The Dr. Rewire Podcast

Moxie Media
BusinessHealth & Wellness
The Dr. Rewire Podcast
Latest episode

1 episodes

  The Dr. Rewire Podcast

    Welcome to the Dr. Rewire Podcast

    12/15/2025 | 2 mins.

    Welcome to the Dr. Rewire podcast – a podcast where neuroscience meets spirituality to help you reprogram your brain DNA and make success inevitable.  You'll discover how to break free from survival wiring and step into the abundance you were meant for. Each episode gives you the tools to shift your biology, elevate your energy, and create the reality you've always wanted. So let's break the old code and rewire your brain DNA so you can step into the future you were designed for. Find more from Dr. Rewire: Get your brain DNA tested: https://drrewiretest.com/ Discover how Dr. Rewire can elevate your performance: https://drrewire.com/book-belief-eval/ Get daily rewiring tips on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.rewire

About The Dr. Rewire Podcast

Welcome to the Dr. Rewire podcast – a podcast where neuroscience meets spirituality to help you reprogram your brain DNA and make success inevitable. You'll discover how to break free from survival wiring and step into the abundance you were meant for. Each episode gives you the tools to shift your biology, elevate your energy, and create the reality you've always wanted. So let's break the old code and rewire your brain DNA so you can step into the future you were designed for.
BusinessHealth & WellnessEntrepreneurshipMental Health

