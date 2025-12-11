Open app
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Audio Pitara by Channel176 Productions
FictionKids & Family
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

    EP 01: Marley's Ghost

    11/24/2024 | 46 mins.

    A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is a timeless holiday classic that warms the heart and inspires the soul. The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man who despises Christmas and rejects the joy it brings. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him of a doomed fate unless he changes his ways. Over the course of the night, Scrooge is whisked away by three spirits—the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Together, they reveal the consequences of his selfishness and the possibility of redemption.Through Scrooge’s transformative journey, Dickens weaves a powerful tale of generosity, compassion, and the true meaning of Christmas. With unforgettable characters like Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit, the story emphasizes the importance of kindness and community, reminding us all to cherish the joy of giving.Relive the magic of this heartwarming story in audio format! Listen to A Christmas Carol now on Audio Pitara and experience the spirit of Christmas like never before. Download the Audio Pitara app today and bring Dickens’s classic tale to life!

  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

    EP 04: The Last of the Spirits

    11/24/2024 | 37 mins.

  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

    EP 02: The First of the Three Spirits

    11/24/2024 | 45 mins.

  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

    EP 05: The End of It

    11/24/2024 | 18 mins.

  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

    EP 03: The Second of the Three Spirits

    11/24/2024 | 58 mins.

About A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens is a timeless holiday classic that warms the heart and inspires the soul. The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man who despises Christmas and rejects the joy it brings. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him of a doomed fate unless he changes his ways. Over the course of the night, Scrooge is whisked away by three spirits—the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Together, they reveal the consequences of his selfishness and the possibility of redemption.Through Scrooge’s transformative journey, Dickens weaves a powerful tale of generosity, compassion, and the true meaning of Christmas. With unforgettable characters like Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit, the story emphasizes the importance of kindness and community, reminding us all to cherish the joy of giving.Relive the magic of this heartwarming story in audio format! Listen to A Christmas Carol now on Audio Pitara and experience the spirit of Christmas like never before. Download the Audio Pitara app today and bring Dickens’s classic tale to life! This audiobook is Narrated using AI voice from ElevenLabs.
FictionKids & FamilyStories for Kids

