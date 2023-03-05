Each week, join the residents of Discovery Mountain for a Bible-based audio adventure as they experience mystery, overcome obstacles, and exercise their faith i... More
Available Episodes
Field Trip
The bus is loaded and ready for the field trip to Reeder's school in the city. Hugo's about to learn about more than technology on this excursion. And back at home in Discovery Mountain, will they find Princess? Where could she be hiding?
5/3/2023
28:31
Fill It Up
Chaos reigns in the classroom—right as Pastor Williams stops by to visit! Will Dr. Smith be able to explain Jake and his alarming power tool?
4/26/2023
28:31
Just Ask
After a rude awakening, the Smiths are ready to explore the town. Dr. Smith has some big shoes to fill, and not everyone is happy he's trying.
4/19/2023
28:31
Reboot
Is the Smith family ready for a faith reboot? Is Discovery Mountain ready for them? Jake gets inspired on a hike. What's his SUPER super secret idea?
4/12/2023
28:31
Fergus vs. Neil
LC and Gladys find another explosive story. Bitter enemies end up in an unexpected situation—will they both exercise their faith and come out alive?