432: Spoiler Alert - The Answer is the Container Concept

I'm answering some questions that were submitted at AskDanaKWhite.com. And, spoiler . . . the Container Concept is pretty much always the answer. Hearing how it applies to all of these different situations will help you apply it to your situation! Mentioned: The Container Concept Explained videoThe questions answered in this episode: Help! My magazine clippings have invaded my clutter threshold. The clippings are images of homes, interiors, gardens, decor items, recipes, lifestyle, places I want to visit, and articles.In response to your decluttering for your current self, instead of keeping stuff for who you used to be, my struggle is unpublished manuscripts. How do you decide when to throw it all away. The research, the notes, the manuscript itself and the many idea boards?I am recovered from an eating disorder and having a range of clothing sizes to account for life's natural weight fluctuations has been key to my recovery. I have now been recovered long enough that my weight fluctuates minimally, which is different than the initial dramatic fluctuations. so there is no reason for the range of clothes i have. How do I declutter when I'm compelled to keep all these sizes?I've been doing some great decluttering but as soon as my hubby says ' I think we should declutter…' or 'our house is a mess we should get rid of stuff' I lose all motivation! How do I combat this?What do you do if your container for a type of item is perfectly filled but then you receive an unexpected gift that you could grow to love, but you don't want to donate a current favorite just to try it out?I want to declutter. I want to get rid of stuff. But since I was a kid I was kinda "shamed" for throwing stuff away.My books