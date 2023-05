What to Look for in a Prenatal Vitamin

You have an increased need for specific nutrients during pregnancy, and it is challenging to meet these requirements with your diet alone. Taking a high-quality prenatal vitamin is one of the easiest things you can do to ensure you have all the vitamins and nutrients you and your baby need during pregnancy. There are many choices when it comes to selecting a prenatal vitamin. How do you know which ones are high-quality? What should you look for on the ingredient label? What ingredients should you avoid? All of these questions, and more, are answered in this episode. This episode features Kenn Israel, a formulator and an expert resource on prenatal vitamins. He brings decades of expertise on essential vitamins and minerals you need during pregnancy, how different forms of nutrients differ in bioavailability, and what to look for in a prenatal vitamin.