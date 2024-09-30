Edge of Midnight | Ep. 25 | Lonely Cairn of Stones
Those who remain honor those who are lost...
Gain access to an exclusive campaign, Shroud Over Saltmarsh, over on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon
Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/77k9wFvF2xY?si=2CsF6rpNxUvKEsJ8
--------
2:49:45
Once Upon a Witchlight | Ep. 53 | Spill the Tea
The crew finds the mushroom peddlers and take a "trip", seeking the Oracle...
Gain access to an exclusive campaign, Shroud Over Saltmarsh, over on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon
Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/iAD6CntJ8lA?si=QgpjWYwfwOGNZc7_
--------
2:20:54
Stardust Rhapsody | Ep. 14 | Am I Evil?
The crew of the Rhapsody returns to the heart of Aurora and confronts the darkness within...
Gain access to an exclusive campaign, Shroud Over Saltmarsh, over on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon
Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/9kPoB7aNo1Q?si=g-0o-jSt-zF-MzX-
--------
3:46:27
Uprooted | Ep. 1 | Cat and Mouse
Uprooted is a D&D 5e campaign set in the Dimwood, a setting inspired by the Root board game by Leder Games.
Gain access to an exclusive campaign, Shroud Over Saltmarsh, over on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon
Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/VaVlCoDHt88?si=DQ0b2rCXmafWaSOV
--------
2:19:59
Beneath Dark Wings | Ep. 23 | Executive Power: Part 1
With disguises donned the party heads deeper into enemy territory...
Gain access to an exclusive campaign, Shroud Over Saltmarsh, over on Patreon: https://legendsofavantris.com/patreon
Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/jw9DWXFG2L4?si=C26paxoDHr1Fmskf
Seven chuckleheads goofing off, telling stories, and laughing way too loud, usually while playing D&D. This podcast features our stories that all take place in the interconnected world of Avantris. Even if you know nothing about tabletop games, we think you’ll enjoy the improv, comedy, narrative, voice acting, drama, and friendship along the way.
Our Curse of Strahdanya campaign lives in its own podcast, but here is where you can find everything else from our nearly six years of telling stories, including Once Upon a Witchlight!