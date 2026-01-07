What happens when the body gets stuck in a loop it can’t break on its own — and how do we begin to listen to what the nervous system is asking for? In this conversation, I sit with Katie Grossman, a warrior Ayurveda and Marma specialist whose work blends somatic awareness, bodywork, and energy healing to support regulation through stress, transition, and deep internal shifts. Katie shares how her own healing journey led her into this work, and how trauma, hormones, and long-held patterns live not just in the mind, but in the body’s chemistry and energy. We explore Ayurvedic body types and how constitution shapes the way we respond to stress, repeat patterns, and move through the world, along with what it really means to feel “stuck” in the nervous system. A grounded, intuitive conversation about tuning the body like an instrument — and coming back home to yourself. ✨ Connect with Us: Dina on IG: @dinadelaurentiis Katie on IG: @thekeie ✨ Sip + Support My Favorites: 🌱 Matcha Ritual (Pique Sun Goddess Matcha) →https://www.piquelife.com/collections/black-friday-cyber-monday-sale?rfsn=8721569.cf2321&utm_source=affiliate&utm_campaign=20off&utm_medium=pp_ig&utm_content=dina_delaurentiis 💪 Protein I Trust (Equip Prime Protein) → https://www.equipfoods.com/DINADL — save 15% with code DINADL 🍫 Protein Bars I Love (Jacob) → https://www.eatjacob.com/DINA38710 — save 10% with this link! 🧴 Clean Body Care (OSEA) → https://oseamalibu.com/?rfsn=8720882.2b3d8... — save 10% with code DINADL10 💧 Everyday Hydration (Buoy Electrolytes) → https://www.justaddbuoy.com/DINA94759 — save 20% with code DINADL ⏳ Health & Longevity Support (ReadyRx) → https://readyrx.com/shop/p/na?s=HOME — code DINADL (savings vary by product) 🛒 Shop All My Faves (Amazon Storefront) → https://www.amazon.com/shop/dinadelaurentiis Favorite Shelf Stable pouches → https://sophiesorganics.com/collections/all — save 20% with code DINADL 💚 Let’s thrive through the mess + magic together.