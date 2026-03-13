Misophonia warning: coughing, sneezing, sniffling, and other gross flu sounds, please see transcript for details



The flu strikes Store 236, Aubrey attempts to hold down the fort, a feverish Jude struggles with her day off.



Transcript



Hera Alexander as Jude

Lindsay Zana as Aubrey

Kirsty Woolven as Morgan

Michael E. Freemantle as Ken

Harley Ronan as Oliver

Interiority as The Documentarian

and Amy Young as The Manager



With Quill Turner, Bryan Sfara, Katrina Pecina, Lauren Tucker, Ari Ingalls, and LoserCee as the customers.



Written and directed by Mel Nichols, with sound design by Sam Stark, and vocal cuts by Erin Grassie.



Store 236 was created by Mel Nichols. The show is produced by Interiority, with additional story development by Hera Alexander and Amy Young, production assistance by Julia Lynn Sepúlveda, scoring by Amy Young, and graphic design by Jon Stollberg.



If you enjoyed today’s episode, you can rate and review us on your favorite podcatcher or follow us on Bluesky and tumblr, or support us on Patreon.



If you didn’t, sandpaper tissues.



Thanks for listening.