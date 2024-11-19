Storytime with K - Kid Story Podcast

🦄 Puppy Dog Pals The Last Pupicorn 🦄 Stories for Kids Read Aloud [ READ ALONG VIDEO ON SPOTIFY ]

Welcome! 🦄 Today, listen to K read aloud Puppy Dog Pals The Last Pupicorn by Sheila Sweeney Higgins ( ages 3 - 8 ). Every weekday, we will read aloud a new kids book. Puppy Dog Pals The Last Pupicorn was illustrated by the Disney Storybook Art Team. This book was published by Disney Press in 2020. Join us tomorrow to hear a new kids book read aloud by K! Thank you for tuning in to Storytime with K. In this space, we will read aloud your favorite kids books with new episodes posted Monday through Friday! Whether you use reading time to help build reading skills, learn English, or help your little ones fall asleep, this podcast has exactly what you need. Follow along on Instagram to see what book is next! You can find podcast versions of these stories on most podcast platforms, such as Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Overcast, and more! New episodes posted daily Monday - Friday! VIDEO OPTION AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE - Learn to read, learn English, or simply enjoy the illustrations in the book! *This podcast is meant for entertainment purposes only* #puppydogpals #kidsbooksreadaloud #storytimewithk