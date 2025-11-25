Patrick Picklebottom Everyday Mysteries

Chapter Eight: The Case of the Whistle in the Wind
It is opening day for Claire’s dad’s pottery studio, but a sudden disappearance threatens to ruin the celebration. Patrick and Roger race to solve the mystery, only to stumble onto one last surprise from Louie that proves their biggest adventure is far from over.
14:26
Chapter Seven: The Case of the Vanishing Vases
Claire’s dad keeps losing his handmade pottery, and the kids set up a stakeout to catch the thief. Solving the case brings more than just answers at home. It finally unlocks Louie’s long-hidden prize and a message that changes everything about the treasure hunt.
17:14
Chapter Six: The Case of the Missing Dog
When Tommy’s beloved dog Butternut goes missing, Patrick, Claire, and Roger launch their most personal case yet. Tracking paw prints and following clues leads them to a big reunion and an even bigger discovery about the mysterious brass key.
14:36
Chapter Five: The Case of the Broken Window
Chaos breaks out at Burger Bonanza when a window shatters and Roger ends up in trouble. Patrick and Claire investigate what really happened, but the case takes a twist when they uncover a secret arcade machine. Could this be the next step in their hunt for treasure?
19:24
Chapter Four: The Case of the Secretly Baked Cake
The school bake sale should be all sugar and sprinkles, but Patrick senses something suspicious. With Claire by his side and his detective notebook in hand, he digs into a cake mystery that proves even the sweetest events can hide secrets. Meanwhile, another piece of the riddle starts to make sense.
From the parents behind Law & Order comes a captivating audio series tailored for the young and inquisitive minds of today.Step into the whimsical world of Patrick Picklebottom, a precocious 11-year-old with a love for reading and an uncanny ability to solve mysteries. Inspired by the beloved children's book of the same name, this podcast vividly brings Patrick's tales of deduction and everyday adventures to life as he unravels baffling enigmas and puzzling situations, episode by episode.
Buy the book and find more details at PatrickPicklebottom.com