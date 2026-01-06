How’d You Do It? - Stories of Raising Children in the Faith

Welcome to How’d You Do It? I’m Chris Koerner and this is a practical, story based podcast for parents who want to raise their kids in the gospel and not quit on their faith. Along with my wife Jessie on some episodes, I talk with real parents who kept going. Not perfect parents. Just honest conversations about what worked, what didn’t, and what they’d do again.If you’re trying to do the right thing for your family and want real examples from people who’ve been there, this show is for you.