Have you ever thought about getting your first job? Where would you work? What would you have to do? Well, what if your first job was working the overnight shift at a pizzeria making sure the animatronic puppets don't come into contact with humans? That is exactly what happens in Five Nights at Freddy's, the runaway hit horror game, that has become one of Unspookable's most requested topics to cover. What is it about this game that has captured our imaginations? And why do we seek the thrills of being jump scared? That and more on today's episode of Unspookable.







Host: Elise Parisian



Written by: Ellenor Riley-Condit



Created, Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort



Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case: ⁠https://www.jessecasemusic.com/⁠



Logo by: Natalie Khuen ⁠



Episode Art: Alhafiz



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