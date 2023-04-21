Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids

Oh, Muses! Hear our podcast and allow us to recall some of the greatest stories ever told. Stories of gods and goddesses, monsters, and heroes! Enjoy this kid-f... More
S8E2 - You Odyssey This: Beach Party Gone Wrong
Oh Muses! This episode we finally find Odysseus and hear what he's been up to. We encounter strangers in their birthday suits, islands of birds, compassionate nymphs, consequences of actions, and Poseidon's rage.
National Geographic Kids Greeking Out is a kid-friendly retelling of some of the best stories from Greek mythology. This podcast is an extension of the Zeus the Mighty series by Nat Geo Kids. Check Out bit.ly/ZeusOut to meet Zeus the Hamster and his friends—Athena the cat, Ares the pug, Demeter the grasshopper, and many more—who also listen to the Greeking Out podcast. Watch a video, read an excerpt, or check out the truth behind the stories!
Greeking Out the book is available for pre-order: bit.ly/greekoutbook
4/28/2023
28:23
S8E1 - You Odyssey This: Trouble in Ithaca
Oh Muses! In this episode we begin the tale of the Odyssey and Odysseus' 20-year long beach trip. We encounter missing fathers, too much partying, duplicitous weaving, and withholding information for dramatic purposes.
4/21/2023
24:32
Season 8 Trailer!
Oh Muses! We come to warn of another season of Greeking Out coming to your ear bones on 4/21/23! In these coming episodes we delve into the life and times of Odysseus of Ithaca and his journey home from war. Get ready for bad decisions, sea monsters, cannibals, weaving and unweaving, the anger of the gods, and lots of Hubris as we sail the wine dark sea.
Greeking Out has a book coming out in the fall! Check it out here: https://bit.ly/greekoutbook
3/22/2023
1:10
S7E10 - The Oracle at Delphi
Oh Muses! Come hear the tale of the Oracle at Delphi. In this episode, we encounter prophetic visions, navels, Gaia’s beautiful creation gets destroyed by Olympians, and the tragic death of a majestic snake.
12/2/2022
23:57
S7E9 - Anansi-ing Through Life: How Stories Came to Humans
Oh Muses! Bless our pronunciation skills and help us tell the story of how Anansi brought stories to humanity. In this episode, we encounter a set number of tasks that somehow grows, gourds, plantains instead of yams, unreliable narrators, trickery, a fearsome hunter, and a sticky doll.
Everyone knows that Mmoatia's favorite food is really yams! We changed it so no one will try and trap forest spirits! Stay in school, kids, and leave the forest spirits alone.
This episode was brought to you by Serwa Boateng's Guide to Vampire Hunting by Roseanne A. Brown, available here: https://bit.ly/goserwa or wherever books are sold.
Oh, Muses! Hear our podcast and allow us to recall some of the greatest stories ever told. Stories of gods and goddesses, monsters, and heroes! Enjoy this kid-friendly retelling of classic ancient Greek myths for the whole family.
Parents, Greeking Out the book is coming out in Sept 2023! Preorder here: https://bit.ly/greekoutbook