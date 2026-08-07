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The Dr. Laura Podcast

Dr. Laura Schlessinger & SiriusXM
Health & WellnessKids & Family
The Dr. Laura Podcast
Latest episode

3304 episodes

  • The Dr. Laura Podcast

    A Struggle Between Motherhood and the Desire for a Relationship

    08/07/2026 | 10 mins.
    Sophia is experiencing an internal conflict between remaining fully devoted to raising and supporting her daughter following the loss of her husband and feeling a growing desire for companionship and a romantic relationship. 

    Got a dilemma? Call 1-800-DR-LAURA / 1-800-375-2872 or make an appointment at DrLaura.com

    Follow on social media:

    Facebook.com/DrLaura

    Instagram.com/DrLauraProgram

    YouTube.com/DrLaura

    Join the Dr. Laura Family!! >> Receive my weekly newsletter, perks, and more! Sign up now, it's FREE > DrLaura.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Dr. Laura Podcast

    Growing Up Being Neglected

    08/07/2026 | 9 mins.
    “Growing Up Being Neglected”- Listen to my Morning Monologue: I’m sharing my take on pressing issues, enlightening research on human behavior, answering questions I get by email, and my favorite, most instructive interactions with callers. Everything you’ll hear is designed to help you become a better spouse, parent, family member, co-worker, friend, and human being. It’s the free therapy you need! 

    Got a dilemma? Call 1-800-DR-LAURA / 1-800-375-2872 or make an appointment at DrLaura.com

    Follow on social media:

    Facebook.com/DrLaura

    Instagram.com/DrLauraProgram

    YouTube.com/DrLaura

    Join the Dr. Laura Family!! >> Receive my weekly newsletter, perks, and more! Sign up now, it's FREE > DrLaura.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Dr. Laura Podcast

    Am I With the Right Person?

    08/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    Madison has been dating someone for over a year, but certain things continue to bother her. She’s wondering whether these concerns are issues she can accept or signs that they may never be truly compatible. 

    Got a dilemma? Call 1-800-DR-LAURA / 1-800-375-2872 or make an appointment at DrLaura.com

    Follow on social media:

    Facebook.com/DrLaura

    Instagram.com/DrLauraProgram

    YouTube.com/DrLaura

    Join the Dr. Laura Family!! >> Receive my weekly newsletter, perks, and more! Sign up now, it's FREE > DrLaura.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Dr. Laura Podcast

    How to Avoid Being a Doormat

    08/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    “How to Avoid Being a Doormat”- Listen to my Morning Monologue: I’m sharing my take on pressing issues, enlightening research on human behavior, answering questions I get by email, and my favorite, most instructive interactions with callers. Everything you’ll hear is designed to help you become a better spouse, parent, family member, co-worker, friend, and human being. It’s the free therapy you need! 

    Got a dilemma? Call 1-800-DR-LAURA / 1-800-375-2872 or make an appointment at DrLaura.com

    Follow on social media:

    Facebook.com/DrLaura

    Instagram.com/DrLauraProgram

    YouTube.com/DrLaura

    Join the Dr. Laura Family!! >> Receive my weekly newsletter, perks, and more! Sign up now, it's FREE > DrLaura.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Dr. Laura Podcast

    Disagreement Over Adult Daughter Moving Out

    08/05/2026 | 10 mins.
    Lynne believes her 25-year-old daughter should move out, but her husband disagrees with this decision. 

    Got a dilemma? Call 1-800-DR-LAURA / 1-800-375-2872 or make an appointment at DrLaura.com

    Follow on social media:

    Facebook.com/DrLaura

    Instagram.com/DrLauraProgram

    YouTube.com/DrLaura

    Join the Dr. Laura Family!! >> Receive my weekly newsletter, perks, and more! Sign up now, it's FREE > DrLaura.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Dr. Laura Podcast
My Call of the Day is now “The Dr. Laura Podcast” - Dr. Laura is in. Every day. No charge. I’m sharing my take on pressing issues, enlightening research on human behavior, answering questions I get by email, and my favorite, most instructive interactions with callers. Everything you’ll hear is designed to help you become a better spouse, parent, family member, co-worker, friend, and human being. It’s the free therapy you need! Download “The Dr. Laura Podcast” at DrLaura.com, the SiriusXM app, or your favorite podcast platform. Call 1-800-DR-LAURA / 1-800-375-2872 or make an appointment at DrLaura.com Follow me on social media: Facebook.com/DrLaura Instagram.com/DrLauraProgram YouTube.com/DrLaura Join My Family!!Receive my Weekly Newsletter + 20% off my Marriage 101 course & 25% off Merch! Sign up now, it's FREE!Each week you'll get new articles, featured emails from listeners, special event invitations, early access to my Dr. Laura Designs Store benefiting Children of Fallen Patriots, and MORE! Sign up at DrLaura.com bumper-verify-4dc17187
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