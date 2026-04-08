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104 episodes
- It’s getting to be that time of year again. A lot of you might feel a chill in the air. Trees have lost their leaves, snowflakes are starting to fall, and you’re keeping an eye out for any 8-foot-tall bear-ape monsters. Dig out those winter hats and snow boots and we’ll dig into the Abominable Snowman on this episode of Unspookable.
Host: Elise Parisian
Written by: Miden Wood
Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort
Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case
Logo by: Natalie Khuen
Episode Art: Alhafiz
You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:
https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast
https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable
https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/
Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com
Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our Dashery store for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. https://soundsington-media.dashery.com
Advertise on Unspookable: advertising@airwavemedia.com
- For those of us who have been good all year the holidays are a time for celebration and gifts... but, for for those of us who have been naughty, we may have a half goat, half demon visitor waiting to steal us away. What's that, cheery soul? Not familiar? Well then, let's tell you a little more about Krampus...
Host: Elise Parisian
Written by: Ellenor Riley-Condit
Created, Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort
Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case
Logo by: Natalie Khuen
Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com
Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our Dashery store for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. https://soundsington-media.dashery.com
Advertise on Unspookable: advertising@airwavemedia.com
- Have you ever made slime? Do you remember how you made it? What it felt like oozing between your fingers? Why do you think so many of us are obsessed with slime? And why do slimy things creep so many people out? We'll be talking about all of that and more on this episode of Unspookable.
Host: Elise Parisian
Written by: Ana Olson
Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort
Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case
Logo by: Natalie Khuen
Episode Art: Alhafiz
You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:
https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast
https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable
https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/
Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com
Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our Dashery store for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. https://soundsington-media.dashery.com
Advertise on Unspookable: advertising@airwavemedia.com
- Have you ever thought about getting your first job? Where would you work? What would you have to do? Well, what if your first job was working the overnight shift at a pizzeria making sure the animatronic puppets don't come into contact with humans? That is exactly what happens in Five Nights at Freddy's, the runaway hit horror game, that has become one of Unspookable's most requested topics to cover. What is it about this game that has captured our imaginations? And why do we seek the thrills of being jump scared? That and more on today's episode of Unspookable.
Host: Elise Parisian
Written by: Ellenor Riley-Condit
Created, Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort
Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case: https://www.jessecasemusic.com/
Logo by: Natalie Khuen
Episode Art: Alhafiz
You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:
https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast
https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable
https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/
Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com
Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our Dashery store for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. https://soundsington-media.dashery.com
Advertise on Unspookable: advertising@airwavemedia.com
- If you’re listening to Unspookable, chances are you like a good mystery. A mystery like, say, over 100 people vanishing without a trace? We’re going to cover a mystery that’s centuries old and ask whether a mystery so long past is even solveable as we discuss the Lost Colony of Roanoke on today’s episode of Unspookable.
Host: Elise Parisian
Written by: Miden Wood
Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort
Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case
Logo by: Natalie Khuen
Episode Art: Alhafiz
You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:
https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast
https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable
https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/
Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com
Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our Dashery store for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. https://soundsington-media.dashery.com
Advertise on Unspookable: advertising@airwavemedia.com
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About Unspookable
Unspookable is an award winning, family-friendly look at the histories and mysteries behind your favorite scary stories, myths and urban legends. Each week host Elise Parisian digs into the history, brain science, and power dynamics behind such topics as Bloody Mary, Charlie Charlie, and Ouija Boards to find the stories behind the scares. (Recommended for ages 8+) Unspookable is an official "Common Sense Media Selection," one of Apple Podcasts' "Essentials," has been called one of the "Best Podcasts for Kids of All Ages" by Time Out New York, one of the “7 Podcasts Big Kids Will Love” by The New York Times, one of the "20 Best Podcasts for Kids that will Make Them Forget About Screen Time" by the TODAY Show. The show has appeared multiple times across Canada on CBC Radio's Podcast Playlist, on NPR station WHYY's Kid's Listening Hour, has been featured by Vox, Vulture, Romper, The AV Club, Fast Company, The Week Jr., and more.Podcast website
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