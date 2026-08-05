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Be Calm on Ahway Island | Bedtime Stories & Meditations for Kids
Sheep Jam Productions
Latest episode
232 episodes
- Dragon plays hide and seek with Hettie Hippo and LaShawn Lion at the animal sanctuary. When Dragon finds them too quickly, the friends work together to make the game fair for everyone.
Narrator: Female
Today’s Meditation: Love flows through you in this meditation as you imagine a baby fawn and mama deer.
Themes: Relationships, friendship, fairness, compromise, games, bedtime story
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Thank you for listening to Be Calm on Ahway Island!
Are you and your children enjoying our stories and self-soothing meditations? Please leave us a rating and review to help us grow!
To hear more soothing stories and support our hand-crafted, human-made work, join us on Patreon for ad-free episodes, bonus content, and more!
Looking for a more exciting story for active listening? Check out our companion podcast, Adventures on Ahway Island, wherever you get your podcasts.
To learn more about our mission at Ahway Island and our team, please visit our website.
In the Press:
Read about how and why we created Ahway Island in this feature from Global Comment!
The Washington Post lists Be Calm on Ahway Island as a top podcast for kids!
Stay connected with us on social media:
Facebook: @AhwayIsland
Instagram: @AhwayIsland
YouTube: @BeCalmOnAhwayIsland
TikTok: @AhwayIsland
It was lovely to have you here today. We’ll be back soon!
Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/be-calm-on-ahway-island/donations
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Jewel the dog goes for a walk outside and discovers that the snow holds lots of clues. What animals and neighbors have passed by before her?
Narrator: Female
Today’s Meditation: Feel calm and relaxed as you imagine a baby elephant and its mama.
Themes: Appreciation, winter, seasons, animal tracks, footprints, curiosity
---
Thank you for listening to Be Calm on Ahway Island!
Are you and your children enjoying our stories and self-soothing meditations? Please leave us a rating and review to help us grow!
To hear more soothing stories and support our hand-crafted, human-made work, join us on Patreon for ad-free episodes, bonus content, and more!
Looking for a more exciting story for active listening? Check out our companion podcast, Adventures on Ahway Island, wherever you get your podcasts.
To learn more about our mission at Ahway Island and our team, please visit our website.
In the Press:
Read about how and why we created Ahway Island in this feature from Global Comment!
The Washington Post lists Be Calm on Ahway Island as a top podcast for kids!
Stay connected with us on social media:
Facebook: @AhwayIsland
Instagram: @AhwayIsland
YouTube: @BeCalmOnAhwayIsland
TikTok: @AhwayIsland
Thanks for tuning in to Be Calm on Ahway Island. Come back soon!
Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/be-calm-on-ahway-island/donations
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Andy and Owen make some new friends at the park when Andy teaches them all a new game.
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Hello everyone! We hope you enjoyed our new stories this week. Now, welcome to Favorite Friday! Sometimes we like to listen to our favorites again. Please enjoy “Sardine Surprise,” and we’ll be back with a new story on Monday!
Narrator: Male
Today’s Meditation: Enjoy the feeling of your body relaxing into the warm sand on a sunny beach.
Themes: Trying New Things, friends, problem solving, working together, healthy minds
---
Thank you for listening to Be Calm on Ahway Island!
Are you and your children enjoying our stories and self-soothing meditations? Please leave us a rating and review to help us grow!
To hear more soothing stories and support our hand-crafted, human-made work, join us on Patreon for ad-free episodes, bonus content, and more!
Looking for a more exciting story for active listening? Check out our companion podcast, Adventures on Ahway Island, wherever you get your podcasts.
To learn more about our mission at Ahway Island and our team, please visit our website.
In the Press:
Read about how and why we created Ahway Island in this feature from Global Comment!
The Washington Post lists Be Calm on Ahway Island as a top podcast for kids!
Stay connected with us on social media:
Facebook: @AhwayIsland
Instagram: @AhwayIsland
YouTube: @BeCalmOnAhwayIsland
TikTok: @AhwayIsland
We’re glad you took a break with us today!
Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/be-calm-on-ahway-island/donations
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Anora and Ian attend a pottery class together, but Anora notices the art studio is very loud. Can she find a way to make it more comfortable?
Narrator: Male
Today’s Meditation: Relax your whole body from head to toe in this meditation.
Themes: Empathy, sensory overload, relationships, gift
---
Thank you for listening to Be Calm on Ahway Island!
Are you and your children enjoying our stories and self-soothing meditations? Please leave us a rating and review to help us grow!
To hear more soothing stories and support our hand-crafted, human-made work, join us on Patreon for ad-free episodes, bonus content, and more!
Looking for a more exciting story for active listening? Check out our companion podcast, Adventures on Ahway Island, wherever you get your podcasts.
To learn more about our mission at Ahway Island and our team, please visit our website.
In the Press:
Read about how and why we created Ahway Island in this feature from Global Comment!
The Washington Post lists Be Calm on Ahway Island as a top podcast for kids!
Stay connected with us on social media:
Facebook: @AhwayIsland
Instagram: @AhwayIsland
YouTube: @BeCalmOnAhwayIsland
TikTok: @AhwayIsland
Thanks for listening today. We’ll be back with another story soon!
Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/be-calm-on-ahway-island/donations
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
- Woodie Wombat is always tired these days. Will he tell his friend Wylie Wombat why he is so tired?
Narrator: Female
Today’s Meditation: Feel your body fill with love as you imagine a puffin family and think about your own unique family.
Themes: Relationships, friendship, communication, alone time, boundaries
---
Thank you for listening to Be Calm on Ahway Island!
Are you and your children enjoying our stories and self-soothing meditations? Please leave us a rating and review to help us grow!
To hear more soothing stories and support our hand-crafted, human-made work, join us on Patreon for ad-free episodes, bonus content, and more!
Looking for a more exciting story for active listening? Check out our companion podcast, Adventures on Ahway Island, wherever you get your podcasts.
To learn more about our mission at Ahway Island and our team, please visit our website.
In the Press:
Read about how and why we created Ahway Island in this feature from Global Comment!
The Washington Post lists Be Calm on Ahway Island as a top podcast for kids!
Stay connected with us on social media:
Facebook: @AhwayIsland
Instagram: @AhwayIsland
YouTube: @BeCalmOnAhwayIsland
TikTok: @AhwayIsland
Thanks for visiting Ahway Island. We’ll be back with more stories soon!
Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/be-calm-on-ahway-island/donations
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
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About Be Calm on Ahway Island | Bedtime Stories & Meditations for Kids
Be Calm on Ahway Island features original stories and meditations made just for kids. Each episode begins with a short, calming meditation, followed by a gentle story perfect for bedtime, nap time, or any time it’s relax time!Podcast website
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Be Calm on Ahway Island | Bedtime Stories & Meditations for Kids
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