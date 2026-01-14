It's the 15th anniversary of Kesha's Animal and Cannibal, which brought the world "Tik Tok," among many other hits. With a new deluxe edition of those albums on its way, Kesha joins host Brian Hiatt to look back at that era, discuss her future plans, and much more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices