The Joy Filled Podcast - Christian Motherhood, Stay at Home Mom Mindset, and Faith Based Encouragement

Today we say goodbye. Thank you for 4 amazing years of The Joy Filled Podcast. It's been the unexpected adventure of a lifetime and I'm forever grateful.
When Obedience Means Leaving Something Good
In case you missed it, last week I shared a big announcement - The Joy Filled Podcast will be coming to an end. Today I wanted to share a little more in depth about how I came to this decision and some of the ways I heard from the Lord through this decision making process to hopefully give you more clarity and encourage you if you're also in the middle of making a big life decision.
4 Years of Joy Filled and A Bittersweet Announcement
Today we're celebrating 4 years of The Joy Filled Podcast! I have some things on my heart I want to share with you about what I've learned over the last four years and I have an announcement to share with you, so stick around to the end so you don't miss that!
Your Ministry Is Where Your Feet Are: 4 Simple Truths For The Homemaker
With the rise of the "homemaker revolution" on social media and the homemaking aesthetic of pretty dresses, beautiful kitchens, and freshly baked sourdough comes *lots* of different feelings - am I right? While it's a beautiful thing to be inspired by so many amazing women who do a wonderful job of sharing their homemaking, it can also leave you wondering, am I doing this right? Am I really a homemaker if my reality doesn't look like that. Here's the thing - I love the homemaker aesthetic. I think wearing dresses makes me more productive. I have tried and failed TWICE now to learn the art of sourdough (I'll get it eventually!). I love that homemaking is making a comeback! But the truth is: the heart of homemaking is so much more than all of those things. As I've fought comparison in my own homemaking journey, God has been so faithful to renew my mind and remind me of the true heart of homemaking. So in this episode, I'm sharing with you 4 simple truths about homemaking that God has been reminding me of in this season that I hope will encourage you in your own homemaking — whatever that may look like.
My Morning Routine As A Homeschool Mom
Let's chat morning routines! My morning routine is constantly evolving depending on the season of life we're in, the ages and stages of my kids, and what I need most but today I'm giving you a look at what my mornings have looked like lately and how I take a "plan with grace" approach to my routines. From what I do to set myself up to success to the homeschool schedule that's working best for us right now, I'm sharing all things mornings with you in this episode.
About The Joy Filled Podcast - Christian Motherhood, Stay at Home Mom Mindset, and Faith Based Encouragement
In a culture trying to sell us the lie that we should be anything but "just a mom", Joy Filled exists to come alongside you and help you thrive in this season at home and experience the fullness of joy in the simplicity of homemaking and raising a family. The early years of motherhood are hard, but they're so so good. I'm determined to give these 'good old days' everything I've got and I'm bringing you along with me. We'll host honest conversations on faith, motherhood, homemaking, and everything in between. My prayer is that you leave encouraged in Christ, equipped to carry the weight of motherhood with joy, and reminded of the truth that God has given you everything you need to steward your arrows well. There is so much joy here. Let's experience it together.
