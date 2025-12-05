Child Loss & Grief Support for Moms | Coping after the Death of a Child | Hope & Healing for Grieving Mothers | Grief | Loss of a Child | Grief Support

Have you ever felt abandoned, judged, or even criticized after the loss of your child? This episode is for grieving moms who’ve faced cruelty or hurtful words from others. In this heartfelt conversation, I explore why people sometimes say cruel things, and most importantly, how you can navigate this added pain when you are already hurting so much. Key Takeaways:Why people act this wayWhat grieving moms CAN do about thisHow to move forwardLinks Mentioned in This Episode:💌 Join the Angel Moms Community📖 Free Grief Resource List🎙️ Link to "Ask Me Anything"Connect with Me:🌐 Website📸 Instagram💌 Join My Newsletter

If you've ever felt bone-deep exhaustion yet found yourself wide awake the moment your head hits the pillow, this episode is for you. In this heartfelt conversation, host Lisa Boehm explores why sleeplessness is so common for bereaved moms and what's really happening in the mind and body after child loss. You'll learn gentle, realistic ways to rest, regulate your nervous system, and ease the long nights that grief makes harder.In this episode, you'll learn:Why grief disrupts sleep and leads to deep physical and emotional exhaustionHow trauma affects your nervous system and what that means for restMind-body practices to help your body feel safe enough to sleep againA simple self-guided meditation you can try tonight to quiet racing thoughtsTools and apps to support restful nights and emotional healing

This heartfelt episode is for bereaved mothers—especially those who have lost an only child or a child with special needs—who long to know that healing and light are still possible. Host Lisa K. Boehm sits down with Tara MacDonald, a mom who radiates hope after unimaginable loss. Together, they explore how to stay grounded in gratitude, carry love forward, and rediscover purpose one gentle step at a time. You'll walk away reminded that while grief never leaves us, love and resilience can grow right alongside it.🌿 Key TakeawaysHow to keep your child's memory alive through small rituals and meaningful traditions.Navigating the loneliness of losing an only child and finding community support.Simple habits that help shift from surviving to truly living again.The power of choosing hope, gratitude, and grace in everyday life.

For grieving mothers navigating the pain of the holidays, this episode of The Child Loss & Grief Support Podcast offers understanding, comfort, and gentle guidance. Thanksgiving can feel impossibly heavy when the traditions, family gatherings, and gratitude that once grounded you now highlight your child's absence. In this heartfelt episode, host Lisa Boehm shares seven compassionate, practical ways to get through Thanksgiving when your world feels upside down — from setting boundaries to finding small moments of comfort.Key Takeaways:How to redefine "normal" when traditions no longer fitGentle ways to honour your child during ThanksgivingScripts and strategies for saying "no" without guiltSimple self-care tactics to manage triggers and exhaustionOne mindful shift that makes gratitude possible again

This episode of The Child Loss & Grief Support Podcast is for mothers who find themselves wondering who they are after their child has died. When your child is gone, the roles and routines that once defined you disappear, and even simple interactions can feel foreign. In this conversation, Lisa Boehm explores how child loss changes our sense of identity — and how, over time, we can begin to understand who we are becoming. Through real stories, practical reflection, and gentle encouragement, you'll learn ways to reconnect with yourself while honouring your child's ongoing presence in your life.In this episode, you'll learn:How identity is shaped by the roles we play — and why losing a child disrupts that sense of self.Common experiences bereaved mothers face, including feeling invisible or disconnected from others.How to begin rebuilding a sense of self through quiet reflection and small daily practices.Ways to reintroduce personal interests, creativity, and meaning into life after loss.How to integrate your child's memory into your evolving identity in healthy, lasting ways.

A mental health and grief support podcast for moms navigating life after child loss. Hosted by author, bereaved mom, and grief educator Lisa K. Boehm, each episode offers hope, tools, and connection for living with grief. Child Loss & Grief Support for Moms is a safe, compassionate space for mothers grieving the death of a child—whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, infant loss, or the loss of a teen or adult child. This podcast offers gentle guidance, heartfelt encouragement, and real tools to help you survive the unimaginable pain of child loss. Each episode shares practical grief support, honest stories from other grieving mothers, and expert insights to help you cope with overwhelming sadness, navigate grief triggers, and find ways to honor your child's memory. You'll find comfort in knowing you are not alone, and hope that life after loss—while different—can still hold meaning and love. If you've ever asked yourself: Will I ever survive this pain after losing my child? How do I get through birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays without them? What does "normal" look like now? How do I help my surviving children while grieving myself? How can I keep my child's memory alive while still moving forward? Do grieving moms ever heal? What are some coping strategies to deal with the daily heartbreak of child loss? …you'll find understanding, answers, and encouragement here. Drawing from her own journey as a bereaved mother and her training with grief expert David Kessler, Lisa blends empathy with practical strategies to help you: Cope with the death of a baby, child, or teen Find comfort during grief milestones and anniversaries Heal your heart while honoring your child's legacy Connect with other grieving mothers who understand your pain Begin to rebuild life with both grief and hope Whether your loss is recent or many years ago, this podcast will walk beside you with love, understanding, and support.