Hip Hop radio personality Bootleg Kev interviews guests, talks hip hop, and any &amp; everything else that he is interested in. Video versions of the interviews... More
NewsEntertainment NewsMusicMusic Interviews
  • #314 - 41 (Kyle Rich & Jenn Carter)
    5/4/2023
43:19
    5/4/2023
    43:19
  • #313 - Bia
    5/3/2023
45:00
    5/3/2023
    45:00
  • #312 - Troy Ave
    4/29/2023
46:27
    4/29/2023
    46:27
  • #311 - R-Mean
    4/28/2023
30:19
    4/28/2023
    30:19
  • #310 - Superstar Pride
    4/27/2023
59:13
    4/27/2023
    59:13

Hip Hop radio personality Bootleg Kev interviews guests, talks hip hop, and any &amp; everything else that he is interested in. Video versions of the interviews are on YouTube.
