#678 - Raq Baby Talks New Music, Horror Films, Chicago to Atlanta & Going Viral While Incarcerated

#679 - Trevor Ariza on How LeBron Got Cheated, Being a Basketball Dad, Kobe, Lakers, Chris Paul & More

#681 - Too $hort Talks Drake, Jay-Z "Blow the Whistle" Freestyle, New Album w/ Lil Jon, Mt. Westmore & More

Please See Below with Brynn Whitfield

About The Bootleg Kev Podcast

About The Bootleg Kev Podcast

About The Bootleg Kev Podcast

Hip Hop radio personality Bootleg Kev interviews guests, talks hip hop, and any & everything else that he is interested in. Video versions of the interviews are on YouTube.