Episode 41: Mary Shelley, Frankenstein, and the Birth of Science Fiction

Have you heard the name Mary Shelley before? If not, we're sure you've heard of her book Frankenstein or the creature born within its pages. Did you know that Shelley's book is often referred to as the beginning of modern day science fiction? Or that it's original title was Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus? We're going to be digging into this and more as we find out why this book is so scary and the lasting imprint it has had on horror and the ethical questions surrounding life and death on this episode of Unspookable.