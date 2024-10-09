About Dad’s Bedtime Stories For Kids

Kids won’t sleep? Want some time to yourself? This is how to make it happen! I make these bedtime stories up for my own children every night, so I figured I would record them. They are designed to give your child a simple, but somewhat interesting story to listen to. They are first person stories so kids can imagine themselves in the character’s shoes. They are mostly science fiction and fantasy based, because that’s what my kids like. Each episode is a 10-15 minute story followed by white noise to drown out distractions. The character always ends up back in bed, doing a short mindful relaxation exercise to help them off to sleep (if they aren’t there already). Get those kids to sleep!