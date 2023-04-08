Nat Theo Nature Lessons Rooted in the Bible

Are All Black Bears Black?

Have you ever seen a bear in the wild? If so, what color was it? I once saw a bear fishing in the river, and its color surprised me! On this episode, we're exploring:Are all black bears black?How did the black bear get its name?How are black bears designed to thrive where they live?Likewise, how does God give us what we need to live well and follow him?Resources:Eryn's New Book: Rooted In Wonder: Nurturing Your Family's Faith Through God's CreationThe Burgess Animal Book for Children(Note, the Burgess book is not faith-based and uses "Mother Nature" as a main character. However, it's a lovely book that helps kids learn and remember the details of amazing creatures God has made)Scriptures Referenced in this Episode:"You make springs pour into the ravines; they flow between the mountains. They water all the wild animals; the wild donkeys come there to drink. Wild birds make nests by the water; they sing among the tree branches. You water the mountains from above. The earth is full of the things you made. O Lord, what a variety of things you have made! In wisdom you have made them all. The earth is full of your creatures." Psalm 104:10-13, 24"Jesus has the power of God, by which he has given us everything we need to live and to serve God.” 2 Peter 1:3“And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19"Look at the birds in the air. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, but your heavenly Father feeds them. And you know that you are worth much more than the birds. You cannot add any time to your life by worrying about it.And why do you worry about clothes? Look at how the lilies in the field grow. They don’t work or make clothes for themselves. But I tell you that even Solomon with his riches was not dressed as beautifully as one of these flowers. God clothes the grass in the field, which is alive today but tomorrow is thrown into the fire. So you can be even more sure that God will clothe you. Don’t have so little faith! Don’t worry and say, ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ or ‘What will we wear?’ The people who don’t know God keep trying to get these things, and your Father in heaven knows you need them. Seek first God’s kingdom and what God wants. Then all your other needs will be met as well." Matthew 6:26-33Terms Introduced:Recessive gene: A gene that can be passed on by both parents to a child, or in a bear's case, a cub. It can be responsible for a child born with red hair, or a black bear born with white fur.Hyperphagia: Extreme unsatisfied desire to eat. Bears go through a stage of Hyperphagia when storing up fat before they nam in colder months.Discover more nature lessons rooted in the Bible at Erynlynum.com