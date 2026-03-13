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Store 236

Mel Nichols
Comedy FictionFiction
Store 236
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Store 236

    S1E8: Friday I'm in Hell

    03/13/2026 | 29 mins.
    Black Friday arrives, Nat faces her biggest challenge yet, Jude makes a discovery.

    Transcript

    Hera Alexander as Jude
    Lindsay Zana as Aubrey
    Kirsty Woolven as Morgan
    Oz Zeno as Nat
    Michael E. Freemantle as Ken
    Harley Ronan as Oliver
    and Amy Young as The Manager

    With SockX, LoserCee, Nancy Sandland, Kasha Mika, Bryan Sfara, Ari Ingalls, Katrina Pecina, Kale Brown, Tania Elizabeth Gabbidon, and Quill Turner as the customers.

    Written and directed by Mel Nichols, with sound design by Sam Stark, and vocal cuts by Erin Grassie.

    Store 236 was created by Mel Nichols. The show is produced by Interiority, with additional story development by Hera Alexander and Amy Young, production assistance by Julia Lynn Sepúlveda, scoring by Amy Young, and graphic design by Jon Stollberg.

    If you enjoyed today’s episode, you can rate and review us on your favorite podcatcher or follow us on Bluesky and tumblr, or support us on Patreon.

    If you didn’t, Nat would like a word. And she's real fired up.

    Thanks for listening.
  • Store 236

    S1E7: Kensgiving

    02/13/2026 | 37 mins.
    The team competes in the annual Box Olympics, Ken makes dinner, Nat’s competitive side comes out.

    Transcript

    Hera Alexander as Jude
    Lindsay Zana as Aubrey
    Kirsty Woolven as Morgan
    Oz Zeno as Nat
    Michael E. Freemantle as Ken
    Harley Ronan as Oliver
    Sam Stark as The Watchman
    Interiority as The Documentarian
    and Amy Young as The Manager

    With Cass Scott as the customer

    Written and directed by Mel Nichols, with sound design by Sam Stark, and vocal cuts by Maddie J. Cooper.

    Store 236 was created by Mel Nichols. The show is produced by Interiority, with additional story development by Hera Alexander and Amy Young, production assistance by Julia Lynn Sepúlveda, scoring by Amy Young, and graphic design by Jon Stollberg.

    If you enjoyed today’s episode, you can rate and review us on your favorite podcatcher or follow us on Bluesky and tumblr, or support us on Patreon.

    If you didn’t, no Kensgiving dinner for you.

    Thanks for listening.
  • Store 236

    S1E6: Night of the Living Jude

    01/30/2026 | 30 mins.
    Misophonia warning: coughing, sneezing, sniffling, and other gross flu sounds, please see transcript for details

    The flu strikes Store 236, Aubrey attempts to hold down the fort, a feverish Jude struggles with her day off.

    Transcript

    Hera Alexander as Jude
    Lindsay Zana as Aubrey
    Kirsty Woolven as Morgan
    Michael E. Freemantle as Ken
    Harley Ronan as Oliver
    Interiority as The Documentarian
    and Amy Young as The Manager

    With Quill Turner, Bryan Sfara, Katrina Pecina, Lauren Tucker, Ari Ingalls, and LoserCee as the customers.

    Written and directed by Mel Nichols, with sound design by Sam Stark, and vocal cuts by Erin Grassie.

    Store 236 was created by Mel Nichols. The show is produced by Interiority, with additional story development by Hera Alexander and Amy Young, production assistance by Julia Lynn Sepúlveda, scoring by Amy Young, and graphic design by Jon Stollberg.

    If you enjoyed today’s episode, you can rate and review us on your favorite podcatcher or follow us on Bluesky and tumblr, or support us on Patreon.

    If you didn’t, sandpaper tissues.

    Thanks for listening.
  • Store 236

    S1E5: Street Fair

    01/16/2026 | 33 mins.
    A local street fair causes bathroom-related mayhem, the Watchman starts a side business, a customer confrontation is defused by an unexpected mediator.

    Transcript

    Cast:

    Hera Alexander as Jude
    Lindsay Zana as Aubrey
    Kirsty Woolven as Morgan
    Oz Zeno as Nat
    Michael E. Freemantle as Ken
    Harley Ronan as Oliver
    Sam Stark as The Watchman
    Interiority as The Documentarian
    And Amy Young as The Manager

    With Tina Case, Wendy Merritt, Scott Paladin, and Nancy Sandland as the customers.

    Written and directed by Mel Nichols, with sound design by Sam Stark, and vocal cuts by Maddie J. Cooper.

    Store 236 was created by Mel Nichols. The show is produced by Interiority, with additional story development by Hera Alexander and Amy Young, production assistance by Julia Lynn Sepúlveda, scoring by Amy Young, and graphic design by Jon Stollberg.

    If you enjoyed today’s episode, you can rate and review us on your favorite podcatcher or follow us on Bluesky and tumblr, or support us on Patreon.

    If you didn’t, probably avoid toilets for the foreseeable future.

    Thanks for listening.
  • Store 236

    S1: Midseason Promo

    01/12/2026 | 1 mins.
    Store 236 returns January 16, 2026. Shop at your own risk!

    Transcript

    Featuring Hera Alexander, Kirsty Woolven, Oz Zeno, Michael E. Freemantle, Lindsay Zana, Harley Ronan, Tina Case, Scott Paladin, and Raz Marker.

    Written by Mel Nichols, sound design by Sam Stark, and composition by Amy Young. 

    Website
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About Store 236

A mockumentary-style dark comedy audio drama that asks the question "what if rude customers got what they deserved?"
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