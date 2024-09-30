Powered by RND
Birthing Instincts

Podcast Birthing Instincts
Dr. Stuart Fischbein + Midwife Blyss Young
The birth world can be overwhelming for parents and practitioners alike. Dr. Stuart Fischbein and Midwife Blyss Young and their combined 55+ years of experience...
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

  • #388 Our Food System Is Completely Bonkers with Mama Meals founders Holly & Eric Stein
    Holly and Eric Stein join us to share their journey from overcoming chronic health issues to pioneering a nationwide postpartum meal delivery service with Mama Meals. Bursting with passion for food activism, they reveal how nutrient-dense foods can be transformative not only for postpartum mothers but for anyone on a healing journey. With insights into the interplay between hospital protocols and midwifery practices, we examine how these experiences intersect with the core of our birthing narratives. The Steins' story is a testament to the power of conscious eating, offering a fresh perspective on the importance of postpartum nutrition and wellness.About Holly &Eric SteinHolly and Eric Stein were sick constantly as kids. Headaches, ear infections, gut issues, allergies, etc. Doctors visits were the norm, and the answer always seemed to be another pill. They started dating in their mid twenties and fell in love watching food documentaries and studying nutrition, eventually healing their chronic conditions by cleaning up their diet. They became food activists obsessed with helping others, eventually starting Mama Meals, a nationwide postpartum meal delivery.Connect with Holly & Eric SteinEmail: [email protected]: https://mama-meals.comInstagram: @eat.mamamealsIn this episode of the Birthing Instincts Podcast:Postpartum Nutrition and Recovery JourneysThe Importance of Ancestral EatingRegenerative Farming and Organic FoodThe Weaponization of Industrial FoodAwakening to Truth in PostpartumEpisode resources:The First Forty Days: The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother: Ou, Heng, Greeven, Amely, Belger, MarisaThis show is supported by:LMNT | Go to drinklmnt.com/birthinginstincts to get a free sample pack with every orderBIRTHFIT | Go to birthfit.com and use the code INSTINCTS for 20% off any fitness programChristian Hypnobirthing | Go to christianhypnobirthing.com/birthinginstincts to get 30% off Christian Hypnobirthing's Faith-Filled Childbirth courseMama Meals | Go to mama-meals.com code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for $10 off a small box or $20 off any other box. Go to mamamealspantry.com and use code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for 10% off pantry itemsConnect with Dr. Stu & Blyss:Join our Patreon! patreon.com/birthinginstinctspodcastInstagram:@birthinginstincts/@birthingblyssWebsite:birthinginstincts.com/birthingblyss.comEmail:[email protected] line: 805-399-0439Podcast webpage: birthinginstinctspodcast.com
    1:26:47
  • #387 High Risk - What Does It Really Mean?
    Obstetricians regularly use terms like high risk, safer, evidence based and standard of care as if they all have an agreed upon definition. THEY DON'T! Today Blyss & Dr. Stu discuss the use and misuse of language and the corruption of definitions in the maternity care world. What or who determines the standard of care? Are labels of high risk indicative of high risk? Who should determine what safe means? We offer some explanations and strong opinions, shockingly, as to the motivation behind the manipulation of these terms and suggest alternative definitions that we think just makes more sense.In this episode of the Birthing Instincts Podcast:Defining Medical Terms and StandardsPregnancy and High-Risk ConditionsRisk Assessment and Labeling in HealthcareQuestioning Evidence-Based Medicine and SafetyExploring the Definition of Physiologic BirthEpisode resources:Triumphant Birth Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4czZBT0NEC9WqnwNNFtSHy?si=040316663665403eYour Birth, God's Way Podcast: Episode 115 https://open.spotify.com/episode/7qIXRjjFal3Wp8E0MrnssD?si=826d6232067240a6Reteach Breech Seminars by Dr. Stuart J. Fischbein, https://www.birthinginstincts.com/eventsThis show is supported by:LMNT | Go to drinklmnt.com/birthinginstincts to get a free sample pack with every orderBIRTHFIT | Go to birthfit.com and use the code INSTINCTS for 20% off any fitness programChristian Hypnobirthing | Go to christianhypnobirthing.com/birthinginstincts to get 30% off Christian Hypnobirthing's Faith-Filled Childbirth courseMama Meals | Go to mama-meals.com code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for $10 off a small box or $20 off any other box. Go to mamamealspantry.com and use code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for 10% off pantry itemsConnect with Dr. Stu & Blyss:Join our Patreon! patreon.com/birthinginstinctspodcastInstagram:@birthinginstincts/@birthingblyssWebsite:birthinginstincts.com/birthingblyss.comEmail:[email protected] line: 805-399-0439Podcast webpage: birthinginstinctspodcast.com
    1:30:28
  • #386 We've Been Bamboozled, Musings on CTG with Dr. David Hayes
    Join us for an enlightening discussion as we welcome Dr. David Hayes, who brings his expertise to the complex realm of continuous fetal monitoring in labor rooms. Together, we highlight the importance of empowering laboring mothers with information about their birthing choices, as well as sharing our excitement about upcoming speaking engagements focused on home birth and physiologic birth. Blyss also gives us a sneak peek into her plans for mentorship and mom circles, aiming to create a supportive community for new mothers.Closing the episode, we take a historical journey through the evolution of obstetric practices, from the early days of fetal heartbeat detection to modern-day debates over unnecessary C-sections. We critically assess the pressures within obstetrics that lead to an over-reliance on technology, reflecting on initiatives like Breach Without Borders that advocate for informed and individualized care. Our discussion also questions the medicalized birth model, emphasizing the need for professionals to push beyond traditional methods for the benefit of laboring women worldwide.About Dr. David HayesDoctor Hayes’ primary interests have been obstetrics and gynecology in resource poor settings, out of hospital birth, and critical care obstetrics. A long-time breech birth provider, he is currently the Medical Director of Breech Without Borders, an international non-profit dedicated to the resurrection and promotion of vaginal breech birth worldwide, and is teaching full time while continuing to support vaginal birth of breech presentations and multiples. He is also a co-author of, “A Guide to Physiologic Breech Birth” and the author of the upcoming “Companion Guide to Maternal Fetal Physiology and Fetal Monitoring”.He has worked for Médecins Sans Frontières in many roles including Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care in multiple projects, a Fistula Repair program, Lassa Fever control program, and Emergency Department coverage. Dr Hayes also operated an out of hospital, full spectrum obstetric practice for twenty years.Connect with Dr. David HayesEmail: [email protected] this episode of the Birthing Instincts Podcast:Birthing Choices and Continuous MonitoringObstetrics, Technology, and Changing PracticesMonitoring Methods in Birth SettingsQuestioning Medicalized Birth PracticesEpisode resources:http://www.breechwithoutborders.orgRisks of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and intellectual disability in children delivered by cesarean section: A population-based cohort study - PubMed: http://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36436450/#:~:text=The%20results%20of%20Cox%20proportional,child%20factors%20were%20controlled%20forAssociation of Cesarean Delivery With Risk of Neurodevelopmental and Psychiatric Disorders in the Offspring: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis - PMC https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6716295/The Great Birth Rebellion Podcast https://open.spotify.com/episode/5sXznVCwLRhe01zGmLEL1fIntermittent Versus Continuous Electronic Monitoring in Labor: A Randomized Study https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7947499/This show is supported by:LMNT | Go to drinklmnt.com/birthinginstincts to get a free sample pack with every orderBIRTHFIT | Go to birthfit.com and use the code INSTINCTS for 20% off any fitness programChristian Hypnobirthing | Go to christianhypnobirthing.com/birthinginstincts to get 30% off Christian Hypnobirthing's Faith-Filled Childbirth courseMama Meals | Go to mama-meals.com code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for $10 off a small box or $20 off any other box. Go to mamamealspantry.com and use code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for 10% off pantry itemsConnect with Dr. Stu & Blyss:Join our Patreon! patreon.com/birthinginstinctspodcastInstagram:@birthinginstincts/@birthingblyssWebsite:birthinginstincts.com/birthingblyss.comEmail:[email protected] line: 805-399-0439Podcast webpage: birthinginstinctspodcast.com
    1:37:59
  • #385 Co-Sleep Discussion with Integrative Infant Sleep Specialist, Brittany Chambers
    Join us for an enlightening conversation as Brittany Chambers, an integrative infant sleep specialist, shares her wisdom on co-sleeping—a practice that many parents naturally gravitate toward but find themselves battling against societal norms. Together, we challenge the conventional wisdom and prevailing beliefs around infant sleep, examining the intersection of modern science and ancient parenting practices. As we continue our exploration, we turn our focus to the intricate mother-infant dyadic connection and how Western medical practices can sometimes interfere with this natural bond. Drawing from McKenna's research, we discuss the nature of this relationship and critique the modern emphasis on consolidated sleep, which often disregards infants' biological needs. We reflect on historical and cultural shifts in infant sleep practices, highlighting how the rise of hospital births and solitary sleep has suppressed maternal intuition. Our conversation encourages a critical reassessment of these entrenched beliefs and emphasizes the importance of trusting instinctive parenting.Finally, we address the complex and often misunderstood topic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and safe sleep practices for infants. Brittany provides valuable guidelines for safe co-sleeping, highlighting the importance of parental awareness and a supportive sleep environment.About Brittany ChambersBrittany Chambers, MS, IFSS, is an Integrative Infant Sleep specialist who blends modern science with ancient wisdom to walk women back to their intuition. Britt founded Good Night Moon Child to bring the developmental science, anthropological realities, and neurobiological norms of infant sleep into the mainstream. She also runs Cuddle Crew, an online community for cosleeping moms and works 1:1 and in group settings with mothers all over the world on infant sleep, nervous system regulation, matrescence, and peaceful parenting. Britt incorporates myriad modalities into her work to decode sleep struggles and optimize outcomes for babies and their families. She lives in Southern California with her husband and two young kids.Connect with Brittany ChambersEmail: [email protected]: www.goodnightmoonchild.comInstagram: @goodnightmoonchild In this episode of the Birthing Instincts Podcast:Co-Sleeping and Mother NatureThe Legacy of Infant Sleep TrainingSafe Co-Sleeping Guidelines and Risk FactorsUnderstanding Safe Sleep Practices for InfantsEpisode resources:Stu's interview with FVD International https://www.youtube.com/live/mg7oOjok37w?si=mFF9us4bSO-BiH1MPatreon Episode: Late Night Scrolling & Medical Advice is Bad For Your Health https://www.patreon.com/posts/late-night-is-113273233?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_linkDefinition of SIDS: "Cause assigned to infant deaths that cannot be explained after a thorough case investigation, including a death scene investigation, autopsy, and review of the clinical history." Which is separate from the AAP's categorization of sleep-related infant deaths. https://www.basisonline.org.uk/hcp-sids-risks/Keller, M.A. & Goldberg, W.A. Co-sleeping: Help or hinderance for young children’s independence? Infant Child Dev, 2004.Okami, P., Weisner, T. & Olmstead, R. Outcome correlates of parent-child bedsharing: an eighteen-year longitudinal study. Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, 2002.Peters, E., Lusher, J., Banbury, S. & Chandler, Chris. Relationships between breast-feeding, co-sleeping, and somatic complaints in early childhood. Infant Mental Health Journal, 2016.Maselko, J, L Kubzansky, L Lipsitt, and S L Burka. “Mother’s Affection at 8 Months Predicts Emotional Distress in Adulthood.” Journal of Epidemiology and Community Healthy 65, no. 7 (July 2011): 621-25.Safe Infant Sleep: Expert Answers to Your Cosleeping Questions, James McKenna: https://www.chaucersbooks.com/book/9781930775763This show is supported by:LMNT | Go to drinklmnt.com/birthinginstincts to get a free sample pack with every orderBIRTHFIT | Go to birthfit.com and use the code INSTINCTS for 20% off any fitness programChristian Hypnobirthing | Go to christianhypnobirthing.com/birthinginstincts to get 30% off Christian Hypnobirthing's Faith-Filled Childbirth courseMama Meals | Go to mama-meals.com code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for $10 off a small box or $20 off any other box. Go to mamamealspantry.com and use code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for 10% off pantry itemsConnect with Dr. Stu & Blyss:Join our Patreon! patreon.com/birthinginstinctspodcastInstagram:@birthinginstincts/@birthingblyssWebsite:birthinginstincts.com/birthingblyss.comEmail:[email protected] line: 805-399-0439Podcast webpage: birthinginstinctspodcast.com
    1:39:50
  • #384 Aftershock, A conversation with Omari Maynard & Shawnee Benton Gibson
    In this episode, we are honored to feature Omari Maynard, an educator and artist, and Shawnee Benton Gibson, a trauma and grief expert. Omari shares his artistic journey, driven by the tragic loss of his life partner, Shamony Makeba Gibson, and Shawnee offers insights into her work with trauma, grief, and social justice. We explore the impact of systemic challenges in maternity care, emphasizing the need for partnership between healthcare providers and patients, and highlight the emotional journey of dealing with systemic failures. Additionally, we discuss the transformative potential of faith-based support in childbirth and the critical role of diverse birthing options in addressing racial disparities.Listen in as we tackle the systemic issues in healthcare, particularly the racial biases that disproportionately affect people of color. We discuss the emotional toll of navigating hospital failures during the pandemic, sharing personal stories of loss and the urgent need for change. We also celebrate the life of Shamony through the Aftershock event, blending art and advocacy to engage the community on maternal health issues. Finally, we explore the revitalization of wise medicine women and the importance of storytelling and art in education, introducing initiatives that support Black and Brown families in their maternal health journeys. Through genuine connections and collective support, we strive to empower and inspire our listeners to advocate for a more just and humane healthcare system.About Shawnee Benton GibsonShawnee Benton Gibson, LMSW / FDLC, is the Co-Founder and CEO of Spirit of A Woman (SOW) Leadership Development Institute; established in 2002 to educate, elevate and effect positive and sustainable transformation for individuals, groups, families, communities and leaders within institutions. Under Shawnee's leadership and vision, SOW offers innovative coaching, counseling and training experiences to those who are seeking to expand their power, purpose and impact in the world.Ms. Benton Gibson is a licensed practitioner with over 31 years of professional experience. She is also the Co-Founder of the ARIAH Foundation (The Advancement of Reproductive Innovation Through Artistry & Healing) which was created in memory of her eldest daughter, Shamony Makeba Gibson who passed away on October 6, 2019 due to complications associated with giving birth. Shamony’s story and Shawnee’s reproductive activism are depicted in the award winning documentary “Aftershock” which addresses the black maternal health crisis in the United States and its origins.Shawnee’s expertise ranges from substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery, child welfare, youth development, individual, family and group counseling, trauma, grief, loss and bereavement, women’s health and leadership, birth equity, racial equity, social and restorative justice. Shawnee employs a holistic, cultural and spiritual approach to her work and applies a racial equity, social justice lens as the foundation for all of the programs and services that her company provides. Her principal teaching, training and healing tools consist of spiritual counseling, vision coaching, psychodrama, sociometry, sacred rituals, energy work, the performing arts and storytelling as mediums to ignite transformation and initiate catharsis. According to Shawnee, doing healing work is ""a labor of love and liberation"".Connect with Shawnee Benton GibsonEmail: [email protected]: https://www.sowleadershipdevelopment.org/Instagram: @shawneethehealerAbout Omari “Muz” MaynardOmari Maynard is an educator by trade and an artist by craft. He has received his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Hampton University, an MBA and a Masters in Sport Business Management from the University of Central Florida, and a Masters degree in Special Education from Long Island University. With these degrees, he has worked for the NBA, for sports marketing companies, not for profit organizations, and the Department of Education.As a child, he watched his uncle, Leo Carty, a highly accomplished artist, and Fulton Art Fair alumni, create beautiful masterpieces. He dabbled in exploring his artistry at an early age but did not pursue his artistic talents until he graduated from college. In 2016, Omari and his life partner, Shamony Gibson, started their own business. Art-fulliving is a lifestyle and event planning business with an emphasis on artistic expression. Unfortunately, Shamony transitioned in October 2019, due to complications after giving birth to their second child. Her untimely passing has provided Omari with a drive to live his life as creatively and purposefully as possible.Today he draws his creative inspiration from his family, life experiences, cultural influences, and his environment. His use of color, dimension, and texture exhibits true, raw, and natural talent. The evolution of artistry is evident in his work. His pieces tell stories that are thought provoking, intellectually inspiring, and technically sound.Connect with Omari "Muz" MaynardEmail: [email protected]: https://www.theariahfoundation.org/Instagram: @m_u_zIn this episode of the Birthing Instincts Podcast:Healing Through ArtChallenges in Maternity Care SystemBirthing Advocacy and Faith-Based SupportNavigating Hospital Failures and LossCelebrating Life and Maternal HealthEmpowering Through Art and AdvocacyEpisode resources:"Aftershock" Documentary: https://www.hulu.com/watch/c1414fdf-0741-4bd2-b62c-554db3d8f643Ariah Foundation: https://www.theariahfoundation.org/The 10th Annual Mother Wit Conference - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-10th-annual-mother-wit-conference-tickets-1001618938207?aff=oddtdtcreatorThis show is supported by:LMNT | Go to drinklmnt.com/birthinginstincts to get a free sample pack with every orderBIRTHFIT | Go to birthfit.com and use the code INSTINCTS for 20% off any fitness programChristian Hypnobirthing | Go to christianhypnobirthing.com/birthinginstincts to get 30% off Christian Hypnobirthing's Faith-Filled Childbirth courseMama Meals | Go to mama-meals.com code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for $10 off a small box or $20 off any other box. Go to mamamealspantry.com and use code BIRTHINGINSTINCTS for 10% off pantry itemsConnect with Dr. Stu & Blyss:Join our Patreon! patreon.com/birthinginstinctspodcastInstagram:@birthinginstincts/@birthingblyssWebsite:birthinginstincts.com/birthingblyss.comEmail:[email protected] line: 805-399-0439Podcast webpage: birthinginstinctspodcast.com
    1:39:17

About Birthing Instincts

The birth world can be overwhelming for parents and practitioners alike. Dr. Stuart Fischbein and Midwife Blyss Young and their combined 55+ years of experience are here to support you in this beautiful rite of passage.Join the weekly conversation as we blend wisdom and humor in discussing our recent births, the latest research, traditional healing, and instinctual birth.  
Podcast website

