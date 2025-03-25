04 | Got Pain? How You Move Matters - The Link Between Biomechanics, Hormones and Persistent Pain

In today's episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, Stacey recounts how a knee injury at a family wedding led to a cascade of interconnected challenges, including unexpected heel pain and eventual plantar fasciitis. Drawing on her extensive experience as a physical therapist, you'll learn how compensatory movement patterns following the knee injury may have triggered these new issues, emphasizing the importance of addressing biomechanics to alleviate stress on affected tissues.Learn the fascinating role that hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone play in tissue elasticity, anti-inflammatory responses, and overall joint health. Stacey highlights how hormonal changes, especially during life stages like perimenopause, can make tissues more prone to stiffness and injury.This episode serves as a compelling reminder of the intricate balance between the body's physical mechanics and its internal chemistry. Stacey challenges common assumptions about pain management and healing, advocating for a holistic approach that combines movement optimization, hormone evaluation, and, only when necessary, hormone replacement therapy.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:Why injuries can lead to compensatory changes that affect other parts of the body, leading to additional pain and issues.The role of hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone in joint pain and fascia health. The importance of correcting movement patterns to alleviate pain, rather than relying solely on hormone replacement therapy. The natural inflammatory cycle, and the transition from pro-inflammatory to anti-inflammatory phases. And much more...Resources:Grab your FREE ebook here: https://newyouhealthandwellness.com/ebooks/New You Health and WellnessMedical Disclaimer:Information in this program, as well as any information provided by New You Health and Wellness and its subsidiaries, is provided for informational purposes only. This information is not intended as a substitute for the advice provided by a licensed physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging that we supply. Do not use the information on this website or podcast for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read or heard in this program. Information provided in this program and any other presented by New You Health and Wellness LLC, and the use of any products or services purchased from New You Health and Wellness LLC by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship or healthcare provider-patient relationship between you and any of the health professionals affiliated with our website or clinic. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Nothing stated or posted on this site or in this podcast or available through any services is intended to be and...