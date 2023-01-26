Drinking From the Toilet: Real dogs, Real training

A behind-the-scenes look into the reality of dog training, behavior, teaching, and learning. We love our dogs, we love our jobs, but sometimes it's not all unic... More
#174: Families with Dogs and Kids with Jennifer Shryock
In this episode, we discuss the most important thing for dog professionals to know about working with families, the importance of understanding developmental milestones, working with and setting expectations, finding ways for children to safely participate in training, and the importance of providing support to families and especially mothers.
4/26/2023
1:12:58
#173: Dealing with Problem Behaviors - Using Alternate Behaviors
In this episode, we discuss that the first step to dealing with a problem behavior is to identify the function, figuring out a plan to control access if possible and practical, if that reinforcer is not practical to work with, identifying a substitute reinforcer that is as close as possible to the original, choosing your alternate behavior, strategies if you are teaching the alternate behavior from scratch, deciding if you'll be using differential reinforcement, and if you are not planning to use differential reinforcement, planning to setup the environment for (mostly) errorless learning.
3/2/2023
50:44
#172: How to Tell That Your Classical Conditioning Plan is Working
When we pair two stimuli together as part of a classical conditioning training plan, it can sometimes be hard to determine when the association has been made between the old stimulus and the new stimulus… the "food" and the "bell", to draw from a popular example. In this episode, I answer a question submitted by a patron with some ideas on what to look for to determine if that association is strong enough and it's time to proceed to the next step. In this episode, we discuss quick review of conditioned emotional response, what happens when you pair a reinforcer with a stimulus in the environment, using this strategy to build a specific, positive CER in a training session, a recap of Lindsay Wood Brown's work on resource guarding, and applying this strategy to stimulus-stimulus pairing with scent.
2/14/2023
25:45
#171: Maintenance Mode
In this episode, we discuss, when you might outsource maintenance to the environment?, functional difference between intrinsic and extrinsic reinforcers in maintaining behaviors, how easy it is for behaviors to start slipping before we notice, one way to avoid or minimize that slippage is to design a rotation, start by grabbing some behaviors or exercises that matter to you, then give yourself a time frame to rotate through those behaviors (I usually use a 2 week block), and starting with your item at the top of the rotation for today (do a test run for the purposes of seeing where you're at, identify either something that is weak now that you are looking at it OR a way you could do something differently, make yourself a little session to work on that thing).
2/6/2023
33:56
#170: How To Avoid Too Much Drilling
In this episode, we discuss tradeoffs when using systematic "drills" to isolate specific aspects of an exercise, drills help us isolate specific aspects of an exercise and give us the advantage of Deliberate Practice for expertise, what is meant by "fun"?, play and fun often introduce more variability as well as a dialogue, strategies to protect myself from myself, using "play sandwiches" to break up a session, training overlapping skills in the same session, and using "different-but-not-harder" creatively for novelty and flexibility.
