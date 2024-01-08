The Joy Filled Podcast - Christian Motherhood, Stay at Home Mom Mindset, and Faith Based Encouragement

Your Ministry Is Where Your Feet Are: 4 Simple Truths For The Homemaker

With the rise of the "homemaker revolution" on social media and the homemaking aesthetic of pretty dresses, beautiful kitchens, and freshly baked sourdough comes *lots* of different feelings - am I right? While it's a beautiful thing to be inspired by so many amazing women who do a wonderful job of sharing their homemaking, it can also leave you wondering, am I doing this right? Am I really a homemaker if my reality doesn't look like that. Here's the thing - I love the homemaker aesthetic. I think wearing dresses makes me more productive. I have tried and failed TWICE now to learn the art of sourdough (I'll get it eventually!). I love that homemaking is making a comeback! But the truth is: the heart of homemaking is so much more than all of those things. As I've fought comparison in my own homemaking journey, God has been so faithful to renew my mind and remind me of the true heart of homemaking. So in this episode, I'm sharing with you 4 simple truths about homemaking that God has been reminding me of in this season that I hope will encourage you in your own homemaking — whatever that may look like.