The 2026 Tours We Can't Wait For — and the Worst Concert Behaviors
1/13/2026 | 47 mins.
From Rush to Ariana Grande, we look at the year's most-anticipated concerts, and also look at bad concert behavior, with Andy Greene joining host Brian Hiatt
Yungblud on his 2025 Breakthrough
1/05/2026 | 51 mins.
Yungblud looks back at the journey to his Grammy-nominated album fourth album, Idols, in an interview with host Brian Hiatt. He also discusses his EP with Aerosmith, facing down the haters, his Ozzy Osbourne tribute performance, and much more.
The D'Angelo Tapes: The Late Legend On 'Voodoo,' 'Black Messiah,' and Much More
12/22/2025 | 56 mins.
In 2015, not long after the release of Black Messiah, D'Angelo sat down with Rolling Stone Music Now host Brian Hiatt for lengthy interviews about his whole career. In the wake of the legendary musician's death in October, we're presenting audio from those conversations for the first time.
Kesha on Her Debut, 15 Years Later: "What A Fearless Bad Bitch!"
12/03/2025 | 51 mins.
It's the 15th anniversary of Kesha's Animal and Cannibal, which brought the world "Tik Tok," among many other hits. With a new deluxe edition of those albums on its way, Kesha joins host Brian Hiatt to look back at that era, discuss her future plans, and much more.
Blues Traveler's John Popper on 30 Years of 'Run-Around' — and Almost Dying in 2025
12/02/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
30 years after Blues Traveler broke through with "Run-Around" and "Hook," John Popper looks back, and also reveals the story of how he almost died — multiple times — this year. Plus, he explains why he's decidedly not a fan of the harmonica playing of Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and Alanis Morissette.
