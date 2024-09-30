In this episode, we are honored to feature Omari Maynard, an educator and artist, and Shawnee Benton Gibson, a trauma and grief expert. Omari shares his artistic journey, driven by the tragic loss of his life partner, Shamony Makeba Gibson, and Shawnee offers insights into her work with trauma, grief, and social justice. We explore the impact of systemic challenges in maternity care, emphasizing the need for partnership between healthcare providers and patients, and highlight the emotional journey of dealing with systemic failures. Additionally, we discuss the transformative potential of faith-based support in childbirth and the critical role of diverse birthing options in addressing racial disparities.Listen in as we tackle the systemic issues in healthcare, particularly the racial biases that disproportionately affect people of color. We discuss the emotional toll of navigating hospital failures during the pandemic, sharing personal stories of loss and the urgent need for change. We also celebrate the life of Shamony through the Aftershock event, blending art and advocacy to engage the community on maternal health issues. Finally, we explore the revitalization of wise medicine women and the importance of storytelling and art in education, introducing initiatives that support Black and Brown families in their maternal health journeys. Through genuine connections and collective support, we strive to empower and inspire our listeners to advocate for a more just and humane healthcare system.About Shawnee Benton GibsonShawnee Benton Gibson, LMSW / FDLC, is the Co-Founder and CEO of Spirit of A Woman (SOW) Leadership Development Institute; established in 2002 to educate, elevate and effect positive and sustainable transformation for individuals, groups, families, communities and leaders within institutions. Under Shawnee's leadership and vision, SOW offers innovative coaching, counseling and training experiences to those who are seeking to expand their power, purpose and impact in the world.Ms. Benton Gibson is a licensed practitioner with over 31 years of professional experience. She is also the Co-Founder of the ARIAH Foundation (The Advancement of Reproductive Innovation Through Artistry & Healing) which was created in memory of her eldest daughter, Shamony Makeba Gibson who passed away on October 6, 2019 due to complications associated with giving birth. Shamony’s story and Shawnee’s reproductive activism are depicted in the award winning documentary “Aftershock” which addresses the black maternal health crisis in the United States and its origins.Shawnee’s expertise ranges from substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery, child welfare, youth development, individual, family and group counseling, trauma, grief, loss and bereavement, women’s health and leadership, birth equity, racial equity, social and restorative justice. Shawnee employs a holistic, cultural and spiritual approach to her work and applies a racial equity, social justice lens as the foundation for all of the programs and services that her company provides. Her principal teaching, training and healing tools consist of spiritual counseling, vision coaching, psychodrama, sociometry, sacred rituals, energy work, the performing arts and storytelling as mediums to ignite transformation and initiate catharsis. According to Shawnee, doing healing work is ""a labor of love and liberation"".Connect with Shawnee Benton GibsonEmail: [email protected]
: https://www.sowleadershipdevelopment.org/Instagram: @shawneethehealerAbout Omari “Muz” MaynardOmari Maynard is an educator by trade and an artist by craft. He has received his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Hampton University, an MBA and a Masters in Sport Business Management from the University of Central Florida, and a Masters degree in Special Education from Long Island University. With these degrees, he has worked for the NBA, for sports marketing companies, not for profit organizations, and the Department of Education.As a child, he watched his uncle, Leo Carty, a highly accomplished artist, and Fulton Art Fair alumni, create beautiful masterpieces. He dabbled in exploring his artistry at an early age but did not pursue his artistic talents until he graduated from college. In 2016, Omari and his life partner, Shamony Gibson, started their own business. Art-fulliving is a lifestyle and event planning business with an emphasis on artistic expression. Unfortunately, Shamony transitioned in October 2019, due to complications after giving birth to their second child. Her untimely passing has provided Omari with a drive to live his life as creatively and purposefully as possible.Today he draws his creative inspiration from his family, life experiences, cultural influences, and his environment. His use of color, dimension, and texture exhibits true, raw, and natural talent. The evolution of artistry is evident in his work. His pieces tell stories that are thought provoking, intellectually inspiring, and technically sound.Connect with Omari "Muz" MaynardEmail: [email protected]
: https://www.theariahfoundation.org/Instagram: @m_u_zIn this episode of the Birthing Instincts Podcast:Healing Through ArtChallenges in Maternity Care SystemBirthing Advocacy and Faith-Based SupportNavigating Hospital Failures and LossCelebrating Life and Maternal HealthEmpowering Through Art and AdvocacyEpisode resources:"Aftershock" Documentary: https://www.hulu.com/watch/c1414fdf-0741-4bd2-b62c-554db3d8f643Ariah Foundation: https://www.theariahfoundation.org/The 10th Annual Mother Wit Conference - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-10th-annual-mother-wit-conference-tickets-1001618938207?aff=oddtdtcreator
