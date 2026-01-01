What if a simple piece of jewelry could change a life? In this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville, host Sarah Harrelson sits down with Emily Winters, the inspiring CEO of Strings for Hope, a remarkable Nashville-based nonprofit that transforms recycled guitar strings into beautiful jewelry while providing employment opportunities for survivors of interpersonal violence. As we explore the heart of Nashville's music scene, we uncover how this innovative organization not only recycles over 10,000 pounds of guitar strings but also empowers more than 150 women through meaningful employment. Emily shares her personal journey with Strings for Hope, revealing how she started at a young age selling jewelry and grew into a leadership role that focuses on uplifting survivors. The conversation delves into the recent challenges faced by Strings for Hope, including a temporary displacement from their Germantown workspace due to fire code issues, and how these obstacles have only strengthened their resolve to support the community. This episode is a testament to the resilience of both the organization and the individuals it serves, highlighting the profound impact of mentorship and community support for young professionals in the Nashville music scene. Listeners will be moved by Emily's powerful stories, including one of a survivor who bravely returned to the program after battling substance use. It’s a reminder of the strength that lies within the community and the importance of celebrating the stories of those who overcome adversity. As we navigate the rich tapestry of Nashville music history, we also touch on how Strings for Hope embodies the spirit of music city storytelling, connecting the arts with social impact. This episode is not just about jewelry; it’s about hope, resilience, and the transformative power of community. As we approach the holiday season, Emily provides valuable insights on how you can support Strings for Hope and its mission, making a difference in the lives of survivors while celebrating the vibrant culture of Nashville music. Tune in to this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville for an inspiring conversation that showcases the intersection of the music industryand social change, and discover how you can be part of this incredible journey. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of women in Nashville music and the impactful stories that emerge from our beloved music city. Don’t miss out on this engaging episode filled with music industry insights and a spotlight on those making a difference in the community!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.