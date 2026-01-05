The Toronto Star's Moira Welsh hosts How to Live to 100 or Die Trying, an uplifting, shocking, and illuminating conversation for all ages on growing older. You'll hear from a 40-something football star turned mobility mentor, a skateboarding impresario focused on death, but a good one. And a scientist who says he can measure biological age. But don't fear the reaper because he also shares a startling secret to longevity. We give traditional topics like ageism a millennial twist and go deep into the future of work. Call it freedom 75. Keeping it real throughout is blunt insight from a geriatrician who says most of that data on your wearable device is poppycock. It's quite a ride, this arc of life. You can find it on thestar.com or wherever you listen, to your favourite podcasts.

What if we all looked forward to growing old? Embracing age is a new trend among some millennials and really, why not? That cohort has already given us body positivity, so aiming high, in years, is surely the next trend. Unless it crashes into the wall of ageism. And ageism, dear listeners, is the happiness killer coming for us all. Ageism 101: It seeps into every aspect of our lives, from invisibility to careers and relationships but what many do not know is that ageism can lead also to depression and premature death. In a world growing older, we examine the impact of age prejudice in a conversation that challenges and inspires. Guests: Mary Hynes, advocate for older adults with the lived experience of 80 years; Kyrié Carpenter, "Crone-in-Training" and co-founder of Old School Hub; and Dr. Samir Sinha, geriatrician, director of health policy research at the National Institute on Ageing.

About How to Live to 100 (or Die Trying)

Life expectancy has grown exponentially in just over a generation but has society & culture caught up on how to embrace this growing slice of the population, those living longer than humans ever have? What are we going do with everybody? What are we going do with *you* if you make it to 100 (or die trying)? In this show, we look at how we adjust to longer life expectancy at both the individual and societal level, covering big topics like work, housing, death, male loneliness and the value of measuring biological age; all grounded in real-world, practical experience and conversations. If you're lucky, you get old. And all of us are getting older every day. So, how do you get the most life out of all the years you get? That's what we want to talk about here. The show is hosted by Moira Welsh, Toronto Star reporter who led the Third Act Project, which challenged governments, policymakers, and institutions to improve the way we live in our later years.