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Unspookable

Soundsington Media
Education for KidsKids & Family
Unspookable
Latest episode

104 episodes

  • Unspookable

    Episode 80: The Yeti or Abominable Snowman

    12/16/2025 | 15 mins.
    It’s getting to be that time of year again. A lot of you might feel a chill in the air. Trees have lost their leaves, snowflakes are starting to fall, and you’re keeping an eye out for any 8-foot-tall bear-ape monsters. Dig out those winter hats and snow boots and we’ll dig into the Abominable Snowman on this episode of Unspookable.

    Host: Elise Parisian

    Written by: Miden Wood

    Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort

    Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case

    Logo by: Natalie Khuen

    Episode Art: Alhafiz

    You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dashery store ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://soundsington-media.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Advertise on Unspookable: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com
  • Unspookable

    Krampus [ENCORE]

    12/04/2025 | 8 mins.
    For those of us who have been good all year the holidays are a time for celebration and gifts... but, for for those of us who have been naughty, we may have a half goat, half demon visitor waiting to steal us away. What's that, cheery soul? Not familiar? Well then, let's tell you a little more about Krampus...

    Host: Elise Parisian

    Written by: Ellenor Riley-Condit

    Created, Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort

    Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case

    Logo by: Natalie Khuen

    Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dashery store ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://soundsington-media.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Advertise on Unspookable: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com
  • Unspookable

    Episode 79: Slime

    12/02/2025 | 22 mins.
    Have you ever made slime? Do you remember how you made it? What it felt like oozing between your fingers? Why do you think so many of us are obsessed with slime? And why do slimy things creep so many people out? We'll be talking about all of that and more on this episode of Unspookable.

    Host: Elise Parisian

    Written by: Ana Olson

    Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort

    Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case

    Logo by: Natalie Khuen

    Episode Art: Alhafiz

    You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dashery store ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://soundsington-media.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Advertise on Unspookable: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com
  • Unspookable

    Episode 43: Five Nights at Freddy's [ENCORE]

    11/18/2025 | 20 mins.
    Have you ever thought about getting your first job? Where would you work? What would you have to do? Well, what if your first job was working the overnight shift at a pizzeria making sure the animatronic puppets don't come into contact with humans? That is exactly what happens in Five Nights at Freddy's, the runaway hit horror game, that has become one of Unspookable's most requested topics to cover. What is it about this game that has captured our imaginations? And why do we seek the thrills of being jump scared? That and more on today's episode of Unspookable. 

     

    Host: Elise Parisian

    Written by: Ellenor Riley-Condit 

    Created, Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort

    Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case: ⁠https://www.jessecasemusic.com/⁠

    Logo by: Natalie Khuen ⁠

    Episode Art: Alhafiz

    You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dashery store ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://soundsington-media.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Advertise on Unspookable: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com
  • Unspookable

    Episode 78: The Lost Colony of Roanoke

    11/05/2025 | 23 mins.
    If you’re listening to Unspookable, chances are you like a good mystery. A mystery like, say, over 100 people vanishing without a trace? We’re going to cover a mystery that’s centuries old and ask whether a mystery so long past is even solveable as we discuss the Lost Colony of Roanoke on today’s episode of Unspookable.

    Host: Elise Parisian

    Written by: Miden Wood

    Produced, Edited by: Nate DuFort

    Music Direction and Composition: Jesse Case

    Logo by: Natalie Khuen

    Episode Art: Alhafiz

    You can find Unspookable on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at:

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@unspookablepodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ImUnspookable⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/unspookablepodcast/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Unspookable is a production of Soundsington Media, committed to making quality programming for young audiences and the young at heart. To find out more go to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://www.soundsingtonmedia.com ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Looking for merch from Unspookable and your favorite Soundsington Media shows? Head on over to our ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Dashery store ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, hats and more. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://soundsington-media.dashery.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Advertise on Unspookable: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠advertising@airwavemedia.com
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About Unspookable
Unspookable is an award winning, family-friendly look at the histories and mysteries behind your favorite scary stories, myths and urban legends. Each week host Elise Parisian digs into the history, brain science, and power dynamics behind such topics as Bloody Mary, Charlie Charlie, and Ouija Boards to find the stories behind the scares. (Recommended for ages 8+) Unspookable is an official "Common Sense Media Selection," one of Apple Podcasts' "Essentials," has been called one of the "Best Podcasts for Kids of All Ages" by Time Out New York, one of the “7 Podcasts Big Kids Will Love” by The New York Times, one of the "20 Best Podcasts for Kids that will Make Them Forget About Screen Time" by the TODAY Show. The show has appeared multiple times across Canada on CBC Radio's Podcast Playlist, on NPR station WHYY's Kid's Listening Hour, has been featured by Vox, Vulture, Romper, The AV Club, Fast Company, The Week Jr., and more.
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