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The Bootleg Kev Podcast

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The Bootleg Kev Podcast
Latest episode

672 episodes

  • The Bootleg Kev Podcast

    #682 - Sharky Talks T-Rell vs Adam22, Turo Car Scam, Back on Figg, OTR Deal, Prison & More

    08/05/2026 | 42 mins.
    https://youtu.be/h8qLItRuqdw
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bootleg Kev Podcast

    #681 - Too $hort Talks Drake, Jay-Z "Blow the Whistle" Freestyle, New Album w/ Lil Jon, Mt. Westmore & More

    08/04/2026 | 1h
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bootleg Kev Podcast

    #680 - Paul Wall Talks Houston Culture, Grillz, Swisha House, Kanye West, Pimp C, Chamillionaire & More

    07/31/2026 | 42 mins.
    https://youtu.be/sW4gD9SDpzI
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bootleg Kev Podcast

    #679 - Trevor Ariza on How LeBron Got Cheated, Being a Basketball Dad, Kobe, Lakers, Chris Paul & More

    07/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    https://youtu.be/0RhYGIJG0nk
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Bootleg Kev Podcast

    #678 - Raq Baby Talks New Music, Horror Films, Chicago to Atlanta & Going Viral While Incarcerated

    07/22/2026 | 32 mins.
    https://youtu.be/FGjpZrWjPmA
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Bootleg Kev Podcast
Hip Hop radio personality Bootleg Kev interviews guests, talks hip hop, and any & everything else that he is interested in. Video versions of the interviews are on YouTube.
Podcast website
Entertainment NewsMusicMusic InterviewsNews

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