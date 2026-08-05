Nat Theo Nature Lessons Rooted in the Bible

What would happen if you jumped on the moon’s surface? Why does the moon change shape? How does the moon help Earth’s oceans? Discover the big plans God had in mind when he made the moon!

Here’s our trail map:

What Is the Moon?

Why Does the Moon Change Shape?

Does The Moon Have Gravity?

Why Did God Make the Moon?



Download this lesson’s free coloring sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/why-does-the-moon-change-shape/



Related Lessons to listen to next:

How Hot Is the Sun? Lesson 112: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/a8b48d2c-aa2c-46d9-a224-3c34a07fc1ff/

What Is Earth's Atmosphere For?: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/be61b270-5a47-4fd0-ae15-d140867738aa/



Eryn's Books:

Where Wonder Leads: An Adventure in God's Wild and Wonderful World: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/wonder

Made to Marvel: 52 Family Devotions Exploring the Wild Wonders of God's Creation: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/marvel

The Nature of Rest: What the Bible and Creation Teach Us About Sabbath Living: https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Rest-Creation-Sabbath-Living/dp/0825448891

Rooted in Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's Creation: https://www.amazon.com/Rooted-Wonder-Nurturing-Familys-Creation/dp/0825447615

936 Pennies: Discovering the Joy of Intentional Parenting: https://www.amazon.com/936-Pennies-Discovering-Intentional-Parenting/dp/0764219782



Episode Links:

Exploring Creation with Astronomy: https://www.apologia.com/shop/astronomy-course-set

Save 25% during Apologia’s sitewide summer sale through August 31, 2026: https://www.apologia.com/

Nat Theo Club Bonus Video: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/member

Get full lesson guides in the Nat Theo Club: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/club

Free Moon Coloring Sheet: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/why-does-the-moon-change-shape/

Ask your nature question: https://thenaturaltheologyproject.com/ask



Scriptures Referenced in This Episode:

“So God made the two large lights. He made the brighter light to rule the day and made the smaller light to rule the night. He also made the stars.” Genesis 1:16 (NCV)



“God is light, and in him there is no darkness at all.” 1 John 1:5 (NCV)



“You should be a light for other people. Live so that they will see the good things you do and will praise your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16 (NCV)



“Then God said, ‘Let there be lights in the sky to separate day from night. These lights will be used for signs, seasons, days, and years.’” Genesis 1:14 (NCV)



“So be very careful how you live. Do not live like those who are not wise, but live wisely. Use every chance you have for doing good, because these are evil times.” Ephesians 5:15-16 (NCV)



“But I trust in you, Lord;

I say, ‘You are my God.’

My times are in your hands…” Psalm 31:14-15a (NIV)



Terms Learned in This Episode:

Satellite: An object that moves in a curved path around a larger object in space.

Artificial Satellite: A machine people build and send into space to travel around Earth or another object.

Natural Satellite: An object in space that travels around a larger object and was not made by people.

Orbit: The path one object takes as it moves around another object in space.

Moon Phases: The changing shapes of the moon as seen from Earth.

Gravity: An invisible pull between things that have mass.

Ocean Tides: The regular rise and fall of ocean water on the shores each day.



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