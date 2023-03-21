Many Students Are Using Study Strategies That Don't Work — and Better Options Exist

Our guest, University of Virginia Professor Daniel Willingham, is the author of a new book to help us break the cycle of ineffective learning habits. In "Outsmart Your Brain," he gives tips on how to listen when you're sitting in a lecture, how to take notes that work for you, and how to study to retain information.