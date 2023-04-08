Nat Theo Nature Lessons Rooted in the Bible

Join Master Naturalist, Bible teacher and author Eryn Lynum as we explore God's Word and his created world!What can a bird's migration teach us about God's guid...
Can butterflies remember their younger days as caterpillars crawling across plants and munching on leaves? My kids are chiming in on today's episode as we explore:How do caterpillars turn into butterflies?Do other creatures experience a similar change?Can butterflies remember being caterpillars?Why are our memories so important?Resources:Video of ladybug larva (babies) on Eryn's Instagram PageEryn's New Book: Rooted In Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's CreationCaterpillar memory studyScriptures Referenced in this Episode:"If anyone belongs to Christ, there is a new creation. The old things have gone; everything is made new!” 2 Corinthians 5:17“Remember the wondrous works that he has done.” 1 Chronicles 16:12“Don’t let anyone think less of you because you are young. Be an example to all believers in what you say, in the way you live, in your love, your faith, and your purity.” 1 Timothy 4:12“You made my whole being; you formed me in my mother’s body. I praise you because you made me in an amazing and wonderful way. What you have done is wonderful. I know this very well.” Psalm 139:13-14Terms Introduced:Metamorphosis: A big change in physical form. A change of the body.Larva: Baby form of an insect.Exoskeleton: Hard outer shell, skeleton on the outside of the body.Molt: When an insect sheds its exoskeleton.Pupa: Protective case a creature enters into to go through metamorphosis.Imaginal Discs: Group of cells that become the new parts of the butterfly.Mushroom Bodies: Part of the brain that stores memories about taste and smell.Discover more nature lessons rooted in the Bible at Erynlynum.com
Have you ever seen a bear in the wild? If so, what color was it? I once saw a bear fishing in the river, and its color surprised me! On this episode, we're exploring:Are all black bears black?How did the black bear get its name?How are black bears designed to thrive where they live?Likewise, how does God give us what we need to live well and follow him?Resources:Eryn's New Book: Rooted In Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's CreationThe Burgess Animal Book for Children(Note, the Burgess book is not faith-based and uses "Mother Nature" as a main character. However, it's a lovely book that helps kids learn and remember the details of amazing creatures God has made)Scriptures Referenced in this Episode:"You make springs pour into the ravines; they flow between the mountains. They water all the wild animals; the wild donkeys come there to drink. Wild birds make nests by the water; they sing among the tree branches. You water the mountains from above. The earth is full of the things you made. O Lord, what a variety of things you have made! In wisdom you have made them all. The earth is full of your creatures." Psalm 104:10-13, 24"Jesus has the power of God, by which he has given us everything we need to live and to serve God.” 2 Peter 1:3“And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19"Look at the birds in the air. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, but your heavenly Father feeds them. And you know that you are worth much more than the birds. You cannot add any time to your life by worrying about it.And why do you worry about clothes? Look at how the lilies in the field grow. They don’t work or make clothes for themselves. But I tell you that even Solomon with his riches was not dressed as beautifully as one of these flowers. God clothes the grass in the field, which is alive today but tomorrow is thrown into the fire. So you can be even more sure that God will clothe you. Don’t have so little faith! Don’t worry and say, ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ or ‘What will we wear?’ The people who don’t know God keep trying to get these things, and your Father in heaven knows you need them. Seek first God’s kingdom and what God wants. Then all your other needs will be met as well." Matthew 6:26-33Terms Introduced:Recessive gene: A gene that can be passed on by both parents to a child, or in a bear's case, a cub. It can be responsible for a child born with red hair, or a black bear born with white fur.Hyperphagia: Extreme unsatisfied desire to eat. Bears go through a stage of Hyperphagia when storing up fat before they nam in colder months.Discover more nature lessons rooted in the Bible at Erynlynum.com
Once upon a time, I watched the sun disappear! On today's episode, I'm sharing my all-time favorite story about the sun. We're exploring:Why the sun is so importantHow the sun gives energy to plantsWhy sunflowers follow the sun all day longAnd how in the same way, we can follow God’s light all day long!Resources:FREE Printable Summer Verse CardsEryn's New Book: Rooted In Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's CreationFocus on the Family Interview: Helping Kids See God's Glory in NatureScriptures Referenced in this Episode:"Then God said, 'Let there be light,' and there was light." Genesis 1:3“...God is light, and in him there is no darkness at all.” 1 John 1:5“My eyes are ever toward the Lord... Psalm 25:15"...so our eyes look to the Lord our God, till he shows us his mercy.” Psalm 123:2“In him (Jesus) there was life, and that life was the light of all people. The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overpowered it.” 1 John 1:4-5Terms Introduced:Helianthus: Sunflower (Helios: Sun, Anthos: Flower)Heliotropism: When a plant grows toward the lightPhotosynthesis: A process controlled by light that puts things in a plant together to turn them into energy. Chlorophyll: Responsible for a plant's green pigment, and allows a plant to soak in sunlight.Elaborated Sap: The "super food" of plants. It's created when sunlight, through chlorophyll, turns the minerals from water and carbon dioxide from air into a plant's sugars.Discover more nature lessons rooted in the Bible at Erynlynum.com
Have you ever held a roly-poly? My kids and I recently became roly-poly trainers! We made some fun observations and today we're exploring:The fascinating life of a roly-polyWhat really is a roly-poly?Are there things in nature that aren't what they seem?Are there words we use and hear that aren't what they seem?How can we trace words and things in nature back to their identities?Note for parents and caregivers: This episode breaks down the concept of "Linguistic Theft." A very helpful read on this is in the book Mama Bear Apologetics, Chapter 4: Linguistic Theft.Scriptures & Quotes Referenced in this Episode:“God is love.” 1 John 4:8“I give you a new command: Love each other. You must love each other as I have loved you.” John 13:34“the Son of Man did not come to be served. He came to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many people.” Mark 10:45“The solid world (that is, nature), exists. It’s laws do not change. Stones are hard. Water is wet.” George Orwell, 1984“I am the way, and the truth, and the life. The only way to the Father is through me.” John 14:6“We are called to be loving, but in love we should recognize and point out false definitions. Disagreement does no equal hate.” Hillary Morgan Ferrer, Mama Bear Apologetics“We will speak the truth in love.” Ephesians 4:15“Always be ready to answer everyone who asks you to explain about the hope you have, but answer in a gentle way and with respect.” 1 Peter 3:15Resources:Eryn's New Book: Rooted In Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's Creation
When my kids told me about axolotls, I thought they were mythical creatures! But then we brought one home as a pet. On this episode, you'll hear from my kids what they think about axolotls. We're exploring:What is an axolotl?How does it regrow parts of its body?What other creatures "regenerate?"How does God, in a similar way, regrow our hearts and minds?Scriptures Referenced in this Episode:“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” Ezekiel 36:26 (NIV)"And I will give you a new heart, and I will put a new spirit in you. I will take out your stony, stubborn heart and give you a tender, responsive heart." Ezekiel 36:26 (NLT)“I will give them a heart to know me, that I am the Lord. They will be my people, and I will be their God, for they will return to me with all their heart.” Jeremiah 24:7“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.” Philippians 4:8“Do not be shaped by this world; instead be changed within by a new way of thinking. Then you will be able to decide what God wants for you; you will know what is good and pleasing to him and what is perfect.” Romans 12:2“If anyone belongs to Christ, there is a new creation. The old things have gone; everything is made new!” 2 Corinthians 5:17Resources Mentioned in this Episode:Eryn's New Book: Rooted In Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's CreationEryn's Instagram Page: Instagram.com/erynlynumauthorDownload free Bible + Nature activities and devotions on Eryn's website: Erynlynum.com/free
