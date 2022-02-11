Unspookable is a family friendly look at the histories and mysteries behind your favorite scary stories, myths and urban legends. Each week host Elise Parisian ... More
Episode 42: The Backrooms
Have you ever heard of The Backrooms? Maybe you've come across this strange never-ending series of liminal spaces on TikTok or on YouTube or maybe some games that you've played. The Backrooms are one of our most frequently requested topics and we were curious to explore why their flickering fluorescent lights, yellow walls, and endless mazes have captured your imaginations. That and more on this episode of Unspookable.
11/2/2022
22:42
Episode 41: Mary Shelley, Frankenstein, and the Birth of Science Fiction
Have you heard the name Mary Shelley before? If not, we're sure you've heard of her book Frankenstein or the creature born within its pages. Did you know that Shelley's book is often referred to as the beginning of modern day science fiction? Or that it's original title was Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus? We're going to be digging into this and more as we find out why this book is so scary and the lasting imprint it has had on horror and the ethical questions surrounding life and death on this episode of Unspookable.
10/25/2022
20:23
Episode 40: Artificial Intelligence
Many of us have smart devices in our homes. Siri, Alexa, robot vacuums, and more have become a part of our daily lives. They learn our tastes and preferences, our routines... but what if that wasn't where the learning stopped? What would happen if these devices could learn just like humans, replicate our behaviors, and maybe, just maybe, become smarter than us? We'll discuss that and more as we tackle all things artificial intelligence on this episode of Unspookable.
10/19/2022
21:41
Episode 39: The Montauk Project and the Inspiration for Netflix's Stranger Things
Have you heard of the Netflix series Stranger Things? If so, have you ever thought about the experiments that happened at Hawkins National Laboratory and what purpose they served? Government experiments have always been the source of conspiracy theories, from the Philadelphia Experiment and MK-Ultra to the Montauk Project and beyond. We're separating fact from fiction and diving deep into experiments of the mind on this episode of Unspookable.
10/11/2022
23:09
Episode 38: The Dark
Many of us are scared of the dark, but have you ever stopped to wonder why? This fear might actually serve a larger purpose intended to keep us safe. Through history, our own evolution, and the influence on our own social perceptions, we will discuss our complicated relationship with the dark on this episode of Unspookable.
Unspookable is a family friendly look at the histories and mysteries behind your favorite scary stories, myths and urban legends. Each week host Elise Parisian digs into the history, brain science, and power dynamics behind such topics as Bloody Mary, Charlie Charlie, and Ouija Boards to find the stories behind the scares. (Recommended for ages 8+)
Unspookable has been called one of the "Best podcasts for kids of all ages" by Time Out New York, one of the “7 Podcasts Big Kids Will Love” by The New York Times, one of the "5 Spooky Podcasts to Check Out Right Now" by Vulture, one of the "10 Best Podcasts for Children" by the Irish Examiner, and is an official Common Sense Media Selection. The show has appeared multiple times across Canada on CBC Radio's Podcast Playlist, on NPR station WHYY's Kid's Listening Hour, has been featured by Apple Podcasts, Romper, The AV Club, Fast Company, The Week Jr, Podcast Magazine, and more.