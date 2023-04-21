Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids

S7E9 - Anansi-ing Through Life: How Stories Came to Humans

Oh Muses! Bless our pronunciation skills and help us tell the story of how Anansi brought stories to humanity. In this episode, we encounter a set number of tasks that somehow grows, gourds, plantains instead of yams, unreliable narrators, trickery, a fearsome hunter, and a sticky doll. Everyone knows that Mmoatia's favorite food is really yams! We changed it so no one will try and trap forest spirits! Stay in school, kids, and leave the forest spirits alone. -- This episode was brought to you by Serwa Boateng's Guide to Vampire Hunting by Roseanne A. Brown, available here: https://bit.ly/goserwa or wherever books are sold. -- National Geographic Kids Greeking Out is a kid-friendly retelling of some of the best stories from Greek mythology. This podcast is an extension of the Zeus the Mighty series by Nat Geo Kids. Check Out bit.ly/ZeusOut to meet Zeus the Hamster and his friends—Athena the cat, Ares the pug, Demeter the grasshopper, and many more—who also listen to the Greeking Out podcast. Watch a video, read an excerpt, or check out the truth behind the stories!