After 40+ years of preaching, teaching and nagging, I'm adding a new approach to my mission to get people do the right thing.
Can Your Marriage Survive Infidelity?
The saying, "once a cheater, always a cheater," isn't necessarily true. Let's take a deep dive into cheating and talk about how you can save your marriage and maybe even turn things around to the point that it's better than before.
5/3/2023
36:14
How To Deal With Defiant Children
It's hard enough to parent even if your children aren't a little defiant. Let's dive into the topic of how to handle kids who resist being parented!
4/26/2023
40:23
The Book I Never Wrote
Whenever I've discussed my bestselling book, "The Proper Care & Feeding of Husbands" on social media, there's inevitably a chorus of women who comment with, "I'll read this book when you write one about how husbands should treat their wives!" Take a deep dive with me today into the topic of what women need from their men...
4/19/2023
34:04
Saving One Starfish at a Time
When people ask what I do for a living I say, "I try to save kids!" And marriages. And families. And I love when my listeners help. Let's save one kid, marriage and family at a time like the story of the starfish, which is the focus of todays Deep Dive Podcast.
4/12/2023
31:05
Dysfunctional Families Are Tearing Our Country Apart
Don't be part of the problem, be the solution! Today I'm launching my new weekly podcast with parenting front and center. In this first "deep dive," I'm discussing the typical mistakes parents make, which foster a sense of entitlement and a lack of accountability in their children.
In addition to my Call of the Day, I'm taking an even deeper plunge into the world of podcasting. Each episode of the free and all-new "Dr. Laura's Deep Dive" podcast will focus on just one topic, giving me time to share my analysis of a problem and give advice on how to get out of messy situations. Listen weekly, and hopefully you'll be able to avoid common friendship, dating, marriage and parenting pitfalls altogether!
Dr. Laura's Deep Dive will launch April 5th on SiriusXM and wherever you listen to podcasts. I hope it quickly becomes one of your favorites.
As one of the most popular talk show hosts in radio history, Dr. Laura Schlessinger offers no-nonsense advice infused with a strong sense of ethics, accountability, and personal responsibility; she's been doing it successfully for more than 45 years, reaching millions of listeners weekly. Her radio program is heard exclusively on SiriusXM's Triumph 111 and SiriusXM.com.
