Intuition, Italian Food & the Art of Longevity with Giada De Laurentiis
1/07/2026 | 58 mins.
What does it look like to truly thrive — not just in your body, but in the way you live, eat, and move through different seasons of life? In this conversation, I sit with Giada De Laurentiis, someone I love deeply and admire for her intuition, presence, and relationship with food. We reflect on listening to the body as a form of self-trust, the role of ingredient quality in supporting longevity, and what Italian food culture teaches us about nourishment and balance. We explore how intuition is built over time, how priorities shift as life evolves, and what it means to stay grounded through growth, motherhood, and new chapters — choosing a life that supports you, rather than works against you.
Tuning the Nervous System: Somatics, Ayurveda & Healing Patterns with Katie Grossman
12/31/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
What happens when the body gets stuck in a loop it can't break on its own — and how do we begin to listen to what the nervous system is asking for? In this conversation, I sit with Katie Grossman, a warrior Ayurveda and Marma specialist whose work blends somatic awareness, bodywork, and energy healing to support regulation through stress, transition, and deep internal shifts. Katie shares how her own healing journey led her into this work, and how trauma, hormones, and long-held patterns live not just in the mind, but in the body's chemistry and energy. We explore Ayurvedic body types and how constitution shapes the way we respond to stress, repeat patterns, and move through the world, along with what it really means to feel "stuck" in the nervous system. A grounded, intuitive conversation about tuning the body like an instrument — and coming back home to yourself.
Inspired Delusions: Identity, Audacity & Creating Your Reality with Olivia Rose Thomas & Kayma Wolday
12/24/2025 | 58 mins.
What if the life you desire isn't something you need to chase — but something that begins to unfold when you shift who you're being? A grounded conversation with Olivia Rose Thomas and Kayma Wolday of Inspired Delusions exploring manifestation through identity, self-concept, and lived experience. We move through the Law of Assumption, the relationship between desire and resistance, what's really underneath feeling stuck, and how practices like audacity and EFT tapping support real inner shifts. A reminder that transformation isn't about forcing outcomes — it's about becoming the person who naturally aligns with what they want. Inspired Delusions: Identity, Audacity & Creating Your Reality with Olivia Rose Thomas & Kayma Wolday
The Family Chart: What the Stars Reveal About Lineage, Love & Patterns with Richard James
12/17/2025 | 44 mins.
What if your family isn't random — what if you chose each other before you ever met? In part two of my conversation with evolutionary astrologer Richard James, we move from the collective into the deeply personal. This episode opens the door to family as a living, breathing system — one shaped by lineage, soul agreements, and patterns passed down through generations. As Richard reads my family chart, we explore how astrology can illuminate dynamics between parents and children, reveal inherited emotional themes, and offer clarity around why certain lessons keep surfacing. It's a powerful reminder that understanding where you come from can change how you show up — for yourself and for the people you love most.
Why Your Life Feels Like This: A Cosmic View with Richard James
12/10/2025 | 47 mins.
What if the map of who you've been, who you're becoming, and the seasons you're walking through has been written in the sky this whole time? My conversation with evolutionary astrologer Richard James is one of those grounding, perspective-shifting moments — the kind that reminds you we're not just reacting to life, we're moving through cycles that shape us. Richard brings a clarity that makes astrology feel less like prediction and more like permission: permission to understand yourself on a deeper level, to parent with more compassion, to move through hard seasons with context, and to trust the timing of your life. Pour your matcha and settle in. This one lands exactly where it needs to.
