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381 episodes
Ep. 365: Kendale Ritchey, DPM - A Podiatrist’s Own 30-Year Mystery Illness Solved with Plants — and the Devastating Effects of Diabetes on Your Feet08/06/2026 | 52 mins.Dr. Kendale Ritchey is a podiatrist in Knoxville, Tennessee, a former University of Tennessee swimmer, and a self-described “recovered barbecue-aholic.”
For nearly three decades, Kendale lived with recurring episodes of intense abdominal, chest, and joint pain, along with fevers and debilitating inflammation.
Then, after watching Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead and Forks Over Knives with his wife Connie, Kendale decided to try a whole food, plant-based lifestyle.
Within weeks, he noticed something extraordinary: the episodes were milder. Then they stopped.
In this conversation, Rip and Kendale talk about his years of unexplained pain, his eventual discovery of Familial Mediterranean Fever through genetic testing, and why a plant-based lifestyle became the turning point in his health.
They also discuss Kendale’s work as a podiatrist and the devastating toll of type 2 diabetes on the feet, including neuropathy, poor circulation, infections, and preventable amputations.
You’ll hear:
Kendale’s background as a swimmer at the University of Tennessee
The construction accident that may have triggered decades of inflammatory episodes
What Familial Mediterranean Fever is and how he eventually discovered the diagnosis
The documentaries that changed everything for Kendale and his wife Connie
How whole food, plant-based eating helped calm his symptoms
His 60-pound weight loss and renewed energy
What he eats now and how he makes the lifestyle work
Why type 2 diabetes is so devastating for the feet
The connection between blood sugar, circulation, nerves, immunity, and amputations
Why Kendale now plants seeds with his own patients about food and lifestyle
Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/pmsjP92_xH8
Episode Webpage: https://www.plantstrongpodcast.com/blog/kendale-ritchey
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Ep. 364: Micah Yu, MD - A Doctor's Own Joint Pain Wake-Up Call and His Top Supplements to Help Your Chronic Inflammation07/30/2026 | 53 mins.At 17, after adopting a high-protein diet filled with meat, milk, protein powder, and processed meats, Dr. Yu experienced his first gout attack. The pain was so intense that he still remembers waking up at 4:00 a.m. feeling as if someone had slammed a wooden board into his toe.
But gout was only the beginning.
Over the years, Dr. Yu developed recurring, mysterious inflammation throughout his body — jaw, shoulders, wrists, fingers, knees, toes, hips, ankles — along with fatigue and irritability. Even while in medical school, he struggled to find answers. Eventually, he was diagnosed with gout, pseudogout, and spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune arthritis often treated with immunosuppressive medications.
But Dr. Yu had a feeling that diet was part of the story.
Inspired by his wife, Dr. Melissa Mondala, as well as Forks Over Knives and Dr. Michael Greger’s How Not to Die, he decided to try a whole food, plant-based diet. Within two to three months, he noticed his joint pain beginning to disappear. At his follow-up appointment, his C-reactive protein — a key inflammation marker that had been elevated for years — had normalized.
Today, Dr. Yu is a board-certified rheumatologist and integrative medicine physician who helps patients address autoimmune disease through a whole-person lens. In his practice, he looks at food, lifestyle, stress, trauma, infections, environmental exposures, supplements, and patient partnership.
In this conversation, Rip and Dr. Yu discuss:
Why a high-protein diet triggered gout at age 17
The difference between gout, pseudogout, and autoimmune arthritis
What CRP and ESR can reveal about inflammation
Why some autoimmune patients are told “everything looks normal” even when they feel terrible
How a whole food, plant-based diet changed Dr. Yu’s own health
Why rheumatology patients may benefit from looking beyond medications alone
The role of stress, trauma, infections, mold, pesticides, plastics, and environmental triggers
Why Lyme disease can be controversial and often misunderstood
Dr. Yu’s top supplements for inflammation, including turmeric, algae oil, vitamin D, Boswellia, and glutathione
Why vitamin D levels matter in autoimmune disease
How Dr. Yu practices medicine through patient partnership
This episode is a hopeful reminder that inflammation is not always a life sentence — and that the body can respond powerfully when we give it the right conditions to heal.
Watch on YouTube
Episode Webpage
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COMPLEMENT: Use code PLANTSTRONG for 30% off at https://lovecomplement.com/pages/plantstrong-special-offer
Follow PLANTSTRONG and Rip Esselstyn
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Ep. 363: Melissa Mondala, MD - Why So Many Women Feel “Off” In Midlife— and How to Feel Better07/23/2026 | 49 mins.Dr. Melissa Mondala joins Rip to talk about women’s health, autoimmune disease, anxiety, perimenopause, metabolic health, hormones, and the power of whole food, plant-based lifestyle medicine.
A family medicine and lifestyle medicine physician, Dr. Melissa shares her personal journey from struggling with GERD, IBS, fatigue, and serious health challenges to discovering the transformative power of plant-based nutrition during her training at Loma Linda. She also shares how meeting Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn and Ann Esselstyn helped shape the way she practices medicine today.
Rip and Dr. Mondala explore why so many women feel anxious, foggy, inflamed, exhausted, or “off” — and how food, blood sugar, hormones, stress, sleep, trauma, movement, and metabolic health all connect.
They also discuss coronary calcium scans, advanced lipid testing, fatty liver disease, perimenopause symptoms, plant-based protein, resistance training, hormone replacement therapy, and why lifestyle medicine is often the most powerful tool in the medical toolbox.
Dr. Mondala’s message is clear: you are not broken, you are not crazy, and there is so much you can do to reclaim your health.
Watch the Episode on YouTube
Learn More About our 2026 Live PLANTSTRONG Events: https://plantstrongevents.com/
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Learn More About Our Corporate Wellness Program: https://liveplantstrong.com/corporate-wellness/
COMPLEMENT: Use code PLANTSTRONG for 30% off at https://lovecomplement.com/pages/plantstrong-special-offer
Follow PLANTSTRONG and Rip Esselstyn
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https://www.instagram.com/goplantstrong/
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Ep. 362: Why You Eat When You’re Not Hungry — and How to Stop with Dr. Jud Brewer07/16/2026 | 53 mins.Ever eat when you weren’t really hungry and wonder why willpower wasn’t enough to stop you?
This week, Rip talks with Dr. Jud Brewer - neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and author of The Hunger Habit - about cravings, emotional eating, and the science behind food habits.
Rip and Brewer explore the difference between true physical hunger and what researchers call “hedonic hunger” — eating driven by emotions, stress, boredom, celebration, cravings, or cues in our environment. Dr. Jud explains why ultra-processed foods are engineered to hit the “bliss point” of sugar, fat, salt, crunch, and mouthfeel, making them especially hard to resist.
They also dig into why willpower is such a shaky strategy. Most diet programs rely on some version of “just don’t eat that,” but Dr. Jud explains why shame and restriction often backfire. Instead, he teaches a more effective path: awareness.
By paying close attention to how overeating actually feels — and how it feels when we stop at satisfied — the brain can begin to update the reward value of those habits. In other words, we can learn, through direct experience, that certain behaviors no longer serve us.
This episode is a compassionate, science-backed invitation to stop blaming yourself and start getting curious.
Watch the Episode on YouTube
Episode Webpage
Learn More About our 2026 Live PLANTSTRONG Events: https://plantstrongevents.com/
Let Us Help Your PLANTSTRONG Journey
Learn More About Our Corporate Wellness Program: https://liveplantstrong.com/corporate-wellness/
COMPLEMENT: Use code PLANTSTRONG for 30% off at https://lovecomplement.com/pages/plantstrong-special-offer
Follow PLANTSTRONG and Rip Esselstyn
https://plantstrong.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GoPlantstrong
https://www.instagram.com/goplantstrong/
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Ep. 361: The Whole Truth: Nelson Campbell on the Hidden Agendas Behind Decades of Health Misinformation—and What to Do About It07/09/2026 | 55 mins.Nelson Campbell joins Rip Esselstyn for a deeply personal and powerful conversation about his new book with Dr. T. Colin Campbell, The Whole Truth: The Hidden Agendas Behind Decades of Health Misinformation—and What to Do About It.
Nelson reflects on growing up as the son of one of the most influential nutrition scientists of our time and watching his father’s groundbreaking discoveries meet resistance from industry, government, academia, and the medical establishment. He and Rip also discuss the parallel journeys of the Campbell and Esselstyn families, the courage of Dr. Campbell and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, and what it means to carry their fathers’ work forward.
This episode explores the suppression of nutrition science, the manipulation of public health messaging, the challenges facing the plant-based movement, and the urgent need for simpler, more compassionate, community-based approaches to change.
Nelson also shares the story behind his documentary From Food to Freedom, the rise of PlantPure Communities and the pod network, the lessons he learned in the plant-based food business, and why he believes the future of this movement depends on grassroots connection, youth engagement, and “heart-centered wholism.”
This is a conversation about truth, courage, family, frustration, hope — and what each of us can do within our own sphere of influence.
Key Takeaways
The story behind The Whole Truth and why Dr. T. Colin Campbell wanted to tell these stories now
How nutrition science has been suppressed, distorted, and dismissed
The personal cost of challenging powerful industries
Nelson’s experience with the documentary From Food to Freedom
Why the plant-based movement has stalled — and how it can grow again
The importance of simple, joyful, accessible messaging
Why community may be the most powerful force for change
What Nelson means by “heart-centered wholism”
How to turn righteous anger into meaningful action
Episode Webpage
Watch on YouTube
Learn More About our 2026 Live PLANTSTRONG Events: https://plantstrongevents.com/
Let Us Help Your PLANTSTRONG Journey
Learn More About Our Corporate Wellness Program: https://liveplantstrong.com/corporate-wellness/
COMPLEMENT: Use code PLANTSTRONG for 30% off at https://lovecomplement.com/pages/plantstrong-special-offer
Follow PLANTSTRONG and Rip Esselstyn
https://plantstrong.com/
https://www.facebook.com/GoPlantstrong
https://www.instagram.com/goplantstrong/
https://www.instagram.com/ripesselstyn/
Follow the PLANTSTRONG Podcast and Give the Show a 5-star Rating
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About PLANTSTRONG Podcast
The PLANT STRONG Podcast is for people who want real answers about food, health, and longevity—without the noise, fear, or extremes. Maybe you’ve been diagnosed with a chronic condition and want a path forward that actually supports healing. Maybe you’re an athlete looking to fuel performance and recovery. Maybe you’re a parent trying to escape the ultra-processed food aisle and feed your family real, nourishing meals. Or maybe you’re simply tired of being confused about what “healthy” actually means. The challenge? Eating more real food can feel overwhelming. You’ve heard warnings about protein, cost, or restriction. You’ve been told it’s complicated, boring, or socially isolating. This podcast exists to change that. Each week, host Rip Esselstyn sits down with leading doctors, researchers, athletes, authors, and everyday people who are proving—through lived experience and science—that eating more whole plants and moving your body consistently can deliver powerful, lasting results. We’re not interested in perfection or dogma. We’re here to be extremely practical, extremely evidence-based, and extremely encouraging. Rip’s work began more than two decades ago, when he helped transform the health of his fellow firefighters using simple, whole foods—guided by the groundbreaking research of his father, Dr. Caldwell B. Esselstyn Jr. That experience launched a lifelong mission to help people reclaim their health through real food and active living, and ultimately led to the creation of PLANT STRONG. Today, the podcast is an extension of that mission: cutting through misinformation, challenging cultural norms, and showing what’s possible when you fuel your body with food that actually supports it. You’ll hear conversations about: Preventing and reversing chronic disease Strength, endurance, and recovery Gut health, inflammation, and longevity Behavior change that actually sticks How to build habits you can sustain in real life You’ll also hear about REAL30™—our simple, powerful framework built around consistency, not restriction: 30 days 30 minutes of movement a day 30 different whole plants each week REAL30 is often where listeners turn inspiration into action—and it’s a recurring thread throughout the show. This podcast isn’t about being perfect. It’s about eating real food, building real habits, and getting real results. You won’t be weak when you eat strong food. Welcome to PLANT STRONG.Podcast website
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