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Being Well with Forrest Hanson and Dr. Rick Hanson
Rick Hanson, Ph.D., Forrest Hanson
Latest episode
486 episodes
- Dr. Rick and Forrest explore burnout: what it is, why it’s so common, and what people can do about it. They begin by framing burnout as largely a structural problem that individuals are forced to manage. They unpack the six major drivers of burnout, why some people are especially vulnerable, and how chronic stress affects the mind and body. They then turn to practical ways to recover more effectively, including psychologically detaching from work, finding more effective forms of relaxation, protecting your own self-concept, and reducing underlying vulnerabilities. Finally, they talk about how we can preserve meaning and agency when we truly can’t change our circumstances.
Key Topics:
00:00: Intro and burnout as a structural issue
7:20: Six major factors of stress and what to do about them
21:57: Mindfulness, relaxation, and recovery
34:11: Protecting your own self-concept and job crafting
41:46: Reduce vulnerabilities and taking care of yourself
1:04:45: Recap
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- We all understand the emotional impact of grief, but its effects on the body are often overlooked. Forrest is joined by clinical psychologist and researcher Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor to explore the physiology of grief. Dr. O’Connor explains how our brains and bodies organize themselves around the people we love, creating “maps” of their presence and relying on them for physical and emotional regulation. They discuss the health risks associated with bereavement, how to care for the healing body, ambiguous loss, the difference between grief and prolonged grief, and how we can gradually build a meaningful life around loss.
About our Guest: Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor is a Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Arizona and Director of the Grief, Loss, and Social Stress Laboratory. She is the author of two books on grief: The Grieving Brain and The Grieving Body.
Key Topics:
00:00: Intro
4:42: The map that no longer exists
12:00: Co-regulation: the attachment figure as an external pacemaker
16:35: Physiological effects of grief
24:53: Taking care of yourself after a loss
36:46: Protest, despair, and meditative practices
45:45: Prolonged grief and getting stuck in restoration
57:31: Progressive Muscle Relaxation vs mindfulness
1:03:00: Re-engaging with the world
1:15:42: Recap
Support the Podcast: We're on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.
Sponsors
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- Some kids learn early on that the way to be loved is to be useful. They take on the emotional or practical care of their parents in a process known as parentification, and today Dr. Rick and Forrest explore the costs of being a “gifted child.”
They discuss the “bargain” these kids make: suppressing their authentic self in order to fulfill a role and earn love. Over time, this bargain can harden into a false self that makes it difficult for the person to connect with their true wants and needs. They then walk through four tracks that allow us to reclaim authenticity: becoming visible to yourself, building a coherent narrative, reconnecting with what you gave up, and renegotiating relationships. Topics include the paired extremes of grandiosity and depression, why so many capable adults go blank when asked what they actually want, and why understanding a pattern isn't the same as changing it.
This episode is heavily influenced by psychologist Alice Miller’s classic book The Drama of the Gifted Child.
Key Topics:
0:00: Intro: what is parentification?
9:18: Examining your own childhood
13:18: Grandiosity and Depression
18:37: Peer-entification, self-narratives, and adult relationships
23:29: Emotional insight and grief
27:09: Tracks to healing
35:10: Track 1: Becoming more visible to yourself
39:26: Track 2: Building a coherent narrative
45:21: Track 3: Reparenting
50:49: Track 4: Building a new bargain
1:05:26: Recap
Support the Podcast: We're on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.
Take our audience survey: https://rickhanson.com/survey/
Sponsors
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Understanding Dissociation and DID: What It's Really Like, and How People Recover w/ Dr. Milissa Kaufman and Dr. Lauren Lebois07/13/2026 | 1h 26 mins.Most of what people know about Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) comes from movies and short videos, and those media portrayals often have little to do with what DID is actually like. To get the real picture, today Forrest is joined by Dr. Milissa Kaufman and Dr. Lauren Lebois, experts in dissociative disorders and trauma research. Dr. Kaufman had DID herself, went through treatment, and made a full recovery.
They explore the spectrum of dissociation, from everyday experiences to clinical presentations like DID, before talking about how DID develops as a childhood adaptation to trauma, the problem with the term “multiple personality disorder,” and what the brain science tells us. Milissa describes her own “inside people,” the shame and secrecy associated with DID, and the slow shift from "that wasn't me" to "that was me all along." They then cover what treatment looks like, what to actually look for in a therapist, and what recovery means.
About our Guests: Dr. Milissa Kaufman is a trauma psychiatrist at McLean Hospital and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Lauren Labois is a cognitive neuroscientist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. They are co-directors of the Dissociative Disorders and Trauma Research program at McLean Hospital.
Check out the Trauma Continuum at Hill Center: https://traumacontinuum.org/
Key Topics:
0:00: Intro and Dr. Kaufman's personal experience with DID
6:51: The spectrum of dissociation: Depersonalization, Derealization, and Dissociative Identity Disorder
17:12: Dr. Kaufman's experience of DID
22:58: The paradoxes and shame involved with DID
36:46: History of skepticism around DID, and the role of modern neuroscience
43:09: Treatment for DID and trauma-informed treatment
1:00:43: What healing and recovery looks like
1:10:48: Recap
Support the Podcast: We're on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.
Take our audience survey: https://rickhanson.com/survey/
Sponsors
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- Dr. Rick and Forrest continue last week’s conversation on avoidance coping, this time focusing on how to move from insight into meaningful action. They explore why self-awareness often isn’t enough to create change, focusing on common impediments like ambivalence, shame, and the difficulty of seeing our patterns in real time. They then unpack the practical science of change: surfacing predictions behind avoidance, testing them through right-sized experiments, and fully internalizing the outcomes. Other topics include scaffolding, state-dependent learning, the HEAL process, and what to do when the dreaded experience actually happens.
Key Topics:
0:00: Intro: why awareness isn't enough
4:54: Ambivalence to change
13:50: Other impediments to change22:00: How to want to change
28:42: Creating predictions
32:26: Setting up an effective experiment
43:26: Linking new outcomes to old memories
1:01:51: Recap
Support the Podcast: We're on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.
Sponsors
Take our audience survey: https://rickhanson.com/survey/
For a limited time, try OneSkin with 15% off using code BEINGWELL at https://oneskin.co/BEINGWELL.
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About Being Well with Forrest Hanson and Dr. Rick Hanson
Forrest Hanson is joined by clinical psychologist (and his dad) Dr. Rick Hanson and a world-class group of experts to explore the practical science of lasting well-being. Conversations focus on the key insights from psychology, science, and contemplative practice that you need to build reliable inner strengths, overcome your challenges, and get the most out of life. New episodes every Monday.Podcast website
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