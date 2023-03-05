Hip Hop radio personality Bootleg Kev interviews guests, talks hip hop, and any & everything else that he is interested in. Video versions of the interviews... More
Available Episodes
#314 - 41 (Kyle Rich & Jenn Carter)
Interview w/ 41 on the Bootleg Kev Podcast.
5/4/2023
43:19
#313 - Bia
Interview w/ Bia on the Bootleg Kev Podcast.
5/3/2023
45:00
#312 - Troy Ave
Interview w/ Troy Ave on the Bootleg Kev Podcast.
4/29/2023
46:27
#311 - R-Mean
Interview w/ R-Mean on the Bootleg Kev Podcast.
4/28/2023
30:19
#310 - Superstar Pride
Interview w/ Superstar Pride on the Bootleg Kev Podcast.