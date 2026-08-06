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Discovery Mountain

Discovery Mountain
ChristianityKids & Family
Discovery Mountain
Latest episode

469 episodes

  • Discovery Mountain

    The First Note | S38E01

    08/06/2026 | 27 mins.
    An idea sparks a buzz as a mysterious guest arrives and plans begin for a long-forgotten fall celebration in Discovery Mountain! 

    Listen to more Discovery Mountain episodes at discoverymountain.com. Discovery Mountain is a production of Voice of Prophecy.
  • Discovery Mountain

    House Special | MINI 2614

    07/30/2026 | 6 mins.
    Can surprise nachos teach Carson and Cyrus to trust? A simple order turns into a faith lesson about God’s unexpected answers.

    Listen to more Discovery Mountain episodes at discoverymountain.com. Discovery Mountain is a production of Voice of Prophecy.
  • Discovery Mountain

    Salamander Secrets | MINI 2613

    07/23/2026 | 3 mins.
    Natalia meets a rare creature and discovers how God designed bodies and minds to heal and grow.

    Listen to more Discovery Mountain episodes at discoverymountain.com. Discovery Mountain is a production of Voice of Prophecy.
  • Discovery Mountain

    Centered | MINI 2612

    07/16/2026 | 9 mins.
    Camp Director Joyce tests a new idea for summer camp and discovers that this hobby exercises muscles and faith, too!

    Listen to more Discovery Mountain episodes at discoverymountain.com. Discovery Mountain is a production of Voice of Prophecy.
  • Discovery Mountain

    Stonecrop Courage | MINI 2610

    07/02/2026 | 3 mins.
    Can a rocky detour teach Cyrus courage? Ranger Reed shows how stonecrop points to God’s strength when life feels hard.

    Listen to more Discovery Mountain episodes at discoverymountain.com. Discovery Mountain is a production of Voice of Prophecy.
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About Discovery Mountain
Join the residents of Discovery Mountain for a Bible-based audio adventure as they experience mystery, overcome obstacles, and exercise their faith in God. New episodes weekly!
Podcast website
ChristianityKids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualityStories for Kids

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