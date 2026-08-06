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205 episodes
- During the nine months of pregnancy, your body changes more than at any other time in your life, and there are many changes to your breasts. From the first tender, swollen weeks through the months you spend breastfeeding, your breasts go through a major transformation. Some of these breast changes during pregnancy are visible, like growth, darker areolas, and more prominent veins. Others are internal as your body builds the machinery to feed your baby. Learn exactly what to expect, why each change happens, and how to manage symptoms like sensitivity, leaking, and stretch marks. The more you understand what your body is doing, the easier it is to replace worry with appreciation for how hard your body is working to prepare for your baby.
Full article and resources for this episode: https://pregnancypodcast.com/breast/
Thank you to the brands that power this podcast:
The VTech V-Hush Stroller Rocker is a portable device that gently rocks your baby's stroller or crib to help them sleep peacefully anywhere. With three adjustable motion levels, you can choose the perfect calming rhythm for your baby. It also has a built-in amber night light, a rechargeable battery, soothing sounds, white noise, and lullabies. Check it out at https://pregnancypodcast.com/vtech
8 Sheep Organics makes amazing, 100% Clean, Natural Pregnancy Products. From skin care to treating common pregnancy symptoms like stretch marks with clinically proven ingredients, 8 Sheep Organics has you covered. Every product from 8 Sheep Organics comes with a 100-Day Happiness Guarantee. Try it risk-free for 100 days. If you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Check out 8 Sheep Organics and save 10% when you go to https://pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep/
AG1 is the Daily Health Drink that combines your multivitamin, pre- and probiotics, superfoods, and antioxidants into one simple scoop. It is one of the easiest things you can do to support your body as you rebuild your routine this month. When you first subscribe to AG1, you will get a free AG1 Welcome Kit, a free bottle of Vitamin D3 plus K2, and a free AG1 Flavor Sampler with your first order. Unlock your AG1 starter kit at
https://drinkAG1.com/pregnancypodcast
Get More from the Pregnancy Podcast
Join thousands of expecting parents who stay up to date with the latest pregnancy news, new episode alerts, exclusive offers, and more: https://pregnancypodcast.com/newsletter
Upgrade to Pregnancy Podcast Premium for ad-free episodes, full access to the back catalog, and a free copy of the Your Birth Plan book: https://pregnancypodcast.com/premium
Save with discounts and deals available for Pregnancy Podcast listeners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/resources
Follow your pregnancy week-by-week with the 40 Weeks podcast. Learn how your baby grows, what's happening in your body, what to expect at prenatal appointments, and get tips for dads and partners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/week
Find more evidence-based information on the Pregnancy Podcast website: https://pregnancypodcast.com
- The medical term for swelling during pregnancy is edema, and it affects the vast majority of expecting moms. Swelling in your legs, feet, and ankles is usually normal and nothing to worry about. However, it can occasionally signal something more serious, like preeclampsia or a blood clot. This episode explains why swelling during pregnancy happens, what you can do to prevent and treat it, and the warning signs that mean you should call your doctor or midwife. We also cover related issues like carpal tunnel and varicose veins, why swelling can actually get worse right after birth, how to handle swelling when you travel, and why so-called water pills are not the answer.
Full article and resources for this episode: https://pregnancypodcast.com/swelling/
Thank you to the brands that power this podcast:
Zahler goes above and beyond in formulating their Prenatal +DHA. It's made with high-quality nutrients like the active form of folate and bioavailable iron. Plus, it includes essential nutrients like omega-3s that you will not find in most other prenatal vitamins. In the month of July 2026, save 40% with the code ZPRENATAL40 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4qgc7Jp
You can always see the current promo code at: https://pregnancypodcast.com/vitamin/
8 Sheep Organics makes amazing, 100% Clean, Natural Pregnancy Products. From skin care to treating common pregnancy symptoms like stretch marks with clinically proven ingredients, 8 Sheep Organics has you covered. Every product from 8 Sheep Organics comes with a 100-Day Happiness Guarantee. Try it risk-free for 100 days. If you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Check out 8 Sheep Organics and save 10% when you go to https://pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep/
Get More from the Pregnancy Podcast
Join thousands of expecting parents who stay up to date with the latest pregnancy news, new episode alerts, exclusive offers, and more: https://pregnancypodcast.com/newsletter
Upgrade to Pregnancy Podcast Premium for ad-free episodes, full access to the back catalog, and a free copy of the Your Birth Plan book: https://pregnancypodcast.com/premium
Save with discounts and deals available for Pregnancy Podcast listeners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/resources
Follow your pregnancy week-by-week with the 40 Weeks podcast. Learn how your baby grows, what's happening in your body, what to expect at prenatal appointments, and get tips for dads and partners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/week
Find more evidence-based information on the Pregnancy Podcast website: https://pregnancypodcast.com
- Many of the physical changes that come with pregnancy can put stress on your back and lead to pain or discomfort. Back pain during pregnancy is almost always lower back pain, and it falls into one of three categories: lumbar spine pain, posterior pelvic pain, or a combination of the two. It is incredibly common, and the likelihood only goes up as your pregnancy progresses. Still, common does not mean you have to suffer through it. This episode breaks down why back pain happens during pregnancy, how to prevent it, and the evidence-based tools and treatments that can bring you relief, from simple daily habits to hands-on therapies and medication considerations.
Full article and resources for this episode: https://pregnancypodcast.com/backpain/
Thank you to the brands that power this podcast:
Zahler goes above and beyond in formulating their Prenatal +DHA. It's made with high-quality nutrients like the active form of folate and bioavailable iron. Plus, it includes essential nutrients like omega-3s that you will not find in most other prenatal vitamins. In the month of July 2026, save 40% with the code ZPRENATAL40 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4qgc7Jp
You can always see the current promo code at: https://pregnancypodcast.com/vitamin/
The VTech RM6756 Video Baby Monitor has color night vision, a 5.5-inch HD color LCD screen, and ultra-wide 135-degree viewing, with free live remote access and no subscription fees. It also features a touch adaptive night light, two-way talk-back, and built-in soothing sounds and lullabies. Available at Target. Check it out at https://pregnancypodcast.com/vtech
8 Sheep Organics makes amazing, 100% Clean, Natural Pregnancy Products. From skin care to treating common pregnancy symptoms like stretch marks with clinically proven ingredients, 8 Sheep Organics has you covered. Every product from 8 Sheep Organics comes with a 100-Day Happiness Guarantee. Try it risk-free for 100 days. If you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Check out 8 Sheep Organics and save 10% when you go to https://pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep/
Get More from the Pregnancy Podcast
Join thousands of expecting parents who stay up to date with the latest pregnancy news, new episode alerts, exclusive offers, and more: https://pregnancypodcast.com/newsletter
Upgrade to Pregnancy Podcast Premium for ad-free episodes, full access to the back catalog, and a free copy of the Your Birth Plan book: https://pregnancypodcast.com/premium
Save with discounts and deals available for Pregnancy Podcast listeners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/resources
Follow your pregnancy week-by-week with the 40 Weeks podcast. Learn how your baby grows, what's happening in your body, what to expect at prenatal appointments, and get tips for dads and partners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/week
Find more evidence-based information on the Pregnancy Podcast website: https://pregnancypodcast.com
- Your doctor or midwife will track your weight throughout pregnancy. For many expecting moms, stepping on the scale is a source of anxiety. This episode breaks down healthy pregnancy weight gain, including where the guidelines come from, how much weight is recommended for your body, and where all that weight actually goes. We will examine what the research shows, including the fact that most women do not gain within the recommended ranges. You will learn why lifestyle changes have a smaller effect than you might expect. Hear why the number on the scale is only one small piece of your health, and what you should actually focus your energy on.
Full article and resources for this episode: https://pregnancypodcast.com/weightgain/
Thank you to the brands that power this podcast:
Zahler goes above and beyond in formulating their Prenatal +DHA. It's made with high-quality nutrients like the active form of folate and bioavailable iron. Plus, it includes essential nutrients like omega-3s that you will not find in most other prenatal vitamins. In the month of July 2026, save 40% with the code ZPRENATAL40 on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4qgc7Jp
You can always see the current promo code at: https://pregnancypodcast.com/vitamin/
The VTech RM7968-2 Video Baby Monitor has 4K video, a 7-inch HD parent unit, and 360-degree pan, tilt, and zoom to follow every move. It also includes enhanced night vision, a soothing adaptive night light, two-way talk, and free remote access through your phone or tablet. Available at Target. Check it out at https://pregnancypodcast.com/vtech
8 Sheep Organics makes amazing, 100% Clean, Natural Pregnancy Products. From skin care to treating common pregnancy symptoms like stretch marks with clinically proven ingredients, 8 Sheep Organics has you covered. Every product from 8 Sheep Organics comes with a 100-Day Happiness Guarantee. Try it risk-free for 100 days. If you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Check out 8 Sheep Organics and save 10% when you go to https://pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep/
Get More from the Pregnancy Podcast
Join thousands of expecting parents who stay up to date with the latest pregnancy news, new episode alerts, exclusive offers, and more: https://pregnancypodcast.com/newsletter
Upgrade to Pregnancy Podcast Premium for ad-free episodes, full access to the back catalog, and a free copy of the Your Birth Plan book: https://pregnancypodcast.com/premium
Save with discounts and deals available for Pregnancy Podcast listeners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/resources
Follow your pregnancy week-by-week with the 40 Weeks podcast. Learn how your baby grows, what's happening in your body, what to expect at prenatal appointments, and get tips for dads and partners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/week
Find more evidence-based information on the Pregnancy Podcast website: https://pregnancypodcast.com
- Sunlight comes with both benefits and risks, and pregnancy adds a few extra considerations to both. Some of the upside is real. Your body makes vitamin D from sunlight. There is evidence that the sun lifts your mood. Getting exposure to sunlight at the right times of day even helps your sleep. On the flip side, UV light damages the DNA in your skin cells, which raises your risk of skin cancer and speeds up aging. Pregnancy hormones can also change your skin and how it reacts to the sun. This episode walks through sun safety during pregnancy so you can enjoy the benefits while protecting yourself and your baby. Find out how to pick a pregnancy-safe sunscreen, what to know about tanning beds and sunless tanners, and what is considered safe sun exposure for your newborn.
Full article and resources for this episode: https://pregnancypodcast.com/sun/
Thank you to the brands that power this podcast:
Zahler goes above and beyond in formulating their Prenatal +DHA. It's made with high-quality nutrients like the active form of folate and bioavailable iron. Plus, it includes essential nutrients like omega-3s that you will not find in most other prenatal vitamins. Zahler always has an exclusive promo code running for Pregnancy Podcast listeners. You can find the current code at: https://pregnancypodcast.com/vitamin/
The VTech VM5266 Video Baby Monitor has a 5-inch color LCD screen with remote pan, tilt, and zoom, and a sound-activated soothing feature that turns on the night light or projection when your baby stirs. It also has a touch-adaptive night light, two-way talk-back, built-in soothing sounds and lullabies, and up to 1,000 feet of range. Check it out at https://pregnancypodcast.com/vtech
8 Sheep Organics makes amazing, 100% Clean, Natural Pregnancy Products. From skin care to treating common pregnancy symptoms like stretch marks with clinically proven ingredients, 8 Sheep Organics has you covered. Every product from 8 Sheep Organics comes with a 100-Day Happiness Guarantee. Try it risk-free for 100 days. If you're not 100% happy with your purchase, simply send them an email and they will get you a refund, no questions asked. Check out 8 Sheep Organics and save 10% when you go to https://pregnancypodcast.com/8sheep/
Get More from the Pregnancy Podcast
Join thousands of expecting parents who stay up to date with the latest pregnancy news, new episode alerts, exclusive offers, and more: https://pregnancypodcast.com/newsletter
Upgrade to Pregnancy Podcast Premium for ad-free episodes, full access to the back catalog, and a free copy of the Your Birth Plan book: https://pregnancypodcast.com/premium
Save with discounts and deals available for Pregnancy Podcast listeners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/resources
Follow your pregnancy week-by-week with the 40 Weeks podcast. Learn how your baby grows, what's happening in your body, what to expect at prenatal appointments, and get tips for dads and partners: https://pregnancypodcast.com/week
Find more evidence-based information on the Pregnancy Podcast website: https://pregnancypodcast.com
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About Pregnancy Podcast
A resource to support expecting moms (and partners, too!) with evidence-based information to navigate the awesome adventure of pregnancy, birth, and being a new parent. Vanessa Merten provides evidence based info that goes way beyond the typical "pregnancy instruction manual". Every episode is designed to give you all of the evidence, research, pros, cons, risks, and benefits – all so you decide what the best option is for YOU and feel confident about your decisions during your pregnancy and beyond. The show covers everything from pregnancy to caring for a newborn. Topics include prenatal care, labor, natural birth, hospital birth, cesarean birth, preparing for your baby, breastfeeding, postpartum, and caring for a new baby. This is your evidence-based resource to help you make informed decisions about your pregnancy and your baby.Podcast website
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Pregnancy Podcast: Podcasts in Family