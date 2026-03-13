Black Friday arrives, Nat faces her biggest challenge yet, Jude makes a discovery.
Transcript
Hera Alexander as Jude
Lindsay Zana as Aubrey
Kirsty Woolven as Morgan
Oz Zeno as Nat
Michael E. Freemantle as Ken
Harley Ronan as Oliver
and Amy Young as The Manager
With SockX, LoserCee, Nancy Sandland, Kasha Mika, Bryan Sfara, Ari Ingalls, Katrina Pecina, Kale Brown, Tania Elizabeth Gabbidon, and Quill Turner as the customers.
Written and directed by Mel Nichols, with sound design by Sam Stark, and vocal cuts by Erin Grassie.
Store 236 was created by Mel Nichols. The show is produced by Interiority, with additional story development by Hera Alexander and Amy Young, production assistance by Julia Lynn Sepúlveda, scoring by Amy Young, and graphic design by Jon Stollberg.
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If you didn’t, Nat would like a word. And she's real fired up.
Thanks for listening.