During the nine months of pregnancy, your body changes more than at any other time in your life, and there are many changes to your breasts. From the first tender, swollen weeks through the months you spend breastfeeding, your breasts go through a major transformation. Some of these breast changes during pregnancy are visible, like growth, darker areolas, and more prominent veins. Others are internal as your body builds the machinery to feed your baby. Learn exactly what to expect, why each change happens, and how to manage symptoms like sensitivity, leaking, and stretch marks. The more you understand what your body is doing, the easier it is to replace worry with appreciation for how hard your body is working to prepare for your baby.

Full article and resources for this episode: https://pregnancypodcast.com/breast/



Thank you to the brands that power this podcast:

The VTech V-Hush Stroller Rocker is a portable device that gently rocks your baby's stroller or crib to help them sleep peacefully anywhere. With three adjustable motion levels, you can choose the perfect calming rhythm for your baby. It also has a built-in amber night light, a rechargeable battery, soothing sounds, white noise, and lullabies. Check it out at https://pregnancypodcast.com/vtech

8 Sheep Organics makes amazing, 100% Clean, Natural Pregnancy Products. From skin care to treating common pregnancy symptoms like stretch marks with clinically proven ingredients, 8 Sheep Organics has you covered. Every product from 8 Sheep Organics comes with a 100-Day Happiness Guarantee. Try it risk-free for 100 days. If you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Check out 8 Sheep Organics and save 10% when you go to https://pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep/

AG1 is the Daily Health Drink that combines your multivitamin, pre- and probiotics, superfoods, and antioxidants into one simple scoop. It is one of the easiest things you can do to support your body as you rebuild your routine this month. When you first subscribe to AG1, you will get a free AG1 Welcome Kit, a free bottle of Vitamin D3 plus K2, and a free AG1 Flavor Sampler with your first order. Unlock your AG1 starter kit at

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Get More from the Pregnancy Podcast

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Follow your pregnancy week-by-week with the 40 Weeks podcast. Learn how your baby grows, what's happening in your body, what to expect at prenatal appointments, and get tips for dads and partners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/week

Find more evidence-based information on the Pregnancy Podcast website: https://pregnancypodcast.com