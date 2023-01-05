Dr. Laura Call of the Day | 15th Annual Podcast Awards Nominee - Kids & Family Category
Can Your Marriage Survive Infidelity?
The saying, "once a cheater, always a cheater," isn't necessarily true. Let's take a deep dive into cheating and talk about how you can save your marriage and maybe even turn things around to the point that it's better than before.
5/3/2023
36:40
I Can't Cope Without My Therapist
How can Nora cope with the death of her best friend without the help of her long-time therapist who has also recently died?
5/3/2023
7:13
I'm Getting Cold Feet
Dr. Laura helps Henry get to the bottom of his pre-marital jitters and offers a possible resolution.
5/2/2023
7:47
My Son is Addicted to Video Games
Cari and her ex don't agree on the best way to curb their son's addiction to video games.
5/2/2023
6:52
I Wasn't Invited to My Grandson's Birthday Party
Doreen doesn't know why she wasn't invited to celebrate her grandchild's birthday.
