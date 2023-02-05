Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Rip Esselstyn
The mission of PLANTSTRONG is to further the advancement of all things within the plant-based movement; We advocate for the scientifically proven benefits of... More
PLANTSTRONG

Rip Esselstyn

  Ep. 194: Kim Campbell - Pure Comfort - Exploring the Delicious World of Plant-Based Comfort Food
    Kim Campbell is the Director of Culinary Education and Development at PlantPure and the daughter-in-law of T. Colin Campbell known, of course, for authoring The China Study and his work in Forks Over Knives. Together, Kim and her husband Nelson Campbell run PlantPure Nation, where they provide support and resources to help people experience the benefits of a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. In December 2022, Kim released her latest cookbook, PlantPure Comfort Food, which features over 100 plant-based and mostly gluten-free recipes from cultures and ethnicities across the globe. These family meals pack the flavor without all of the oils you often see in the traditional recipes and this book proves that the possibilities for healthy, delicious plant-based eating are endless and know no cultural bounds!
    4/27/2023
    1:04:04
  Ep. 193: Ruth Morley - This PLANTSTRONG Hiker Makes Plans, Not Excuses
    When Ann Crile Esselstyn, tells you to do something, you do it! So, when she told me I had to interview today's guest, I didn't hesitate. Ruth Morley is an adventurer. She's rarely at home in Cincinnati because she's usually found on a hiking trail. I'm talking about the Appalachian Trail, the Florida Trail, the Buckeye Trail, and Kilimanjaro…just to name just a few.  She's even ridden her bike 3,000 miles across the country and competed in dozens of marathons and triathlons.  Oh, and did I mention that Ruth (known by her trail name, "Ruthless!") is 70 years old and 100% PLANTSTRONG?  Today, she tells us how she prepares all of her food for these multi-week adventures and shares the details of her equipment and intricate logistics as a solo hiker.  This conversation is inspiring, informative, and downright motivational – not just to do these super-long hikes - but to do anything that is out of your comfort zone.  Her slogan? "Make plans, not excuses."    Episode Highlights   5:00 She had lunch with Ann?? 7:15 From depression to a game-changing moment - What inspired Ruth to go plant-based? 11:45 What immediate effect did it have on her emotional and physical well-being? 13:20 Where does this adventuring spirit come from?  15:15 How much does her backpack weigh? 16:30 Her athletic journey from runner to triathlete 18:30 Why she stays in "cheap" hotels and loves to hike alone 21:25 Self-supporting her hike on the Buckeye Trail  27:30 What a LASHer! How many major trails has she hiked? (Patagonia, Asia, Kilimanjaro, Appalachian Trail, Buckeye Trail, Florida Trail)  33:00 All about the food and prepping meals for these massive hikes! https://excaliburdehydrator.com/ 41:50 Her preferred tent: https://durstongear.com/ Backpack: https://www.ula-equipment.com/product/circuit/ Sleeping Bag: UGQ https://ugqoutdoor.com/  Shoes: Topo Athletic https://www.topoathletic.com/ and Altra https://www.altrarunning.com/ Outdoor Research Hat https://www.outdoorresearch.com/us/  49:05 Hikers Midnight - How long does she sleep and how does she make her daily hiking schedule? 52:00 Who's the most interesting person she's ever met on a trail? 54:05 What was her hardest moment on the trail?  1:02:00 What does she say to people who need the inspiration to eat better and move more?
    4/20/2023
    1:08:36
  Ep. 192: Max LaManna - You CAN Cook This! How This Social Media Sensation Turns Wasted Food into Mouth Watering Meals
    Every so often, a new brocstar bursts onto the scene and just blows our PLANTSTRONG socks off with their passion, personality, and unique approach to plant-based eating. Today's guest, Max LaManna, is one of those people. He has over a million followers on social media and, for one year, Max asked his audience which foods they threw away the most. Using the tens of thousands of responses, he narrowed down a list of thirty of the most commonly wasted ingredients and those were the inspiration for his new book, You Can Cook This! We're talking about peppers, potatoes, onions, beets, grains, carrots, leafy greens, and bananas - all of the things we love most here at PLANTSTRONG. Max and Rip dig into some of these fun recipes today and talk about how to prepare and store your food to maximize its freshness and extend its shelf life. No more throwing away those perfectly good banana peels or potatoes, let's put them to use! Max inspired all of us at PLANTSTRONG and we know he will inspire and transform the way you cook, eat, and save your food.   Episode Highlights 8:20 Growing up in the food industry and thinking his parents were "foodies" 10:35 How he went from zero followers to over a million talking about zero-waste 16:10 Wait. We waste HOW much food each year here in the US? 17:00 How his audience inspired his latest book, You Can Cook This! 19:00 Max shares his story of going vegan twice 26:15 Tips for food storage and avoiding waste for all types of food Don't fill up the fridge too full! You can put tomatoes in the fridge to extend their shelf life Why do you never want to store potatoes and onions together? The trick for using and cleaning bell peppers Freezing asparagus, leafy greens, and other veggies are a-ok. Take a look at what other veggies are in the freezer section at the grocery 44:45 A Deep Dive into the Recipes of You Can Cook This! 1:25:00 Rapid Fire Questions with Rip
    4/13/2023
    1:35:46
  Ep. 191: Richard Marx - 🌱🎸 Rocking the PLANTSTRONG Life 🌱🎸
    You know those times when you see someone and you just think, "WOW, You look incredible! What are you doing?!" That happened with today's guest, grammy award winner, and multiplatinum recording artist, Richard Marx. We at PLANTSTRONG saw recent photos and videos of Richard lighting up the stage in Australia and just had to know the secret to his vitality and energy.  Well, wouldn't ya know, Richard Marx is PLANTSTRONG, baby, and, together with his wife Daisy Fuentes, they share a passion and advocacy for this lifestyle.  Of course, you know Richard from some of his biggest hits, "Hold Onto The Night," "Endless Summer Nights," "Don't Mean Nothing," and "Right Here Waiting," BUT, in addition to those timeless chart-toppers, he is also a crazy accomplished songwriter – having written hits with stars like Keith Urban, Kenny Loggins, Madonna, NSYNC, Luther Vandross, and so many more.  Today, we talk about his colorful and illustrious musical journey and the emotional moment he and Daisy looked at each other and said, "We're going all in on plant-based living."  His only regret? They didn't do it sooner.  That's ok, Richard and Daisy. We've been "Right Here Waiting for You."   About Richard Marx Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and best-selling author Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, landing a #1 song on the charts (for himself and others) in each of the past four decades. He remains the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. A father to three grown sons (all are musicians), he lives between LA and Miami with his wife Daisy Fuentes. Marx is active in many charitable organizations, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and Mercy for Animals.   Episode Highlights 5:45 Richard is a fan-boy of Dr. Esselstyn! 7:15 Touring and eating plant-based around the world - Yep, he loves his Happy Cow app!  9:30 Getting paid for the 22 hours he's not on stage 11:30 What was the pivotal moment when Richard and Daisy went all-in on plant-based eating? 21:00 Why he loves playing small towns 22:19 The magical moment when Lionel Richie invited Richard to his studio 27:50 How Richard inherited the best traits from his Mom and Dad  35:04 Hitting the son jackpot and some of his legendary musical collaborations with Kenny Loggins, Kenny Rogers, Burt Bachrach, and more! 44:00 How ego goes out the door when collaborating with other songwriters 45:40 "How a Man Thinketh" - how this book helped him clean up his thoughts and shift his life for the better 48:56 Any routines of suspicions before he hits the stage? 53:05 Does Richard have insurance on his voice? 54:40 A love child of Rod Stewart and Bryan Adams?! 58:50 Richard and Rip's favorite features about themselves 1:01:55 Becoming a hip grandfather who's digging TikTok! 1:07:10 The experience and romance of cooking with Daisy 1:08:10 His favorite breakfasts and his favorite beans (Yep - he's a bean dude) 1:12:10 Why it's important for them to be vocal advocates of this lifestyle 1:17:20 His current favorite TV shows 1:21:00 What does he think happens to us when we die?    
    4/6/2023
    1:27:24
  Ep. 190: Dr. Doug Graham - This Guy Gave Rip a B- on His Diet! What?!
    Imagine someone telling you that they would only give your diet a "B-" when you've been eating whole foods, plant-based for over 35 years?! Well, that was the average grade Rip Esselstyn's diet received from today's guest, Dr. Doug Graham. Doug is most known for developing and authoring the 80-10-10 Diet Book; which is when 80% of your calories come from carbohydrates in the form of raw fruits and vegetables, 10% comes from plant protein, and the last 10% comes from fat. Not only does he live this way, but he actually wrote the book about it back in 2006. No doubt, Doug has unconventional opinions and data on topics like whole grains, beans, oats, protein, and even mono-eating, but it was wildly educational and eye-opening. You'll learn about the history of why we eat what we do, why cooked food may not be all it's cracked up to be, and how you can level up your own plate each day.   Episode Highlights 10:30 What exactly is 80-10-10? 13:30 isn't that many carbs bad for you? Don't we need more protein? 22:30 Doug's Biggest Fans in the plant-based world 23:30 What does he love so much about raw fruit, and why is it so important? 26:05 So THAT's why they call it a "sweet tooth!" 29:00 What are examples of Doug's breakfast and lunch? 33:30 The case for eating mono-meals 36:25 Why isn't he a fan of cooked foods, including beans, and potatoes? 37:45 What do the five GENS have to do with our longevity and health? (Think: CarcinoGENic) 45:15 Are all these GENS being created in beans and potatoes as well? 47:30 "Don't Eat the Paste." What in the world is he talking about? 50:10 What did Dr. Nathan Pritikin get wrong? 53:00 Rip gets a B- on his diet?? Are you serious? 57:10 How does he feel about frozen fruit? 57:50 This sounds freaking expensive  1:03:30 Is he a fan of drinking water?  1:04:35 How does he recommend people make this transition? 1:06:30 What's his take on fiber?  1:12:15 Protein - Why does more not necessarily mean better? 1:23:00 what age should you start 80-10-10?
    3/30/2023
    1:30:31

About PLANTSTRONG

The mission of PLANTSTRONG is to further the advancement of all things within the plant-based movement; We advocate for the scientifically proven benefits of plant-based living and envision a world that universally understands, promotes, and prescribes plants as the solution to empowering your health, enhancing your performance, and restoring the environment. We welcome and support you wherever you are on your PLANTSTRONG journey and we hope you enjoy the show.
