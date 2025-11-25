Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsKids & FamilyPatrick Picklebottom Everyday Mysteries
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Patrick Picklebottom Everyday Mysteries
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Patrick Picklebottom Everyday Mysteries

Wolf Entertainment | Pinna
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Patrick Picklebottom Everyday Mysteries
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Chapter Eight: The Case of the Whistle in the Wind
    It is opening day for Claire’s dad’s pottery studio, but a sudden disappearance threatens to ruin the celebration. Patrick and Roger race to solve the mystery, only to stumble onto one last surprise from Louie that proves their biggest adventure is far from over.
    --------  
    14:26
  • Chapter Seven: The Case of the Vanishing Vases
    Claire’s dad keeps losing his handmade pottery, and the kids set up a stakeout to catch the thief. Solving the case brings more than just answers at home. It finally unlocks Louie’s long-hidden prize and a message that changes everything about the treasure hunt.
    --------  
    17:14
  • Chapter Six: The Case of the Missing Dog
    When Tommy’s beloved dog Butternut goes missing, Patrick, Claire, and Roger launch their most personal case yet. Tracking paw prints and following clues leads them to a big reunion and an even bigger discovery about the mysterious brass key.
    --------  
    14:36
  • Chapter Five: The Case of the Broken Window
    Chaos breaks out at Burger Bonanza when a window shatters and Roger ends up in trouble. Patrick and Claire investigate what really happened, but the case takes a twist when they uncover a secret arcade machine. Could this be the next step in their hunt for treasure?
    --------  
    19:24
  • Chapter Four: The Case of the Secretly Baked Cake
    The school bake sale should be all sugar and sprinkles, but Patrick senses something suspicious. With Claire by his side and his detective notebook in hand, he digs into a cake mystery that proves even the sweetest events can hide secrets. Meanwhile, another piece of the riddle starts to make sense.
    --------  
    14:21

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Patrick Picklebottom Everyday Mysteries

From the parents behind Law & Order comes a captivating audio series tailored for the young and inquisitive minds of today.Step into the whimsical world of Patrick Picklebottom, a precocious 11-year-old with a love for reading and an uncanny ability to solve mysteries. Inspired by the beloved children's book of the same name, this podcast vividly brings Patrick's tales of deduction and everyday adventures to life as he unravels baffling enigmas and puzzling situations, episode by episode. Buy the book and find more details at PatrickPicklebottom.com
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Listen to Patrick Picklebottom Everyday Mysteries, The Fur Real Podcast with Mark A Kyle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/8/2025 - 7:53:01 AM