Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyMagic Woods
Listen to Magic Woods in the App
Listen to Magic Woods in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Magic Woods

Podcast Magic Woods
George Patrick Leal
Fun stories about an enchanted magical world! (visit Magic-Woods.net for information about the book series).
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 88
  • Chapter 88: Doggie Cornelius Munchabunch the First
    In the years before they met Kitty and her friends, Boss and Shmedley (the time-traveling salamanders) go into the past to see if there WAS a Doggie Cornelius Munchabunch the First.
    --------  
    17:40
  • Chapter 87: Epilogue (Everlasting Road, cont'd)
    Kitty and her friends find themselves in a new world.
    --------  
    9:02
  • Chapter 86: The Wizard’s Tale
    The animals journey into the REALLY Weird Lands, where Zanadu tells them the story of how Magic Woods came to be.
    --------  
    32:22
  • Chapter 85: The End of Magic Woods
    The animals try to make it to safety before their world vanishes.
    --------  
    15:01
  • Chapter 84: The Land 0f The Disappeared
    Kitty forms a plan to rescue the animals in the Land of the Disappeared. But it would come at a great cost to herself...
    --------  
    15:57

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Magic Woods

Fun stories about an enchanted magical world! (visit Magic-Woods.net for information about the book series).
Podcast website

Listen to Magic Woods, Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Magic Woods: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:03:01 AM