Ep. 191: Richard Marx - 🌱🎸 Rocking the PLANTSTRONG Life 🌱🎸

You know those times when you see someone and you just think, "WOW, You look incredible! What are you doing?!" That happened with today's guest, grammy award winner, and multiplatinum recording artist, Richard Marx. We at PLANTSTRONG saw recent photos and videos of Richard lighting up the stage in Australia and just had to know the secret to his vitality and energy. Well, wouldn't ya know, Richard Marx is PLANTSTRONG, baby, and, together with his wife Daisy Fuentes, they share a passion and advocacy for this lifestyle. Of course, you know Richard from some of his biggest hits, "Hold Onto The Night," "Endless Summer Nights," "Don't Mean Nothing," and "Right Here Waiting," BUT, in addition to those timeless chart-toppers, he is also a crazy accomplished songwriter – having written hits with stars like Keith Urban, Kenny Loggins, Madonna, NSYNC, Luther Vandross, and so many more. Today, we talk about his colorful and illustrious musical journey and the emotional moment he and Daisy looked at each other and said, "We're going all in on plant-based living." His only regret? They didn't do it sooner. That's ok, Richard and Daisy. We've been "Right Here Waiting for You." About Richard Marx Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and best-selling author Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, landing a #1 song on the charts (for himself and others) in each of the past four decades. He remains the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. A father to three grown sons (all are musicians), he lives between LA and Miami with his wife Daisy Fuentes. Marx is active in many charitable organizations, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and Mercy for Animals. Episode Resources Richard Marx Website - https://richardmarx.com/ Richard Marx Instagram - @therichardmarx Watch the Episode on YouTube - https://youtu.be/-lNOUqKP-TM Join our PLANTSTRONG Sedona Retreat - October 9-14, 2023 Theme Music for Episode Episode Highlights 5:45 Richard is a fan-boy of Dr. Esselstyn! 7:15 Touring and eating plant-based around the world - Yep, he loves his Happy Cow app! 9:30 Getting paid for the 22 hours he's not on stage 11:30 What was the pivotal moment when Richard and Daisy went all-in on plant-based eating? 21:00 Why he loves playing small towns 22:19 The magical moment when Lionel Richie invited Richard to his studio 27:50 How Richard inherited the best traits from his Mom and Dad 35:04 Hitting the son jackpot and some of his legendary musical collaborations with Kenny Loggins, Kenny Rogers, Burt Bachrach, and more! 44:00 How ego goes out the door when collaborating with other songwriters 45:40 "How a Man Thinketh" - how this book helped him clean up his thoughts and shift his life for the better 48:56 Any routines of suspicions before he hits the stage? 53:05 Does Richard have insurance on his voice? 54:40 A love child of Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams?! 58:50 Richard and Rip's favorite features about themselves 1:01:55 Becoming a hip grandfather who's digging TikTok! 1:07:10 The experience and romance of cooking with Daisy 1:08:10 His favorite breakfasts and his favorite beans (Yep - he's a bean dude) 1:12:10 Why it's important for them to be vocal advocates of this lifestyle 1:17:20 His current favorite TV shows 1:21:00 What does he think happens to us when we die?