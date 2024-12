Kid Wizard and the Cards of Power - A Bedtime Visualization for Kids

Kid Wizard Episode 9 - In this episode, inspired by a suggestion from Kelly, the Kid Wizard Universe collides with the Cards of Power. Martin is called to the Cards of Power Universe to help stop the protective shields from collapsing, and he takes you with him. Can you work together to capture a mythical creature and save the Cards of Power world? I bet you can! About The Cards of Power - Great for fans of shows like Pokemon. In the Cards of Power Series, you are the main character. You were given a magic card when you came of age - A Fire Dragonling named Magnus. Together, you and Magnus head into the wild forests to try to capture new magical creatures and wild magics. Check out the theme-song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Xf5_aHhEPE Kid Wizard - After accidentally freezing your surroundings using your mind, you are invited to a Wizarding School, where you learn the ways of magic. In a world dictated by your beliefs, some pretty amazing things are possible. Donate to the show by joining my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/user/shop?u=95723868 You can now leave me a voice clip with your name and story idea. If your story is chosen, I will play it on the show! https://www.speakpipe.com/Dadsvoicemail Click the following link to submit a story idea in writing: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbkoegGV9R2FKVYQsZrA_Th4cGmZLehhMS-6P5MebM-zoBjQ/viewform?usp=sf_link Leave a comment: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8YTTSkUSaFUkPa3UovNGZ729UHkR8xEqSjxvlkFnO9rFBvA/viewform?usp=sf_link Youtube:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLefIeJqwi4Bp5WVpcjx9Rx5gD5J_5KYQu&si=Bu7-iyCJqPYg5gTf Advertise on the podcast - https://www.podbean.com/dadsbedtimestories Now available anywhere you get your podcasts. Help me out by following and/or rating the show. Comment on what you want to see happen next. If you like an episode, it goes a long way to share it on social media. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087924908464 Write to me at [email protected] Visit my website at www.dadsbedtimestories.com Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dadsbedtimestories/