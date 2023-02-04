Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Vanessa Merten
A resource to support expecting moms (and partners, too!) with evidence-based information to navigate the awesome adventure of pregnancy, birth, and being a new... More
A resource to support expecting moms (and partners, too!) with evidence-based information to navigate the awesome adventure of pregnancy, birth, and being a new... More

  • Drinks To Be Cautious About During Pregnancy
    Staying hydrated is crucial for your overall health, and water is always the best beverage. In reality, some of your daily fluids will come from other liquids. The obvious drinks to be cautious about during pregnancy and while breastfeeding are coffee and alcohol. There are also other beverages that come with risks, like tea, soft drinks, juice, and kombucha. This episode examines the concerns over why you should be cautious with particular beverages so you can understand the risks and can make informed choices.
    4/23/2023
    39:44
  • Food Safety: Understanding the Risks and Making Informed Choices
    The health and safety of you and your baby are a top priority. Certain foods come with risks, and you need to know what to avoid and how to make informed choices. It is easy to pull up a long list online of foods to avoid during pregnancy. It may be challenging to cut these items out of your diet. Especially if there is something on this list that you consume regularly or really enjoy. Rather than tell you to avoid something, let's unpack the concerns over why you should be cautious with particular foods so you can understand the risks. Plus, there are some foods that don't typically appear on the do not eat list that you may want to be mindful of. This episode will arm you with knowledge about the foods you eat and the potential risks so you can make an informed decision about what you are comfortable eating.
    4/16/2023
    33:33
  • What Every Mother Needs to Know About Hypertension During and After Pregnancy
    Many changes during pregnancy affect your cardiovascular system, which includes your heart and blood vessels. While some changes in blood pressure are normal during pregnancy, hypertensive disorders are among the leading causes of maternal and perinatal mortality worldwide. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy include chronic hypertension, gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, HELLP, and eclampsia. High blood pressure during pregnancy can stress your heart and kidneys, leading to heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke. As well as increase your risk for preterm birth, placental abruption, and cesarean birth. High blood pressure can also reduce blood flow to the placenta, affecting the flow of oxygen and nutrients to your baby. You can see why your care provider closely monitors your blood pressure throughout your pregnancy. The majority of pregnancy-related conditions disappear after you have your baby. Mothers remain at risk for hypertensive disorders after they have their baby, even if they have no symptoms during pregnancy. Your ability to recognize warning signs and promptly seek medical attention can potentially be life-saving.
    4/9/2023
    32:08
  • What to Look for in a Prenatal Vitamin
    You have an increased need for specific nutrients during pregnancy, and it is challenging to meet these requirements with your diet alone. Taking a high-quality prenatal vitamin is one of the easiest things you can do to ensure you have all the vitamins and nutrients you and your baby need during pregnancy. There are many choices when it comes to selecting a prenatal vitamin. How do you know which ones are high-quality? What should you look for on the ingredient label? What ingredients should you avoid? All of these questions, and more, are answered in this episode. This episode features Kenn Israel, a formulator and an expert resource on prenatal vitamins. He brings decades of expertise on essential vitamins and minerals you need during pregnancy, how different forms of nutrients differ in bioavailability, and what to look for in a prenatal vitamin.
    4/2/2023
    38:51
  • Vaginal Tears and Episiotomy: Prevention and Healing
    When your skin is stretching during birth, it can tear. It is common for first-time mothers to have some tearing during vaginal birth, and there is also the possibility that you could have an episiotomy, which is a surgical incision. The good news is that you can do some things to prevent this leading up to and during your labor and birth. I know this can sound scary, but it shouldn't be. The benefits of a vaginal delivery far outweigh the downside of a tear or an episiotomy. Remember that some women make it through a vaginal birth without tearing, so it is not unavoidable. If you do end up with a tear or incision, there is a lot you can do to make yourself more comfortable, give yourself some relief, and help your body heal afterward.
    3/19/2023
    36:58

About Pregnancy Podcast

A resource to support expecting moms (and partners, too!) with evidence-based information to navigate the awesome adventure of pregnancy, birth, and being a new parent. Vanessa Merten provides evidence based info that goes way beyond the typical “pregnancy instruction manual”. Every episode is designed to give you all of the evidence, research, pros, cons, risks, and benefits – all so you decide what the best option is for YOU and feel confident about your decisions during your pregnancy and beyond. The show covers everything from pregnancy to caring for a newborn. Topics include prenatal care, labor, natural birth, hospital birth, cesarean birth, preparing for your baby, breastfeeding, postpartum, and caring for a new baby. This is your​ evidence-based resource to help you make informed decisions about your pregnancy and your baby.
