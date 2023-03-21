It’s easy to see a child’s education as a path determined by grades, test scores and extra curricular activities. But genuine learning is about so much more tha...
Uncovering Healthy Relationships With Consent Education
Age-appropriate consent education involves much more than navigating sexual activity. It can show up in situations as mundane as sharing fries, asking someone to dance at prom, or initiating a romantic relationship. By teaching students how to ask for and give enthusiastic consent, they can navigate these situations in a way that ensures both parties feel comfortable and respected. In this episode, MindShift explores how teaching consent in school empowers students to set boundaries and express their emotions.
The MindShift team includes Nimah Gobir, Kara Newhouse, Ki Sung, Marlena Jackson-Retondo, Chris Hambrick, and Seth Samuel. MindShift is supported in part by the generosity of the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and members of KQED. Jen Chien is the director of podcasts. Katie Sprenger is Podcast Operations Manager. Audience Engagement Support from Cesar Saldaña. Holly Kernan is KQED’s Chief Content Officer.
7/18/2023
25:20
Mindshift is Back with Season 8!
MindShift is back with Season 8!
Hear from educators and experts creating pathways for students to flourish.
7/11/2023
2:13
Many Students Are Using Study Strategies That Don't Work — and Better Options Exist
Our guest, University of Virginia Professor Daniel Willingham, is the author of a new book to help us break the cycle of ineffective learning habits. In “Outsmart Your Brain,” he gives tips on how to listen when you’re sitting in a lecture, how to take notes that work for you, and how to study to retain information.
Please consider taking our audience survey! https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7297739/b0436be7b132
Your responses will help guide us on what to cover next and how to better serve your needs.
5/24/2023
26:47
How Centering Joy Can Make Learning More Relevant to Students and Teachers
Gholdy Muhammad is Professor of Literacy, Language and Culture at the University of Illinois and the author of Unearthing Joy: A Guide to Culturally and Historically, Responsive Teaching and Learning. She talks about joy in an educational context and how teachers can specifically incorporate joy into their work.
4/18/2023
26:47
How Youth Sports Became a Feast or Famine World
Running coach and author, Linda Flanagan, talks about her book, “Take Back the Game: How Money and Mania are Ruining Kids’ Sports and Why It Matters," and gives tips on how parents can tell when they've gone too far.
It’s easy to see a child’s education as a path determined by grades, test scores and extra curricular activities. But genuine learning is about so much more than the points schools tally. MindShift explores the future of learning and how we raise our kids. This podcast is part of the MindShift education site, a division of KQED News. You can also visit the MindShift website for episodes and supplemental blog posts or tweet us @MindShiftKQED or visit us at MindShift.KQED.org. Take our audience survey! https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7297739/b0436be7b132