whether you’re right or left-handed. But what about critters who don’t have hands? Do dogs and cats have preferred paws? We asked veterinarian Lena Provost to help us find the answer. Got a left-over question that’s right up our alley? Send it to us at BrainsOn.org/contact, and we’ll hand you an answer!
    4/28/2023
    5:06

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Moment of Um

Moment of Um is your daily answer to those questions that pop up out of nowhere and make you go… ummmmmmm. Brought to you by your friends at Brains On at APM Studios.
Podcast website

Listen to Moment of Um, Journey with Story - A Storytelling Podcast for Kids and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Moment of Um

Moment of Um

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Moment of Um: Podcasts in Family