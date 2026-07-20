We’re back! We’ve officially moved into our new headquarters! Come unpack with us and get a tour while we fill you in on some big news. Plus, new episodes of Brains On coming later this month and new Smash Boom and Forever Ago after that. If you want to support the show or drop us a line, head to brainson.org. The best way to keep us going is to join Smarty Pass or donate here: https://brainson.supercast.com. Thank you!

See Smash Boom Best LIVE in Princeton, NJ!

Join us at the McCarter Theatre for a live, in-person version of Smash Boom Best, an award winning podcast for kids and families! Each live show takes two cool things, smashes them together and lets the audience decide which is best. Host Molly Bloom moderates a debate between two performers who make their case using facts fueled by jokes, physical comedy, and the occasional song and dance. At the end, the audience votes for the winner and crowns the Smash Boom Best – all while learning how to defend their own opinions and make the strongest arguments for their case.

While we are in town, we are throwing a Smash Boom Spectacular Party right after the live show and YOU are invited! This won't be just any party. You will get to meet host Molly Bloom and our debaters. They'll be playing games with you, singing songs, answering your questions, and posing for photos. Plus, you'll get to take home an awesome, one-of-a kind Smash Boom Best goodie bag. You can gain access to this SBSP (Smash Boom Spectacular Party) by purchasing a VIP ticket* when you make your purchase. See you there!



DETAILS & TICKETS

McCarter Theatre Center

October 26, 2025 at 3:00pm ET

91 University Place

Princeton, NJ 08540

Buy Tickets Here

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