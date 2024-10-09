How Captain Ryan and Crew Met Marsh the Marsh Dragon
Sorry everyone for the long delay between posting episodes. Life has gotten really busy and the podcast was put on hold for a few months. We've been going through old recordings of stories told before the podcast officially started, and this was a favorite. Please consider becoming a patreon of the show if you want more episodes. Visit https://www.patreon.com/captainryanstories to sign up and support us in making more episodes.
9:59
Return To Peanut Butter Island
Captain Ryan and crew return to peanut butter island in this episode. This is a continuation of their previous trip to the island where they discovered a treasure chest in the peanut butter volcano, but couldn't figure out how to get to it. In this hilarious adventure, the kids meet an unexpected obstacle blocking their path to the treasure.
10:17
The Adventure To The Moon
Captain Ryan and crew blast off to the moon in search of the Leprechaun's lucky moon clover. This episode was recorded several years ago when Nora was a baby and had just started joining the boys on their adventures.
9:29
Leprechaun Island (Patreon Episode)
This episode is an example of what we post for our Patrons on Patreon. It was told several years ago before we started doing the podcast. This was the first time the kids have ever met a leprechaun in a story and the next few episodes continuing this story are available to our subscribing patrons.
18:51
Trampoline Island
Captain Ryan and crew bounce into the clouds on the largest trampoline they've ever seen. What sort of treasure will they find?