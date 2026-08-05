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Nat Theo Nature Lessons Rooted in the Bible
The Natural Theology Project
Latest episode
167 episodes
- What snack would you bring on a mission to the moon? What would you leave on the moon to show you were there? Discover God’s marvelous mysteries of the moon and what they teach us about the Gospel from today's guest, Levi Lusko.
Levi Lusko’s Links:
Marvel at the Moon (for kids) Scroll down for curriculum downloads: https://levilusko.com/marvel-at-the-moon
Last Supper on the Moon (for adults): https://levilusko.com/the-last-supper-on-the-moon
Levi Lusko’s website: https://levilusko.com/
Episode Links:
God’s Design for Heaven & Earth: https://www.masterbooks.com/gods-design-for-heaven-earth-set-mb-edition
Wonders of creation: Design in a Fallen World: https://www.masterbooks.com/wonders-of-creation
Explore Christ-centered books, curriculum, and resources by Master Books: https://www.masterbooks.com/
Eryn's Books:
Where Wonder Leads: An Adventure in God's Wild and Wonderful World: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/wonder
Made to Marvel: 52 Family Devotions Exploring the Wild Wonders of God's Creation: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/marvel
The Nature of Rest: What the Bible and Creation Teach Us About Sabbath Living: https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Rest-Creation-Sabbath-Living/dp/0825448891
Rooted in Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's Creation: https://www.amazon.com/Rooted-Wonder-Nurturing-Familys-Creation/dp/0825447615
936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting: https://www.amazon.com/936-Pennies-Discovering-Intentional-Parenting/dp/0764219782
This podcast episode contains paid advertisements.
- What would happen if you jumped on the moon’s surface? Why does the moon change shape? How does the moon help Earth’s oceans? Discover the big plans God had in mind when he made the moon!
Here’s our trail map:
What Is the Moon?
Why Does the Moon Change Shape?
Does The Moon Have Gravity?
Why Did God Make the Moon?
Download this lesson’s free coloring sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/why-does-the-moon-change-shape/
Related Lessons to listen to next:
How Hot Is the Sun? Lesson 112: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/a8b48d2c-aa2c-46d9-a224-3c34a07fc1ff/
What Is Earth's Atmosphere For?: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/be61b270-5a47-4fd0-ae15-d140867738aa/
Eryn's Books:
Where Wonder Leads: An Adventure in God's Wild and Wonderful World: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/wonder
Made to Marvel: 52 Family Devotions Exploring the Wild Wonders of God's Creation: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/marvel
The Nature of Rest: What the Bible and Creation Teach Us About Sabbath Living: https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Rest-Creation-Sabbath-Living/dp/0825448891
Rooted in Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's Creation: https://www.amazon.com/Rooted-Wonder-Nurturing-Familys-Creation/dp/0825447615
936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting: https://www.amazon.com/936-Pennies-Discovering-Intentional-Parenting/dp/0764219782
Episode Links:
Exploring Creation with Astronomy: https://www.apologia.com/shop/astronomy-course-set
Save 25% during Apologia’s sitewide summer sale through August 31, 2026: https://www.apologia.com/
Nat Theo Club Bonus Video: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/member
Get full lesson guides in the Nat Theo Club: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/club
Free Moon Coloring Sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/why-does-the-moon-change-shape/
Ask your nature question: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/ask
Scriptures Referenced in This Episode:
“So God made the two large lights. He made the brighter light to rule the day and made the smaller light to rule the night. He also made the stars.” Genesis 1:16 (NCV)
“God is light, and in him there is no darkness at all.” 1 John 1:5 (NCV)
“You should be a light for other people. Live so that they will see the good things you do and will praise your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16 (NCV)
“Then God said, ‘Let there be lights in the sky to separate day from night. These lights will be used for signs, seasons, days, and years.’” Genesis 1:14 (NCV)
“So be very careful how you live. Do not live like those who are not wise, but live wisely. Use every chance you have for doing good, because these are evil times.” Ephesians 5:15-16 (NCV)
“But I trust in you, Lord;
I say, ‘You are my God.’
My times are in your hands…” Psalm 31:14-15a (NIV)
Terms Learned in This Episode:
Satellite: An object that moves in a curved path around a larger object in space.
Artificial Satellite: A machine people build and send into space to travel around Earth or another object.
Natural Satellite: An object in space that travels around a larger object and was not made by people.
Orbit: The path one object takes as it moves around another object in space.
Moon Phases: The changing shapes of the moon as seen from Earth.
Gravity: An invisible pull between things that have mass.
Ocean Tides: The regular rise and fall of ocean water on the shores each day.
This podcast episode contains paid advertisements.
- Hippos may look round, slow, and almost cuddly—but these “river horses” are full of surprises. Discover why hippos sink rather than swim and have epic battles with each other. Learn how God designed hippos to survive using a mysterious built-in skin ointment.
Here’s our trail map:
Can Hippos Swim?
How Strong Is a Hippo’s Bite?
Do Hippos Sweat Blood?
How Can We Have Thick Skin and a Soft Heart?
Download this lesson’s free coloring sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/can-hippos-swim/
Related Lessons to listen to next:
Why Do Elephants Squeak? Lesson 80: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/880f710e-9de5-4d1b-a7fe-87f2d0b493e2/
Charging Rhinos and Playful Wombats - Nature Filmmaking With Dr. Gordon Wilson: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/bcce1aa1-3346-451f-845f-ee734e0ad4df/
Eryn's Books:
Where Wonder Leads: An Adventure in God's Wild and Wonderful World: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/wonder
Made to Marvel: 52 Family Devotions Exploring the Wild Wonders of God's Creation: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/marvel
The Nature of Rest: What the Bible and Creation Teach Us About Sabbath Living: https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Rest-Creation-Sabbath-Living/dp/0825448891
Rooted in Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's Creation: https://www.amazon.com/Rooted-Wonder-Nurturing-Familys-Creation/dp/0825447615
936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting: https://www.amazon.com/936-Pennies-Discovering-Intentional-Parenting/dp/0764219782
Episode Links:
Marvels of Creation Book Set by Master Books: https://www.masterbooks.com/marvels-of-creation-3-book-pack
Dinosaur Books by Master Books: https://www.masterbooks.com/apologetics/dinosaurs
Explore books, curriculum, and resources by Master Books: https://www.masterbooks.com/
Nat Theo Club Bonus Video: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/member
Explore Our Bible & Nature Curriculum and Resources: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/club
Free Hippo Coloring Sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/can-hippos-swim/
Ask your nature question: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/ask
Scriptures Referenced in This Episode:
“The wise are patient;
they will be honored if they ignore insults.” Proverbs 19:11 (NCV)
“Finally, all of you should be of one mind. Sympathize with each other. Love each other as brothers and sisters. Be tenderhearted, and keep a humble attitude. Don’t repay evil for evil. Don’t retaliate with insults when people insult you. Instead, pay them back with a blessing. That is what God has called you to do, and he will grant you his blessing.” 1 Peter 3:9 (NLT)
“Don’t just pretend to love others. Really love them. Hate what is wrong. Hold tightly to what is good. Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other… Bless those who persecute you. Don’t curse them; pray that God will bless them.” Romans 12:9-10, 14 (NLT)
Terms Learned in This Episode:
Territorial: When an animal protects the place where it lives, rests, eats, or raises its babies.
Hippo Gaping: When two male hippos stand face to face with mouths opened wide in preparation to battle.
Blood Sweat: Red, oily liquid that comes out of a hippo’s skin to protect it.
Pachyderm: An old word for a “thick-skinned” animal.
This podcast episode contains paid advertisements.
- Have you ever wondered how fish poop? Or why do flamingos balance on one leg while sleeping? Speaking of sleep…do bees sleep at night? In this episode we’re answering curious questions sent in by listeners!
A special thanks to this episode’s sponsor, Master Books! Grow in faith, wonder, and wisdom with books, curriculum, and resources from a Biblical worldview with Master Books at https://www.masterbooks.com/
And CTCMath, an online math program for grades K-12. Catch up, keep up, or get ahead with CTCMath’s effective and flexible curriculum. Enjoy half off CTCMath: https://payments.ctcmath.com/purchase/homeschool-discount?tr_id=NPT
Join the Nat Theo Club: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/club
Eryn's Books:
Where Wonder Leads: An Adventure in God's Wild and Wonderful World: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/Wonder
Made to Marvel: 52 Family Devotions Exploring the Wild Wonders of God's Creation: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/marvel
The Nature of Rest: What the Bible and Creation Teach Us About Sabbath Living: https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Rest-Creation-Sabbath-Living/dp/0825448891
Rooted in Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's Creation: https://www.amazon.com/Rooted-Wonder-Nurturing-Familys-Creation/dp/0825447615
936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting: https://www.amazon.com/936-Pennies-Discovering-Intentional-Parenting/dp/0764219782
Lessons mentioned in this episode:
Can Bees Dance? With Beekeeper Jenny - Episode 35: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/98aedf4a-bc84-4346-9278-cb70a9cf238f/
What Can We Learn From A Whale’s Earwax?: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/2b66a76f-e37d-4a46-8393-04082dce78d3/
This podcast contains paid sponsor ads.
- Why is a peacock more beautiful than it needs to be? Because God makes marvelous things to delight us! Discover why “extravagant beauty” is not a problem for science when we understand that every beautiful thing—including shimmering blue and green peacocks—reflect the glory of our Maker.
Here’s our trail map:
What Kind of Bird Is a Peacock?
Why Do Peacocks Shake Their Tails?
Why Is a Peacock Dressed So Fancy?
Why Did God Make Beautiful Things?
Download this lesson’s free coloring sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/why-is-a-peacock-so-fancy/
Related Lessons to listen to next:
Can a Mantis Shrimp Really Punch Through Glass? Lesson 87: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/24b18ca5-51d6-4f72-80f1-ec2ea2b1f27d/
How Fast Is a Peregrine Falcon? Lesson 132: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/17a0dbe5-7f64-44e6-8017-fae682ab0090/
Do Ostriches Bury Their Heads in the Sand? Lesson 115: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/5eaf8961-e99d-4591-a73e-dd7729bc2e90/
Eryn's Books:
Where Wonder Leads: An Adventure in God's Wild and Wonderful World: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/wonder
Made to Marvel: 52 Family Devotions Exploring the Wild Wonders of God's Creation: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/marvel
The Nature of Rest: What the Bible and Creation Teach Us About Sabbath Living: https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Rest-Creation-Sabbath-Living/dp/0825448891
Rooted in Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's Creation: https://www.amazon.com/Rooted-Wonder-Nurturing-Familys-Creation/dp/0825447615
936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting: https://www.amazon.com/936-Pennies-Discovering-Intentional-Parenting/dp/0764219782
Save 25% During Apologia’s Summer Sale Through August 2026
Flying Creatures of the Fifth Day Course: https://www.apologia.com/shop/zoology-1-course-set/
Episode Links:
Nat Theo Club Bonus Video: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/member
Get full lesson guides in the Nat Theo Club: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/club
Free Peacock Coloring Sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/why-is-a-peacock-so-fancy/
Ask your nature question: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/ask
Scriptures Referenced in This Episode:
“One thing I ask from the Lord,
this only do I seek:
that I may dwell in the house of the Lord
all the days of my life,
to gaze on the beauty of the Lord
and to seek him in his temple.” Psalm 27:4 (NIV)
“Sing a new song to the Lord!
Let the whole earth sing to the Lord!
Sing to the Lord; praise his name.
Each day proclaim the good news that he saves.
Publish his glorious deeds among the nations.
Tell everyone about the amazing things he does.
Great is the Lord! He is most worthy of praise!
He is to be feared above all gods.
The gods of other nations are mere idols,
but the Lord made the heavens!
Honor and majesty surround him;
strength and beauty fill his sanctuary.” Psalm 96:1-6 (NLT)
Terms Learned in This Episode:
Peacock: A male peafowl.
Galliformes: An order or category of mostly ground-dwelling birds often called landfowl that includes chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, grouse, and peafowl.
Peahen: A female peafowl.
Peachick: A baby peafowl.
Train Rattling: When a peacock raises, fans out, and shakes his feathers to get a female peahen’s attention.
Iridescence: When something seems to change colors or shimmer as light hits it from different angles and refracts.
Structural Color: Color caused by tiny 3D structures that change how light bounces back to our eyes.
Ocelli Feathers: Eye spot feathers on a male peafowl (peacock).
Extravagant Beauty: Beauty that seems to go beyond what is simply needed or practical.
This podcast episode contains paid advertisements.
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About Nat Theo Nature Lessons Rooted in the Bible
Have you ever wondered why God made mosquitoes? How an axolotl can regrow parts of its body? If a snail is born with a shell? Or why an octopus has three hearts? Welcome to Nat Theo (Nat = Natural, Theo = Theology), a Bible-based nature and science podcast for curious kids and their families! Join Master Naturalist, Bible teacher, and author Eryn Lynum as we explore fascinating creatures, incredible science, and the truths of God’s Word. Through engaging stories, surprising facts, and memorable nature lessons, children discover how creation points to its Creator. From tiny insects and backyard birds to capybaras, axolotls, dinosaurs, oceans, weather, space, and more, each episode helps families develop a biblical worldview while growing in faith and wonder. Whether you homeschool or attend public, private, or Christian school, Nat Theo makes a fun and educational addition to your family’s week. It’s science rooted in Scripture, nature study filled with wonder, and biblical truth you can carry with you wherever they go. The Natural Theology Project helps families nurture faith and wonder through Bible-based nature study, science curriculum, and the Nat Theo podcast.Podcast website
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