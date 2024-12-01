❤️ Triceratops was first discovered in 1887!To send an animal request, message the Cozy Critters Podcast Facebook or TikTok page. To see Cozy Critters video clips, follow Cozy Critters Podcast on TikTok.Parents and kids have loved the soft, soothing, ASMR style and STEM education of Cozy Critters (it's been compared to Blue Planet meets The Magic School Bus). To share your experience, please leave a rating and review in your podcast player of choice.To sign up for the Cozy Critters Fan Club, visit www.CozyCrittersPodcast.comMake sure to subscribe to Cozy Critters on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart Radio app, or wherever you get your podcasts. Cozy Critters is produced by Doug Fraser and distributed by PRX.
16:33
Soundscape: Jungle Treehouse
🌲 Tonight, instead of a story, we're relaxing to the sounds of a jungle treehouse.
1:03:06
Baby Sea Turtles
🐢 Baby sea turtles are the size of an Oreo cookie!
15:08
Alpacas
⛰️ Did you know alpacas hum to each other?
15:31
Soundscape: Crackling Campfire
🔥 Tonight, instead of a story, we're relaxing to the sounds of a crackling campfire.
Make bedtime a favorite part of your child’s day with Cozy Critters. Join Dougie Pickles and his kitten co-host, Miss Meow Meow, on a calming bedtime adventure, as they visit the world’s coziest critters. Experience relaxing soundscapes, animal insights, and serene, guided breathing exercises that help kids unwind for bedtime. So grab your pillow and join a journey where the wonders of the natural world meet the dream world. Brought to you ad-free by PRX.