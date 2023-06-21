At 26 years old, Sarah Weddington stands in a courtroom for the first time in her life and argues the most explosive case of her era: Roe V. Wade. Supreme tells...

Sarah is rejected for a job by countless Texas law firms, so she sets out to create her own opportunity. Meanwhile, in St. Paul, Harry is tortured by the offer of a lifetime. ~~ Cast Credits ~~ Sarah Weddington: Maya HawkeHarry Blackmun: William H. Macy Bea: Laura BenantiDeb: Andrea Savage Dottie Blackmun: Felicity HuffmanReporter: Katie Couric Ron Weddington: Garrett Hedlund Sally Blackmun: Sophia Macy Bartender: Pat Kelly Calvin: Samuel FarnsworthCop: Peter OldringDr. Laurie: Paul TedeschiniFBI Agent: Donte BonnerFemale Patron: Karen ForemanMr. Owen’s: Jakob von EichelPartner #1: Chris RedmanPartner #2: David CarlPartner #3: Peter OldringSusie: Veronika SlowikowskaTeller: Angela Galanopolous Warren Burger: William Fichtner ~~ Crew Credits ~~Supreme: The Battle for Roe is Created and Written by Aaron TracyDirected by Rachel WinterExecutive Producers are Aaron Tracy, Rachel Winter, Ben Spector and Eva LongoriaExecutive Producers for iHeartRadio are Anna Stumpf and Katrina NorvellSeries Produced by Kelly&KellyProducers: Lauren Bercovitch, Chris Kelly, Pat Kelly and Tamara BlackDirector of Audio: Chris KellyDirector's Assistant: Camille StidhamDirector's Assistant: Shana LeonardEditor: Max CollinsEditor and Sound Design: Paul TedeschiniSound Engineers: David Corwin, Zoltan Sindhu and Jesse NausRecorded at: Patches Sound, The Cutting Room, Red Caiman Media, Sound on Sound Studios and Kelly&KellyStudio Manger Patches Sound: Jake ValentineStudio Manager The Cutting Room: David MacLeodStudio Manager Red Caiman: Jesse NausStudio Manger Sound on Sound: Tony DrootinStory Editor: Alexis DeaneStory Editor: Adam ChaseScore: Anna Stumpf and Hamilton LeithauserSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Supreme: The Battle for Roe

At 26 years old, Sarah Weddington stands in a courtroom for the first time in her life and argues the most explosive case of her era: Roe V. Wade. Supreme tells her unlikely story, as well as that of Justice Harry Blackmun, who’s appointed by Nixon to the High Court at the same time. Sarah and Harry – both new, untested, and scared out of their minds – are on a collision course. She struggles to overcome the many obstacles placed in her path, while he must find the courage to step out of his lifelong best friend’s shadow and take a stand. Together, they create one of the defining moments of the century. Cast: Maya Hawke, William H. Macy, Abigail Breslin, Andrea Savage, Felicity Huffman, Laura Benanti, Garrett Hedlund, Josh Hamilton, Luke Kirby, William Fichtner, James Naughton, and Katie Couric. Created and Written by Aaron Tracy. Directed by Rachel Winter. Executive Producers are Eva Longoria, Ben Specter, Aaron Tracy and Rachel Winter. Produced by Kelly & Kelly.