How’d You Do It? - Stories of Raising Children in the Faith

Is Strict Parenting Ruining Your Bond? A Better Way. Jay & Jen's Story
1/05/2026 | 57 mins.
Welcome to Episode 002 of How'd You Do It!After nearly 29 years of marriage and raising five children, Jay and Jenn sit down to discuss how their parenting evolved from "intense" strictness to a relationship-first approach. They open up about the critical shift from enforcing rules to teaching principles, the value of teaching work ethic through manual labor , why they learned to step back and let natural consequences flow and much more!Enjoy!
How to Cope When Gospel Living Doesn’t Go As Planned. Scott & Debra's Story
12/30/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
Welcome to Episode 001 of How'd You Do It!Scott and Debra are good friends of mine. They were kind enough to share their raw, emotional of story of raising 5 awesome children.
Intro to How’d You Do It
12/30/2025 | 5 mins.
Welcome to How’d You Do It? I’m Chris Koerner and this is a practical, story based podcast for parents who want to raise their kids in the gospel and not quit on their faith. Along with my wife Jessie on some episodes, I talk with real parents who kept going. Not perfect parents. Just honest conversations about what worked, what didn’t, and what they’d do again.If you’re trying to do the right thing for your family and want real examples from people who’ve been there, this show is for you.
