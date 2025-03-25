04 | Got Pain? How You Move Matters - The Link Between Biomechanics, Hormones and Persistent Pain
In today's episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, Stacey recounts how a knee injury at a family wedding led to a cascade of interconnected challenges, including unexpected heel pain and eventual plantar fasciitis. Drawing on her extensive experience as a physical therapist, you'll learn how compensatory movement patterns following the knee injury may have triggered these new issues, emphasizing the importance of addressing biomechanics to alleviate stress on affected tissues.Learn the fascinating role that hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone play in tissue elasticity, anti-inflammatory responses, and overall joint health. Stacey highlights how hormonal changes, especially during life stages like perimenopause, can make tissues more prone to stiffness and injury.This episode serves as a compelling reminder of the intricate balance between the body's physical mechanics and its internal chemistry. Stacey challenges common assumptions about pain management and healing, advocating for a holistic approach that combines movement optimization, hormone evaluation, and, only when necessary, hormone replacement therapy.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:Why injuries can lead to compensatory changes that affect other parts of the body, leading to additional pain and issues.The role of hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone in joint pain and fascia health. The importance of correcting movement patterns to alleviate pain, rather than relying solely on hormone replacement therapy. The natural inflammatory cycle, and the transition from pro-inflammatory to anti-inflammatory phases. And much more...Resources:Grab your FREE ebook here: https://newyouhealthandwellness.com/ebooks/New You Health and WellnessMedical Disclaimer:Information in this program, as well as any information provided by New You Health and Wellness and its subsidiaries, is provided for informational purposes only. This information is not intended as a substitute for the advice provided by a licensed physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging that we supply. Do not use the information on this website or podcast for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read or heard in this program. Information provided in this program and any other presented by New You Health and Wellness LLC, and the use of any products or services purchased from New You Health and Wellness LLC by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship or healthcare provider-patient relationship between you and any of the health professionals affiliated with our website or clinic. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
26:58
03 | Magnesium and Metabolism, Joint Health and More
In today's episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, Stacey dives deep into a simple yet often overlooked mineral that plays a vital role in maintaining optimal health as we age: magnesium. Through engaging anecdotes and expert insights, you'll discover its surprising impact on muscle cramps, joint pain, and even heart health. Stacey recounts her own journey of discovering how this nutrient resolved her irregular heartbeat and improved her overall well-being, showing how its effects extend far beyond what most people realize. You'll also hear about the wide-ranging benefits of this powerhouse nutrient, from its critical role in bone health and blood sugar regulation to its ability to alleviate anxiety and support cognitive function. Stacey breaks down the best dietary sources and supplementation options, emphasizing how to choose the most effective and bioavailable forms for different needs.This episode serves as an empowering guide to unlocking the hidden potential of this essential mineral to live an active, pain-free, and vibrant life.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:How magnesium influences muscle function and helps alleviate cramps, joint pain, and soreness. The connection between magnesium, bone health, and cardiovascular function.Stacey's personal story of discovering how magnesium resolved her irregular heartbeat and improved her gut health, illustrating its impact on overall wellness. Why personalized supplementation matters, including the challenges of diagnosing magnesium deficiencies and common symptoms to watch for.And much more...Resources:New You Health and Wellness
20:02
02 | Hormones Masterclass: Can Hormones Really Cause Joint and Muscle Pain?
In today's episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, Stacey explores a deeper understanding of key biological processes that influence energy levels, comfort, and overall well-being. By taking a proactive approach, you can gain insights that empower you to make informed decisions about your long-term health. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all solution, Stacey emphasizes the importance of personalized assessments. Through careful testing and strategic interventions, it's possible to support balance and vitality in ways that align with both personal goals and natural rhythms.This episode challenges the idea that certain struggles are unavoidable and highlights the variety of options available to those seeking solutions. With the right knowledge and guidance, you can take steps to optimize their well-being—whether through natural strategies or targeted support.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:The role of hormones in the endocrine system: microscopic messengers made from proteins, amino acids, and lipids.The functions of the thyroid gland, including metabolism regulation, sugar processing, and muscle function.The relationship between sex hormones (estrogen, progesterone, testosterone) and their anti-inflammatory effects.Natural approaches to managing hormone levels, including diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.And much more...Resources:New You Health and Wellness
29:11
01 | The Gut Joint Axis: Nourishing Your Way to Less Pain
In today's episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, Stacey shares a surprising personal journey that began with unexplained discomfort and led to a groundbreaking realization. After exhausting traditional methods of pain relief—including targeted exercises and even considering surgery—she stumbled upon a hidden factor that had been influencing her body all along. Through an unexpected patient interaction and deep research, she uncovered a little-known connection that could change the way we think about chronic pain and inflammation.You'll discover an emerging concept that ties together different systems in the body in ways most doctors don't talk about. With compelling scientific insights, the episode explores how everyday choices might unknowingly contribute to discomfort and what can be done to address it. If you've been searching for lasting relief and are open to rethinking the root causes of pain, this conversation offers three practical, research-backed steps that could be the game-changer you've been waiting for.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:The concept of the gut-joint axis and its potential connection to muscle, joint, and nerve pain.Tight junctions between enteric cells, and how they can become permeable, allowing harmful substances into the body.The role of lipopolysaccharides (LPS), which can pass through the blood-brain barrier and contribute to inflammation in the brain and joints. The three steps that are key to improve gut health and reduce joint pain.And much more...Resources:New You Health and Wellness
21:29
00 | Welcome to The Pain Free Formula Podcast!
Welcome to The Pain Free Formula podcast! In this first-ever episode, host Stacey Roberts, PT, MBA, MSN, RN, shares an interview she did with Molly Fay, host of TMJ4's Morning Blend. During the conversation, Stacey shares powerful stories of transformation, highlighting the impact of innovative approaches to well-being. You'll discover how true healing extends beyond surface-level treatments, requiring a more comprehensive and thoughtful approach. Stacey reflects on her personal experiences, revealing how an unexpected adventure abroad shaped her philosophy on care and wellness. Exposure to different perspectives broadened her understanding of what it means to support people on her journey to better health, leading to the development of a unique and holistic model.Beyond the practical insights, this conversation offers an inspiring look at the deeper purpose behind this work—helping others reclaim their lives. Whether addressing long-standing struggles or uncovering new possibilities for wellness, this episode is a testament to the power of knowledge, perseverance, and compassion.Thank you for listening to the first episode of The Pain Free Formula podcast! Be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:Stacey's transition from athletics to physical therapy, which she found more fulfilling than her initial pre-med path.The emotional impact of pain and how it can contribute to physical discomfort.Stacey's initial skepticism about soft wave technology and how a friend's successful treatment changed her mind.The goals of The Pain Free Formula Podcast: to provide inspiration, motivation, and education.And much more...Resources:New You Health and WellnessThe Morning Blend
The Pain Free Formula with Stacey Roberts -- Tired of chasing symptoms and temporary fixes? The Pain Free Formula is your go-to podcast for uncovering the real reasons behind pain—and finding lasting solutions. Hosted by bestselling author, practitioner, and educator Stacey Roberts, this show blends science-backed strategies, functional medicine insights, and real-life success stories to help you move better, feel better, and live pain-free.
Whether you're dealing with chronic pain, joint issues, or unexplained aches, Stacey dives deep into the overlooked causes of pain, from gut health to hormones, inflammation, and biomechanics. Each episode equips you with practical, proven tools to take control of your health—without surgery, medications, or endless treatments.
Discover what’s really causing your pain, learn holistic, science-based solutions and reclaim your energy, mobility, and vitality
Your body is designed to heal—let’s unlock the formula to make it happen. Learn more:
https://newyouhealthandwellness.com/