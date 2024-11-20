Colin Robinson can’t make it home for Christmas, so he invites his family to join him on a remote research platform in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. When a powerful storm hits, they’re forced into a lifeboat, and the adventure of a lifetime begins. Hidden Island is a Chick-fil-A original series. Available for free on the Chick-fil-A Play App, where you’ll find other great shows, games, crafts, and more for families to enjoy together. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.

About Hidden Island

When a family’s decision to gather for Christmas sends them into the heart of a storm in the remote Pacific, they wind up marooned on a fantastic island that tests each of them in ways none could ever have imagined. Loosely based on the classic novel The Swiss Family Robinson, Hidden Island is the story of Colin, Isabel, and their kids, Jake, Emilia and Leo, a typical American family thrust into an extraordinary adventure full of wonder and mystery. Over the course of their journey, they’ll have to survive without the comforts of home and learn that their true strength comes from being a family united. Season one features ten thrilling and heartwarming episodes for the whole family. TO LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES: Hidden Island is a Chick-fil-A original series. Available for free on the Chick-fil-A Play App, where you’ll find other great shows, games, crafts, and more for families to enjoy together. You can also find Hidden Island by searching for "Imagination Amplified " wherever you get your podcasts. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.