Being Well with Forrest Hanson and Dr. Rick Hanson

How to Create Massive Change with Dr. Benjamin Hardy

Forrest Hanson welcomes Dr. Benjamin Hardy to explore how we can create massive change by applying "10x thinking.” This mindset involves embracing a radically different version of ourselves and our lives, and they share how we can apply it to our daily lives, learn to act from our future selves, and move past defensiveness and fear. You’ll learn how our past and future selves are with us in the present, how fixating on authenticity can hinder our growth, and how to break free from old patterns and create a more fulfilling life.About our Guest: Dr. Benjamin Hardy is an organizational psychologist and author of 8 books, including Personality Isn’t Permanent, Willpower Doesn’t Work, and his newest book 10x is Easier Than 2x: How World-Class Entrepreneurs Achieve More by Doing Less.Watch the Episode: Prefer watching video? You can watch this episode on YouTube.Key Topics:0:00: Introduction2:20: Linear vs. 10x thinking and the 80/20 principle4:30: Having an honesty filter, and making transformational change6:15: Using the 80/20 principle to act in alignment with your future self10:45: Agency as the belief in possibility14:30: The inherent discomfort of orienting to a positive future17:55: Psychological sunk costs19:40: How believing in a “core self” holds us back24:50: What helps us break through defensiveness and fear of failure29:10: The present shapes the meaning of the past, and why that’s useful35:10: Developing a coherent narrative and creating space to transform37:45: Recognizing the cost of not changing, and future awareness creating fulfilment43:55: The present as simply the present46:50: “After the Ecstasy, The Laundry”, and 10x thinking being counterintuitive48:55: Practical steps to engage in a 10x process of thinking55:50: RecapNEW Offering from Rick! Join Rick and 5 world-renowned teachers – including Dr. Gabor Mate, Tara Brach, and Thupten Jinpa – for The Heart of Compassion, a 5-week online program that will teach you how to access, grow, and apply compassion. Head to rickhanson.net/hoc to learn more, and use code BEINGWELL10 for 10% off. Support the Podcast: We're now on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.Sponsors:Zocdoc helps you find expert doctors and medical professionals that specialize in the care you need, and deliver the type of experience you want. Head to zocdoc.com/being and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today.Finally get that project off the ground with Squarespace! Head to squarespace.com/beingwell for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch use coupon code BEINGWELL to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Join over a million people using BetterHelp, the world’s largest online counseling platform. Visit betterhelp.com/beingwell for 10% off your first month!Want to sleep better? Try the Calm app! Visit calm.com/beingwell for 40% off a premium subscription.Connect with the show:Subscribe on iTunesFollow Forrest on YouTubeFollow us on InstagramFollow Forrest on InstagramFollow Rick on FacebookFollow Forrest on FacebookVisit Forrest's website