Return To Peanut Butter Island

Captain Ryan and crew return to peanut butter island in this episode. This is one of the stories we recorded before we started the podcast, and is the sort of episode our patrons get access to over at https://www.patreon.com/captainryanstories. This is a continuation of their previous trip to the island where they discovered a treasure chest in the peanut butter volcano, but couldn't figure out how to get to it. In this hilarious adventure, the kids meet an unexpected obstacle blocking their path to the treasure.