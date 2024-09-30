Hey listeners!
We’re still, as always, at work on season 4 — episodes 1-4 are almost ready to go, so keep your ears out for an announcement! — but we’re just dropping in to tell you about a new sponsor.
Sanctuary is a new show from Voyage Media, who created the fiction podcast Someone Is Killing The Wolfhounds. It’s set on a future terraformed mars and stars the amazing Lily Rabe (who you might recognise from American Horror Story, amongst other shows) as the last person to be awakened from cryosleep and her discovery that… well, the new Mars city of Sanctuary isn’t all that it seems.
Intrigued? You can listen to the trailer right now, and find Sanctuary here or on all good podcatchers.
Take care and we’ll hopefully be back soon with a release date!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:53
Introducing: Derelict
Follow and listen to DERELICT: https://pod.link/1473460202
****
Hey! Beth here, just dropping in to give you a quick update on Space Junk and also tell you about a new show we've been loving.
First up, Space Junk: It's still coming! It's in the final stages of post-production and we're working on a final round of editing notes before it's ready to go. It's been a really difficult and complicated year for us, but we're still working on the show and gradually getting towards release.
We really can't wait to get it out there, and I've already started planning out the next season!
Aaand if you're looking for something really excellent to listen to in the mean time, I have a show to recommend! This is a sponsored feed drop, but also when I started listening to the show to make sure that it was something I'd be happy to recommend, I was pretty blown away.The show is called Derelict. It's an independently produced sci-fi podcast from J Barton Mitchell, currently in it's second season, and it's just returned from a mid-season hiatus so now's the perfect time to catch up.
Derelict begins with its first season, Fathom, in which an ancient artefact resembling a giant door has been discovered at the bottom of Earth's ocean.
To study it, the galaxy's most powerful corporation has built a massive, secret research base surrounding it. Their objective: unlock the secrets of the artifact and discover what it holds inside. But some mysteries should remain buried, and some doors should never be opened…One of the things I really love about Derelict is how rich the world is -- they don't spoon-feed you the lore, but there's a constant trickle of information as you listen that really tells you so much about the setting, and I really love that.
We open on Dr Eva Graff, leader of a group of scientists who've been working on opening the door for the past year. But the Vault, as they've called it, isn't opening any time soon and their employers are starting to lost patience. And Eva has her own reasons for not wanting to return to the surface...Here's episode one -- I really hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
You can find and listen to DERELICT, that’s D-E-R-E-L-I-C-T, anywhere you listen to podcasts, or by clicking this link. And thanks to DERELICT for their support.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
51:54
No Space Like Home: A We Fix Space Junk Festive Special! [Trailer]
After a run-in with an unexpected asteroid field in Canis-S, Samantha and Kilner find themselves stranded on an unknown planet, the wreckage of their ship strewn for miles. Will they ever make it to the Green Zone and find the Grand Engineer, the only person capable of fixing their ship?
Recorded live at London Podcast Festival!
Buy our episode on GumRoad!
Visit our Patreon Feed!
STARRING
Rebecca Evans
Beth Crane
Jack Carmichael
Alexander Danner
Jeff Van Dreasen
Cat Blackard
James Carney
Hedley Knights
Vicki Baron
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:17
Sponsor Bot's Brucemas Broadcast
A little message from Sponsor Bot; they were very excited to record it for you all!
Merry Brucemas one and all!
To buy our Hanukkah episode, you can visit our GumRoad page or join our Patreon!
We Fix Space Junk will be back next year - we'll be recording again in January!
Thank you all so much for listening!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
9:14
The Hollow Battery: A We Fix Space Junk Halloween Special!
When Kilner and Samantha are sent to a dead planet to decommission a troublesome trashbot, they find a little more danger than they were expecting...
This year's We Fix Space Junk Halloween Special is now live! Free to our Patrons and available to buy on our GumRoad page!
STARRING
Beth Crane
Rebecca Evans
Jack Carmichael
Pip Gladwin
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
'We Fix Space Junk' follows seasoned smuggler Kilner and reluctant fugitive Samantha as they travel the galaxy, dodging bullets and meeting strange and wonderful beings as they carry out odd jobs on the fringes of the law.
A female-led sci-fi comedy sitcom set in the far future, in a high-tech, dystopian world, We Fix Space Junk draws on the sci-fi of the past, following in the footsteps of Harry Harrison and of Douglas Adams' Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
Equal parts love-letter to sci-fi and satire of the present-day, Space Junk is lovingly produced by Beth Crane and Hedley Knights of Battle Bird Productions.
To support the show visit patreon.com/BattleBirdProd or visit Battlebird.productions