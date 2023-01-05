Being Well with Forrest Hanson and Dr. Rick Hanson

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Rick Hanson, Ph.D., Forrest Hanson
Forrest Hanson is joined by his father, clinical psychologist Dr. Rick Hanson, and a world-class group of experts to explore the practical science of lasting we... More
Forrest Hanson is joined by his father, clinical psychologist Dr. Rick Hanson, and a world-class group of experts to explore the practical science of lasting we... More

  • How to Create Massive Change with Dr. Benjamin Hardy
    Forrest Hanson welcomes Dr. Benjamin Hardy to explore how we can create massive change by applying "10x thinking.” This mindset involves embracing a radically different version of ourselves and our lives, and they share how we can apply it to our daily lives, learn to act from our future selves, and move past defensiveness and fear. You’ll learn how our past and future selves are with us in the present, how fixating on authenticity can hinder our growth, and how to break free from old patterns and create a more fulfilling life.About our Guest: Dr. Benjamin Hardy is an organizational psychologist and author of 8 books, including Personality Isn’t Permanent, Willpower Doesn’t Work, and his newest book 10x is Easier Than 2x: How World-Class Entrepreneurs Achieve More by Doing Less.Watch the Episode: Prefer watching video? You can watch this episode on YouTube.Key Topics:0:00: Introduction2:20: Linear vs. 10x thinking and the 80/20 principle4:30: Having an honesty filter, and making transformational change6:15: Using the 80/20 principle to act in alignment with your future self10:45: Agency as the belief in possibility14:30: The inherent discomfort of orienting to a positive future17:55: Psychological sunk costs19:40: How believing in a “core self” holds us back24:50: What helps us break through defensiveness and fear of failure29:10: The present shapes the meaning of the past, and why that’s useful35:10: Developing a coherent narrative and creating space to transform37:45: Recognizing the cost of not changing, and future awareness creating fulfilment43:55: The present as simply the present46:50: “After the Ecstasy, The Laundry”, and 10x thinking being counterintuitive48:55: Practical steps to engage in a 10x process of thinking55:50: RecapNEW Offering from Rick! Join Rick and 5 world-renowned teachers – including Dr. Gabor Mate, Tara Brach, and Thupten Jinpa – for The Heart of Compassion, a 5-week online program that will teach you how to access, grow, and apply compassion. Head to rickhanson.net/hoc to learn more, and use code BEINGWELL10 for 10% off. Support the Podcast: We're now on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.Sponsors:Zocdoc helps you find expert doctors and medical professionals that specialize in the care you need, and deliver the type of experience you want. Head to zocdoc.com/being and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today.Finally get that project off the ground with Squarespace! Head to squarespace.com/beingwell for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch use coupon code BEINGWELL to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Join over a million people using BetterHelp, the world’s largest online counseling platform. Visit betterhelp.com/beingwell for 10% off your first month!Want to sleep better? Try the Calm app! Visit calm.com/beingwell for 40% off a premium subscription.Connect with the show:Subscribe on iTunesFollow Forrest on YouTubeFollow us on InstagramFollow Forrest on InstagramFollow Rick on FacebookFollow Forrest on FacebookVisit Forrest's website
    5/1/2023
    1:01:20
  • Learning from Nature with Mark Coleman
    Buddhist teacher Mark Coleman joins Forrest and Dr. Rick to share how we can learn from nature and incorporate it into our practice. Mark shares his insights and experiences from years of leading wilderness retreats, and explains how reconnecting with the natural world can deepen mindfulness and enhance our well-being. You’ll learn specific meditative practices, how to bring the outside inside, the power of our “wild” aspects, and how we can move from being in nature to simply being nature.About our Guest: Mark Coleman is a senior meditation teacher at Spirit Rock Meditation Center in northern California, and the founder of Awake in the Wild, an organization that runs programs focused on immersing people in the natural world. He’s also the author of four books, including From Suffering to Peace: The True Promise of Mindfulness and his newest book A Field Guide to Nature Meditation: 52 Mindfulness Practices for Joy, Wisdom and Wonder.Watch the Episode: Prefer watching video? You can watch this episode on YouTube.Key Topics:0:00: Introduction1:40: What drew Mark to practice in nature5:15: Being drawn outward by meditation9:20: Access to nature, and “bougie-fication”15:15: Novelty, acclimation, and quieting the “self”20:25: The brutal side of nature, and uncertainty25:05: Reciprocity and relationship28:05: From appreciating nature to being nature30:15: Searching for a place vs. searching for a feeling35:50: What meditating in nature looks like in practice41:40: Bringing the benefits of practice to the mundane45:05: “A bunch of tame monkeys”49:15: RecapNEW Offering from Rick! Join Rick and 5 world-renowned teachers – including Dr. Gabor Mate, Tara Brach, and Thupten Jinpa – for The Heart of Compassion, a 5-week online program that will teach you how to access, grow, and apply compassion. Head to rickhanson.net/hoc to learn more, and use code BEINGWELL10 for 10% off. Support the Podcast: We're now on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.Sponsors:Zocdoc helps you find expert doctors and medical professionals that specialize in the care you need, and deliver the type of experience you want. Head to zocdoc.com/being and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today.Finally get that project off the ground with Squarespace! Head to squarespace.com/beingwell for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch use coupon code BEINGWELL to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Join over a million people using BetterHelp, the world’s largest online counseling platform. Visit betterhelp.com/beingwell for 10% off your first month!Want to sleep better? Try the Calm app! Visit calm.com/beingwell for 40% off a premium subscription.Connect with the show:Subscribe on iTunesFollow Forrest on YouTubeFollow us on InstagramFollow Forrest on InstagramFollow Rick on FacebookFollow Forrest on FacebookVisit Forrest's website
    4/24/2023
    55:14
  • Releasing Obsessive Thoughts: Rumination, OCD, and Dealing with Fear
    Forrest and Dr. Rick delve into a frequently requested topic: how we can let go of obsessive and intrusive thoughts. They explore why we get trapped in certain thoughts, the negative effects of rumination, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). They also discuss facing our fears, which allows us to get close enough to a problem that we can do something about it…without getting so close that we become overwhelmed by it.  Watch the Episode: Prefer watching video? You can watch this episode on YouTube.Key Topics:0:00: Introduction1:20: What is rumination?5:00: Why we get stuck in certain thoughts8:10: Two kinds of obsessive thoughts11:00: The brains attempt to problem solve13:40: Assessing a hypothetical client20:15: We all have weird thoughts22:35: Reality testing, naming thoughts and not feeding them25:20: "Completing the gestalt"31:40: Rick completing a gestalt on psychedelics33:45: Balancing closeness and distance39:45: Exaggerating the obsession vs. thought suppression42:35: Widening your view and surrendering to the worst44:50: The intrinsic emptiness of a ruminative thought48:10: Another hypothetical case study56:10: Doing good in the world as an antidote59:30: RecapNEW Offering from Rick! Join Rick and 5 world-renowned teachers – including Dr. Gabor Mate, Tara Brach, and Thupten Jinpa – for The Heart of Compassion, a 5-week online program that will teach you how to access, grow, and apply compassion. Head to rickhanson.net/hoc to learn more, and use code BEINGWELL10 for 10% off. Support the Podcast: We're now on Patreon! If you'd like to support the podcast, follow this link.Sponsors:Zocdoc helps you find expert doctors and medical professionals that specialize in the care you need, and deliver the type of experience you want. Head to zocdoc.com/being and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today.Finally get that project off the ground with Squarespace! Head to squarespace.com/beingwell for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch use coupon code BEINGWELL to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.Join over a million people using BetterHelp, the world’s largest online counseling platform. Visit betterhelp.com/beingwell for 10% off your first month!Want to sleep better? Try the Calm app! Visit calm.com/beingwell for 40% off a premium subscription.Connect with the show:Subscribe on iTunesFollow Forrest on YouTubeFollow us on InstagramFollow Forrest on InstagramFollow Rick on FacebookFollow Forrest on FacebookVisit Forrest's website
    4/17/2023
    1:06:42
  • Cognitive Bypassing: How to Get Out of Your Head and Into Your Life
    Cognitive bypassing occurs when we overthink to avoid feeling uncomfortable emotions like sadness, fear, or anger. In this episode, Forrest and Dr. Rick share their personal experiences with cognitive bypassing, and explore how we can step out of our heads, get in touch with our emotions, and live a more fulfilling life. You'll learn why people can't just "feel their feelings," the function of cognitive bypassing,  how we can use cognition to create space for our emotions, and practical tools for connecting with the non-cognitive aspects of our experience.Watch the Episode: Prefer watching video? You can watch this episode on YouTube.Key Topics:0:00: Introduction2:00: What is cognitive bypassing?3:05: How cognitive bypassing comes up in therapy6:10: The function of cognitive bypassing11:10: Does insight lead to action?18:45: “Feel your feelings” vs. self-actualizing24:50: Leveraging your cognition to create space from your feelings30:00: Body sensations and self-compassion33:15: Relating to others38:55: Practical steps to being in touch with yourself42:20: Intensity, valence, and opening to empathy45:15: Rigidity and resistance50:00: The range of possibilities within your constraints56:35: RecapNEW Offering from Rick! Join Rick and 5 world-renowned teachers – including Dr. Gabor Mate, Tara Brach, and Thupten Jinpa – for The Heart of Compassion, a 5-week online program that will teach you how to access, grow, and apply compassion. Head to rickhanson.net/hoc to learn more, and use code BEINGWELL10 for 10% off. Sponsors:Finally get that project off the ground with Squarespace! Head to squarespace.com/beingwell for a free trial, and when you’re ready to launch use coupon code BEINGWELL to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp, and you can join over a million people using the world’s largest online counseling platform. Visit betterhelp.com/beingwell for 10% off your first month!Want to sleep better? Try the Calm app! Visit calm.com/beingwell for 40% off a premium subscription.Connect with the show:Subscribe on iTunesFollow Forrest on YouTubeFollow us on InstagramFollow Forrest on InstagramFollow Rick on FacebookFollow Forrest on FacebookVisit Forrest's website
    4/10/2023
    1:04:22
  • ADHD 2.0: Debunking Misconceptions, Revealing Hidden Strengths, and Effective Treatments w/ Dr. John Ratey
    ADHD is often misunderstood as a simple "lack of attention." But in this episode of Being Well, Forrest and Dr. Rick are joined by ADHD pioneer Dr. John Ratey to explore the true nature of this complex condition. They debunk common misconceptions, explore how ADHD works in the brain, and discuss its surprising strengths and vulnerabilities. You’ll learn how to thrive with ADHD by applying effective interventions, including social connection, mindfulness practice, medication, and exercise.About our Guest: Dr. John Ratey is associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the author of eleven books including Spark and the Driven to Distraction series with Dr. Ned Hallowell. Their newest book in the series is the fantastic ADHD 2.0Watch the Episode: Prefer watching video? You can watch this episode on YouTube.Key Topics:0:00: Introduction2:00: Some of the biggest misconceptions about ADHD3:35: The advantages of having ADHD5:55: De-pathologizing, skillful means, and the problem of “fit”9:25: The variety of presentations12:10: A trait, not a disorder13:55: The task-positive network, and the default mode network18:20: Three ways to turn off the default mode network22:20: The importance of social connection25:35: Feeling like an outsider, and being punished for having ADHD28:45: Deliberate internalization of beneficial experiences31:40: Why exercise and movement is particularly useful for ADHD34:45: Dance as an ideal form of exercise39:50: Jump rope, and right amount of exercise41:15: Nature and the afflictions of civilization44:25: Medication51:15: RecapRumination Workshop from Rick! Join Rick on April 22nd for a 1-day, live online workshop where you'll learn how to identify rumination when it comes up and get out of negative cycles in your head compassionately and effectively. Use coupon code BeingWell20 for 20% off!Sponsors:This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp, and you can join over a million people using the world’s largest online counseling platform. Visit betterhelp.com/beingwell for 10% off your first month!Want to sleep better? Try the Calm app! Visit calm.com/beingwell for 40% off a premium subscription.Connect with the show:Subscribe on iTunesFollow Forrest on YouTubeFollow us on InstagramFollow Forrest on InstagramFollow Rick on FacebookFollow Forrest on FacebookVisit Forrest's website
    4/3/2023
    58:36

About Being Well with Forrest Hanson and Dr. Rick Hanson

Forrest Hanson is joined by his father, clinical psychologist Dr. Rick Hanson, and a world-class group of experts to explore the practical science of lasting well-being. Conversations focus on the key insights from psychology, science, and contemplative practice that you need to build reliable inner strengths, overcome your challenges, and get the most out of life. New episodes every Monday.
