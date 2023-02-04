Vaginal Tears and Episiotomy: Prevention and Healing

When your skin is stretching during birth, it can tear. It is common for first-time mothers to have some tearing during vaginal birth, and there is also the possibility that you could have an episiotomy, which is a surgical incision. The good news is that you can do some things to prevent this leading up to and during your labor and birth. I know this can sound scary, but it shouldn't be. The benefits of a vaginal delivery far outweigh the downside of a tear or an episiotomy. Remember that some women make it through a vaginal birth without tearing, so it is not unavoidable. If you do end up with a tear or incision, there is a lot you can do to make yourself more comfortable, give yourself some relief, and help your body heal afterward.