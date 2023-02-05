Join clinical psychologist and mom of three Dr. Becky Kennedy on her weekly podcast, as she takes on tough parenting questions and delivers actionable guidance—... More
Repeat After Me With Jazmyn Simon & Dulé Hill
The way we talk to our kids becomes the way that they talk to themselves which is why it's so important to affirm that they are enough. And that even on their hardest days they remain good inside. This week's conversation is with actors, authors, and activists Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill talk to Dr. Becky about their new children's book, Repeat After Me, and the importance of positive affirmations from an early age.
5/2/2023
25:14
Your Body Is Not a Problem to Fix
Kids today face a near-daily onslaught of body shame from their peers, school, diet culture, the media, and even the most well-meaning parents themselves. Virginia Sole-Smith, journalist and author, joins Dr. Becky to discuss why it's critical that we change the way we talk to kids about fat, weight, health, and self-worth.
4/25/2023
40:11
One & Done
Even though the myths about only children have been debunked, the stereotypes remain. Only children are more selfish. Only children are spoiled. Only children are lonelier. In this conversation, Dr. Becky talks with a one-and-done mom who is tired of answering the question "Are you going to have another?".
4/18/2023
35:36
Your Kid's Non-Negotiable Needs
Your kid tells you that they absolutely NEED the newest version of Fortnite, or an iPad, or a puppy but what do they really need?...to feel safe and secure and loved. This week, Dr. Becky sits down with physician and author Gabor Maté to talk about the four non-negotiable needs of every child, as well as the relationship between resilience and empathy.
4/11/2023
29:35
When Only One Parent Will Do
Rejection is something we get a lot of practice in. And yet, rejection from our own kid isn't something as a parent that we're ready for. And it cuts deep. This week, Dr. Becky hears from a mom who feels she's doing something wrong when her kids prefer their father.
