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21 episodes
- Listen… what do you hear? Today’s stories are all about listening deeply and experiencing the familiar in a totally new way.
We’ve so enjoyed reading with you this season. Be sure to follow Julie’s Library on social media for more reading recommendations — and to hear what’s next. Submit your Wonderful Words at julieslibraryshow.org/contact. Support the podcast at julieslibraryshow.org/donate.
This episode is sponsored by KiwiCo (kiwico.com/library), Varsity Tutors (varsitytutors.com/library), and American Heritage Chocolate (americanheritagechocolate.com).
Today’s featured books: “Ten Ways to Hear Snow” written by Cathy Camper, illustrated by Kenard Pak. Copyright © 2020. Used with permission of Kokila, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.
“Daniel Finds a Poem” written and illustrated by Micha Archer. Copyright © 2016. Used with permission of Nancy Paulsen Books, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.
- Pandas, poems, and problems galore! Today’s books will inspire you to write a story or poem of your own. Plus, author Deborah Underwood shares her foolproof recipe for a good story. Submit your Wonderful Words at julieslibraryshow.org/contact. Support the podcast at julieslibraryshow.org/donate.
This episode is sponsored by KiwiCo (kiwico.com/library), Promptly Journals (promptlyjournals.com, promo code Library20), and Daily Harvest (dailyharvest.com with promo code LIBRARY).
Today’s featured books: “Poetree” written by Shauna LaVoy Reynolds, illustrated by Shahrzad Maydani. Copyright © 2019. Used with permission of Dial Books for Young Readers, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.
“The Panda Problem” written by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Hannah Marks. Copyright © 2019. Used with permission of Dial Books for Young Readers, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.
- “There will be times when you walk into a room and no one there is quite like you.” Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson visits the library and shares a book about feeling different from everyone around you. Plus, she reads a poem about her great-great grandfather, her mother, and her own life. It’s called “it’ll be scary sometimes.” Submit your Wonderful Words at julieslibraryshow.org/contact. Support the podcast at julieslibraryshow.org/donate.
This episode is sponsored by SchoolMaskPack (schoolmaskpack.com/library), KiwiCo (kiwico.com/library), and the podcast Hank the Cowdog.
Today’s featured book: “The Day You Begin” written by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López. Copyright © 2018. Used with permission of Nancy Paulsen Books, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.
- How do you face a big, roaring ocean if you’re just a tiny dog? Or what if you love to dance, but can’t muster the courage to audition for the big ballet performance? Today, we’re reading two books about facing fears. Author Victoria M. Sanchez drops by the library for a visit. Plus, Andres Gonzalez from the Holistic Life Foundation teaches us to conquer anxiety with just our breath. Submit your Wonderful Words at julieslibraryshow.org/contact. Support the podcast at julieslibraryshow.org/donate.
This episode is sponsored by PayPal (paypal.com), Varsity Tutors (varsitytutors.com/library), American Heritage Chocolate (americanheritagechocolate.com), and Daily Harvest (dailyharvest.com with promo code LIBRARY)
Today’s featured books: THERE MIGHT BE LOBSTERS. Text copyright © 2017 by Carolyn Crimi. Illustrations copyright © 2017 by Laurel Molk. Reproduced by permission of the publisher, Candlewick Press, Somerville, MA.
“Pilar’s Worries” written by Victoria M. Sanchez, illustrated by Jess Golden. Copyright © 2018. Used with permission of Albert Whitman & Company. All rights reserved.
- Emma has a case of writer’s block - and only a visit to the reading nook can cure it! Julie and Emma read a book they wrote together. Plus, a visit from another mother-daughter writing team: Jane Yolen and Heidi E.Y. Stemple.
Submit your Wonderful Words at julieslibraryshow.org/contact.
Support the podcast at julieslibraryshow.org/donate.
This episode is sponsored by Sun Basket (sunbasket.com/julie), PayPal (paypal.com) and KiwiCo (kiwico.com/library).
Today’s featured books: “Dumpy the Dumptruck” written by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, illustrated by Tony Walton, published by Hyperion Books for Children. Copyright © 2000. Used with the permission of the authors.
“A Kite for Moon” written by Jane Yolen and Heidi E.Y. Stemple, illustrated by Matt Phelan. Copyright © 2019. Used with permission of Zonderkidz, HarperCollins Christian Publishing. All rights reserved.
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About Julie’s Library
Join beloved icon Julie Andrews for story time! Julie and her daughter, children’s author and educator Emma Walton Hamilton, invite you into their library to read their favorite children's books. Every story comes to life with sound, music and activities. Authors, kids and other special guests chime in, too! It’s a show that will inspire lively conversations and a lifelong love of reading. Produced by American Public Media.Podcast website
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