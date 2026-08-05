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Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids
National Geographic Kids | Realm
Latest episode
91 episodes
- Graffiti! Ham Clocks! Fish Guts! These are just a few of the topics we’ll explore with today’s guest, Tim Huddlestone…sorry, Tom Hiddleston, in this special bonus episode as we dig into what the eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the preservation of Pompeii reveal about life as an ancient Roman in the first century C.E.
⚡ Want more? Binge the full show, including new episodes, ad-free at pinna.fm. Use code GREEKINGOUT30 to receive a special discount!
- Oh Muses! We are once again dipping a toe in history and talking about ancient sport heroes! In this episode we encounter ground breaking athletes, pioneering villains, statue lore, the rage of fandom, and a sporting event which shall not be named.
You can listen to Greeking Out two weeks early and ad free on Wondery+!
Check out Greeking Out book 2: https://bit.ly/grkoutbk2
- Oh Muses! We are looking back at what ancient people have left us. In this episode we encounter bad customer reviews, the names of ancient dogs, vibes-based history, daily life in the ancient world, and some fun stories that aren’t true.
You can listen to Greeking Out two weeks early and ad free on Wondery+!
What's that? You want another book? Okay!: https://bit.ly/grkoutbk2
- Oh Muses! Visiting some old friends and meeting some new faces in the sea monster and river beastie game! In this episode we encounter turning children into stones, mysterious black stallions, deep fake cryptids, a man in search of a wife, and the terror of the deep.
You can listen to Greeking Out two weeks early and ad free on Wondery+!
What's that? You want another book? Okay!: https://bit.ly/grkoutbk2
- Oh Muses! Snake kings and werecreatures await in the Ancient civilization of Aksum - modern day Ethiopia and Eritrea. In this episode we encounter common poisonous flowers, distractable birds, trade routes, early hominid skeletons, and an ancient empire.
You can listen to Greeking Out two weeks early and ad free on Wondery+!
What's that? You want another book? Okay!: https://bit.ly/grkoutbk2
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About Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids
Oh, Muses! Hear our podcast and allow us to recall some of the greatest stories ever told. Stories of gods and goddesses, monsters, and heroes! Enjoy this kid-friendly retelling of classic ancient Greek myths for the whole family. ---- Parents, the Greeking Out books are out! Three of them! Available wherever you get your books. ⚡ Want more? Binge the full show, including new episodes, ad-free at pinna.fm. Use code GREEKINGOUT30 to receive a special discount!Podcast website
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