Andy and Owen make some new friends at the park when Andy teaches them all a new game.

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Hello everyone! We hope you enjoyed our new stories this week. Now, welcome to Favorite Friday! Sometimes we like to listen to our favorites again. Please enjoy “Sardine Surprise,” and we’ll be back with a new story on Monday!

Narrator: Male

Today’s Meditation: Enjoy the feeling of your body relaxing into the warm sand on a sunny beach.

Themes: Trying New Things, friends, problem solving, working together, healthy minds

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Thank you for listening to Be Calm on Ahway Island!



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Looking for a more exciting story for active listening? Check out our companion podcast, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Adventures on Ahway Island⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, wherever you get your podcasts.



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In the Press:

Read about how and why we created Ahway Island in this feature from Global Comment!

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