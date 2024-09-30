432: Spoiler Alert - The Answer is the Container Concept
I'm answering some questions that were submitted at AskDanaKWhite.com. And, spoiler . . . the Container Concept is pretty much always the answer. Hearing how it applies to all of these different situations will help you apply it to your situation! Mentioned: The Container Concept Explained videoThe questions answered in this episode: Help! My magazine clippings have invaded my clutter threshold. The clippings are images of homes, interiors, gardens, decor items, recipes, lifestyle, places I want to visit, and articles.In response to your decluttering for your current self, instead of keeping stuff for who you used to be, my struggle is unpublished manuscripts. How do you decide when to throw it all away. The research, the notes, the manuscript itself and the many idea boards?I am recovered from an eating disorder and having a range of clothing sizes to account for life's natural weight fluctuations has been key to my recovery. I have now been recovered long enough that my weight fluctuates minimally, which is different than the initial dramatic fluctuations. so there is no reason for the range of clothes i have. How do I declutter when I'm compelled to keep all these sizes?I've been doing some great decluttering but as soon as my hubby says ' I think we should declutter…' or 'our house is a mess we should get rid of stuff' I lose all motivation! How do I combat this?What do you do if your container for a type of item is perfectly filled but then you receive an unexpected gift that you could grow to love, but you don't want to donate a current favorite just to try it out?I want to declutter. I want to get rid of stuff. But since I was a kid I was kinda "shamed" for throwing stuff away.My books
431: Stretched Thin? Pick a Skillet
When you feel stretched thin, adding one more thing is painful! Even if it's a little thing that normally wouldn't feel like a big deal! I'm sharing ways to alleviate the pressure of feeling stretched thin.Get 15% off with the code [ASCC] at oneskin.co.
430: Decluttering When Bad Things Really Could Happen
Those of us who struggle (big time) with clutter love to feel prepared for anything (and everything). The idea of decluttering can feel like giving up on that, and when worst-case scenarios actually happen, all those panicky feelings flare up and make it hard to let go of clutter.The solution is not to pretend bad things can't happen. It's to accept reality. It's reality that bad things happen. It's also reality that keeping more stuff than my house can hold or that I can handle makes dealing with bad things (or even good things) more difficult.
429: Fighting the Temptation to Overcomplicate
In this episode, we discuss:Tackling a large project of sentimental items which will go into a new storage area.Balancing what I keep for myself with what I need to declutter for my family.Gaining strategies for efficiently working with a helper who can only come once.
428: Answering More Decluttering Questions
