Podcast Discovery Mountain
Each week, join the residents of Discovery Mountain for a Bible-based audio adventure as they experience mystery, overcome obstacles, and exercise their faith i... More
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
Each week, join the residents of Discovery Mountain for a Bible-based audio adventure as they experience mystery, overcome obstacles, and exercise their faith i... More

  • Field Trip
    The bus is loaded and ready for the field trip to Reeder's school in the city. Hugo's about to learn about more than technology on this excursion. And back at home in Discovery Mountain, will they find Princess? Where could she be hiding?
    5/3/2023
    28:31
  • Fill It Up
    Chaos reigns in the classroom—right as Pastor Williams stops by to visit! Will Dr. Smith be able to explain Jake and his alarming power tool?
    4/26/2023
    28:31
  • Just Ask
    After a rude awakening, the Smiths are ready to explore the town. Dr. Smith has some big shoes to fill, and not everyone is happy he's trying.
    4/19/2023
    28:31
  • Reboot
    Is the Smith family ready for a faith reboot? Is Discovery Mountain ready for them? Jake gets inspired on a hike. What's his SUPER super secret idea?
    4/12/2023
    28:31
  • Fergus vs. Neil
    LC and Gladys find another explosive story. Bitter enemies end up in an unexpected situation—will they both exercise their faith and come out alive?
    4/5/2023
    10:32

About Discovery Mountain

Each week, join the residents of Discovery Mountain for a Bible-based audio adventure as they experience mystery, overcome obstacles, and exercise their faith in God.

Better yet, join the Discovery Mountain Club for 100% ad-free episodes and hours of exclusive bonus content!
