Join beloved icon Julie Andrews for story time! Julie and her daughter, children’s author and educator Emma Walton Hamilton, invite you into their library to re...
Join beloved icon Julie Andrews for story time! Julie and her daughter, children’s author and educator Emma Walton Hamilton, invite you into their library to re...
Available Episodes
Ten Ways to Hear Snow and Daniel Finds a Poem
Listen… what do you hear? Today’s stories are all about listening deeply and experiencing the familiar in a totally new way.
Poetree and The Panda Problem
Pandas, poems, and problems galore! Today's books will inspire you to write a story or poem of your own. Plus, author Deborah Underwood shares her foolproof recipe for a good story.
The Day You Begin
"There will be times when you walk into a room and no one there is quite like you." Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson visits the library and shares a book about feeling different from everyone around you. Plus, she reads a poem about her great-great grandfather, her mother, and her own life. It's called "it'll be scary sometimes."
There Might Be Lobsters and Pilar's Worries
How do you face a big, roaring ocean if you're just a tiny dog? Or what if you love to dance, but can't muster the courage to audition for the big ballet performance? Today, we're reading two books about facing fears. Author Victoria M. Sanchez drops by the library for a visit. Plus, Andres Gonzalez from the Holistic Life Foundation teaches us to conquer anxiety with just our breath.
Dumpy the Dumptruck and A Kite for Moon
Emma has a case of writer’s block - and only a visit to the reading nook can cure it! Julie and Emma read a book they wrote together. Plus, a visit from another mother-daughter writing team: Jane Yolen and Heidi E.Y. Stemple.
