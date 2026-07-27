How do you face a big, roaring ocean if you’re just a tiny dog? Or what if you love to dance, but can’t muster the courage to audition for the big ballet performance? Today, we’re reading two books about facing fears. Author Victoria M. Sanchez drops by the library for a visit. Plus, Andres Gonzalez from the Holistic Life Foundation teaches us to conquer anxiety with just our breath. Submit your Wonderful Words at julieslibraryshow.org/contact. Support the podcast at julieslibraryshow.org/donate.



This episode is sponsored by PayPal (paypal.com), Varsity Tutors (varsitytutors.com/library), American Heritage Chocolate (americanheritagechocolate.com), and Daily Harvest (dailyharvest.com with promo code LIBRARY)



Today’s featured books: THERE MIGHT BE LOBSTERS. Text copyright © 2017 by Carolyn Crimi. Illustrations copyright © 2017 by Laurel Molk. Reproduced by permission of the publisher, Candlewick Press, Somerville, MA.



“Pilar’s Worries” written by Victoria M. Sanchez, illustrated by Jess Golden. Copyright © 2018. Used with permission of Albert Whitman & Company. All rights reserved.