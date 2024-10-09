Christmas Throwback - Spaceship Origins and Can Somebody Help a Santa Out
Its getting to be that time again! Time to give me suggestions for Holiday Related episodes. While I hope everyone has a happy whatever holiday they choose to celebrate, if they so choose to celebrate a holiday, we are kinda into the Christmas thing in my household. These episodes explore the possible Christmas related origin of spaceship, as well as an exciting night where you get to help save Christmas! Give me your holiday related suggestions!
About The Spaceship Series - You are a kid with a magical spaceship that can transform into anything. You also have a dog named changer that can change into just about any animal.
Donate to the show by joining my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user/shop?u=95723868
You can now leave me a voice clip with your name and story idea. If your story is chosen, I will play it on the show! https://www.speakpipe.com/Dadsvoicemail
Click the following link to submit a story idea in writing: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbkoegGV9R2FKVYQsZrA_Th4cGmZLehhMS-6P5MebM-zoBjQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Leave a comment: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8YTTSkUSaFUkPa3UovNGZ729UHkR8xEqSjxvlkFnO9rFBvA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Youtube:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLefIeJqwi4Bp5WVpcjx9Rx5gD5J_5KYQu&si=Bu7-iyCJqPYg5gTf
Advertise on the podcast - https://www.podbean.com/dadsbedtimestories
Now available anywhere you get your podcasts. Help me out by following and/or rating the show. Comment on what you want to see happen next. If you like an episode, it goes a long way to share it on social media. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087924908464
Write to me at [email protected]
Visit my website at www.dadsbedtimestories.com
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dadsbedtimestories/
--------
1:01:07
The Elemental Mer-Person Planet (Mermaids and Mermen) - A Relaxing Bedtime Story for Kids
A Bedtime Story with Mermaids, Mermen, and elemental powers. In the 260th episode of the Spaceship Saga, suggested by Grace, you head off to explore a planet full of Mermaids and Mermen. Some swim in the water, some swim through the earth, some swim through the air, and others swim through fire and magma! Experience what it is like to become an elemental Mer-Person, and control the elements with your mind!
About The Spaceship Series - You are a kid with a magical spaceship that can transform into anything. You also have a dog named changer that can change into just about any animal. That is all you need to know.
Donate to the show by joining my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user/shop?u=95723868
You can now leave me a voice clip with your name and story idea. If your story is chosen, I will play it on the show! https://www.speakpipe.com/Dadsvoicemail
Click the following link to submit a story idea in writing: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbkoegGV9R2FKVYQsZrA_Th4cGmZLehhMS-6P5MebM-zoBjQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Leave a comment: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8YTTSkUSaFUkPa3UovNGZ729UHkR8xEqSjxvlkFnO9rFBvA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Youtube:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLefIeJqwi4Bp5WVpcjx9Rx5gD5J_5KYQu&si=Bu7-iyCJqPYg5gTf
Advertise on the podcast - https://www.podbean.com/dadsbedtimestories
Now available anywhere you get your podcasts. Help me out by following and/or rating the show. Comment on what you want to see happen next. If you like an episode, it goes a long way to share it on social media. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087924908464
Write to me at [email protected]
Visit my website at www.dadsbedtimestories.com
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dadsbedtimestories/
--------
1:00:59
Kid Wizard and the Cards of Power - A Bedtime Visualization for Kids
Kid Wizard Episode 9 - In this episode, inspired by a suggestion from Kelly, the Kid Wizard Universe collides with the Cards of Power. Martin is called to the Cards of Power Universe to help stop the protective shields from collapsing, and he takes you with him. Can you work together to capture a mythical creature and save the Cards of Power world? I bet you can!
About The Cards of Power - Great for fans of shows like Pokemon. In the Cards of Power Series, you are the main character. You were given a magic card when you came of age - A Fire Dragonling named Magnus. Together, you and Magnus head into the wild forests to try to capture new magical creatures and wild magics. Check out the theme-song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Xf5_aHhEPE
Kid Wizard - After accidentally freezing your surroundings using your mind, you are invited to a Wizarding School, where you learn the ways of magic. In a world dictated by your beliefs, some pretty amazing things are possible.
Donate to the show by joining my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user/shop?u=95723868
You can now leave me a voice clip with your name and story idea. If your story is chosen, I will play it on the show! https://www.speakpipe.com/Dadsvoicemail
Click the following link to submit a story idea in writing: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbkoegGV9R2FKVYQsZrA_Th4cGmZLehhMS-6P5MebM-zoBjQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Leave a comment: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8YTTSkUSaFUkPa3UovNGZ729UHkR8xEqSjxvlkFnO9rFBvA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Youtube:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLefIeJqwi4Bp5WVpcjx9Rx5gD5J_5KYQu&si=Bu7-iyCJqPYg5gTf
Advertise on the podcast - https://www.podbean.com/dadsbedtimestories
Now available anywhere you get your podcasts. Help me out by following and/or rating the show. Comment on what you want to see happen next. If you like an episode, it goes a long way to share it on social media. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087924908464
Write to me at [email protected]
Visit my website at www.dadsbedtimestories.com
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dadsbedtimestories/
--------
1:00:57
Twin Dragons and The Battle With The Shop Keeper - Cards of Power #27 - A Bedtime Story for Kids
A Bedtime story with Magical Dragons, A T-Rex, A Magical Leaf Monkey, and Magical Cards. In this episode of The Cards of Power, we finish our search for the dragonlings, and finally confront the Card Shop owner that has been selling the dragonlings to others. Are you ready for the dragonlings to face off against some of the best cards that the shop owner has to offer?
About The Cards of Power - Great for fans of shows like Pokemon. In the Cards of Power Series, you are the main character. You were given a magic card when you came of age - A Fire Dragonling named Magnus. Together, you and Magnus head into the wild forests to try to capture new magical creatures and wild magics. Check out the theme-song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Xf5_aHhEPE
Donate to the show by joining my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user/shop?u=95723868
You can now leave me a voice clip with your name and story idea. If your story is chosen, I will play it on the show! https://www.speakpipe.com/Dadsvoicemail
Click the following link to submit a story idea in writing: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbkoegGV9R2FKVYQsZrA_Th4cGmZLehhMS-6P5MebM-zoBjQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Leave a comment: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8YTTSkUSaFUkPa3UovNGZ729UHkR8xEqSjxvlkFnO9rFBvA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Youtube:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLefIeJqwi4Bp5WVpcjx9Rx5gD5J_5KYQu&si=Bu7-iyCJqPYg5gTf
Advertise on the podcast - https://www.podbean.com/dadsbedtimestories
Now available anywhere you get your podcasts. Help me out by following and/or rating the show. Comment on what you want to see happen next. If you like an episode, it goes a long way to share it on social media. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087924908464
Write to me at [email protected]
Visit my website at www.dadsbedtimestories.com
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dadsbedtimestories/
--------
1:01:04
The Poison Type Dragon, The Corrupted Fairy Portal, and The Search for the Dragonlings - Cards of Power #26
In this episode of the Cards of Power Series, we finally uncover the last lost dragonling sibling, Noxia, the Poison type dragon. The problem? Unfortunately she has been trapped inside a corrupted fairy portal with a bunch of unicorns. Can you and your dragonling pals find a way to defeat the corrupted fairies, and free Noxia from the portal? Thank you to Lennie who suggested the premise (sorry I went with corrupted fairies instead of a large monster). Thank you also to Logan and Ryan for the dragon suggestion!
About The Cards of Power - Great for fans of shows like Pokemon. In the Cards of Power Series, you are the main character. You were given a magic card when you came of age - A Fire Dragonling named Magnus. Together, you and Magnus head into the wild forests to try to capture new magical creatures and wild magics. Check out the theme-song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Xf5_aHhEPE
Donate to the show by joining my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user/shop?u=95723868
You can now leave me a voice clip with your name and story idea. If your story is chosen, I will play it on the show! https://www.speakpipe.com/Dadsvoicemail
Click the following link to submit a story idea in writing: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbkoegGV9R2FKVYQsZrA_Th4cGmZLehhMS-6P5MebM-zoBjQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Leave a comment: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8YTTSkUSaFUkPa3UovNGZ729UHkR8xEqSjxvlkFnO9rFBvA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Youtube:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLefIeJqwi4Bp5WVpcjx9Rx5gD5J_5KYQu&si=Bu7-iyCJqPYg5gTf
Advertise on the podcast - https://www.podbean.com/dadsbedtimestories
Now available anywhere you get your podcasts. Help me out by following and/or rating the show. Comment on what you want to see happen next. If you like an episode, it goes a long way to share it on social media. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087924908464
Write to me at [email protected]
Visit my website at www.dadsbedtimestories.com
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dadsbedtimestories/
Kids won’t sleep? Want some time to yourself? This is how to make it happen! I make these bedtime stories up for my own children every night, so I figured I would record them. They are designed to give your child a simple, but somewhat interesting story to listen to. They are first person stories so kids can imagine themselves in the character’s shoes. They are mostly science fiction and fantasy based, because that’s what my kids like. Each episode is a 10-15 minute story followed by white noise to drown out distractions. The character always ends up back in bed, doing a short mindful relaxation exercise to help them off to sleep (if they aren’t there already). Get those kids to sleep!