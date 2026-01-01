Exploring Nashville's Music Scene: Geoffrey Himes on Willie Nelson, Country Music and Storytelling in Songwriting
1/01/2026 | 14 mins.
What if the story behind your favorite song could unlock the secrets of Nashville's vibrant music scene? Join host Sarah Harralson on this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville as she dives deep into the heart of Music City with acclaimed music critic and author Geoffrey Himes. Known for his extensive work on the legendary Willie Nelson, Himes shares his journey from a young Beatles fan to a prominent voice in music journalism, revealing how his passion for music transformed into a career that celebrates the rich tapestry of Nashville music history. In this captivating conversation, Himes discusses his latest book, Willie Nelson, All the Albums, where he meticulously analyzes Nelson's vast catalog, providing insightful grades for each album while focusing on the profound significance of the music itself, rather than the artist's personal life. As a seasoned writer for various publications, including the Nashville Scene, Himes offers unique music industry insights Nashville that reflect the evolution of the Nashville music sceneover the decades. Listeners will be treated to Himes' reflections on the in-law country music movement and its lasting impact on modern country music, showcasing how the genre has transformed and adapted over time. He emphasizes the vital role of storytelling in songwriting, drawing parallels between the timeless narratives of artists like Willie Nelson and the contemporary musicians who continue to be influenced by his legacy. As the episode unfolds, Himes shares his favorite spots in Nashville, providing a glimpse into the city's vibrant culture and the hidden gems that music lovers should explore. He also promotes his own podcast, Hard Rain and Pink Cadillacs, inviting listeners to continue their journey through the rich landscape of Nashville songwriters and music genres from Nashville. If you're passionate about celebrating Nashville music and want to hear firsthand stories from music industry leaders Nashville, this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville is a must-listen. Tune in for an engaging exploration of Nashville music history, music city storytelling, and inspiring Nashville songwriter interviews that will leave you with a deeper appreciation for the artistry that defines Music City.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Empowering Survivors Through Music: Emily Winters on Strings for Hope's Journey in Nashville's Music Scene
12/25/2025 | 23 mins.
What if a simple piece of jewelry could change a life? In this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville, host Sarah Harrelson sits down with Emily Winters, the inspiring CEO of Strings for Hope, a remarkable Nashville-based nonprofit that transforms recycled guitar strings into beautiful jewelry while providing employment opportunities for survivors of interpersonal violence. As we explore the heart of Nashville's music scene, we uncover how this innovative organization not only recycles over 10,000 pounds of guitar strings but also empowers more than 150 women through meaningful employment. Emily shares her personal journey with Strings for Hope, revealing how she started at a young age selling jewelry and grew into a leadership role that focuses on uplifting survivors. The conversation delves into the recent challenges faced by Strings for Hope, including a temporary displacement from their Germantown workspace due to fire code issues, and how these obstacles have only strengthened their resolve to support the community. This episode is a testament to the resilience of both the organization and the individuals it serves, highlighting the profound impact of mentorship and community support for young professionals in the Nashville music scene. Listeners will be moved by Emily's powerful stories, including one of a survivor who bravely returned to the program after battling substance use. It’s a reminder of the strength that lies within the community and the importance of celebrating the stories of those who overcome adversity. As we navigate the rich tapestry of Nashville music history, we also touch on how Strings for Hope embodies the spirit of music city storytelling, connecting the arts with social impact. This episode is not just about jewelry; it’s about hope, resilience, and the transformative power of community. As we approach the holiday season, Emily provides valuable insights on how you can support Strings for Hope and its mission, making a difference in the lives of survivors while celebrating the vibrant culture of Nashville music. Tune in to this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville for an inspiring conversation that showcases the intersection of the music industryand social change, and discover how you can be part of this incredible journey. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of women in Nashville music and the impactful stories that emerge from our beloved music city. Don’t miss out on this engaging episode filled with music industry insights and a spotlight on those making a difference in the community!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Takin’ A Walk Nashville: Tyler Nance on His Journey from Farmer to Music City Artist and Viral Sensation
12/18/2025 | 7 mins.
Have you ever wondered what it takes to turn a small-town dream into a Nashville reality? Join us on this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville as host Sarah Harrelson sits down with Nashville artist Tyler Nance, who has taken the music scene by storm with his viral single 'Bad News' and his debut EP 'Wasted Chances. ' Recorded in the vibrant Creator Studio located in the heart of the Gulch, this conversation dives deep into Tyler’s incredible journey from being a farmer and welder to pursuing his passion for music full-time in Music City. Tyler Nance opens up about his recent performances during CMA week, sharing behind-the-scenes stories of his collaborations with the Castellos and the buzz surrounding the release of a new version of his hit song 'Keeps Me Sane. ' As we explore the Nashville music scene, Tyler reflects on his musical influences and the creative process behind his upcoming 17-track album. This episode is not just about the music; it’s about the stories that shape an artist’s journey and the dedication required to thrive in the music industry. Listeners will also get a glimpse into Tyler's favorite walking spots in Nashville, showcasing his love for nature and the local culture that inspires him. As we stroll through these scenic locations, Tyler’s passion for music and his connection to the Nashville music history become even more apparent. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Nashville songwriters or simply curious about the music industry insights from one of its rising stars, this episode offers a rich tapestry of experiences and inspirations. With a focus on celebrating Nashville music, Tyler’s story is a testament to the hard work and resilience needed to succeed in this competitive landscape. Join us as we explore the dynamic world of Nashville artist spotlight interviews, and gain valuable insights into the music genres from Nashville. This Tyler Nance episode is perfect for aspiring artists and music fans alike who are eager to understand what it truly means to be part of the Nashville music scene. Don’t miss out on this captivating conversation that blends music city storytelling with authentic experiences from a passionate artist. Tune in to Takin’ A Walk Nashville and discover the heart and soul behind the music that makes Nashville a unique place for creativity and inspiration!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Exploring Muscle Shoals : Nashville's Music History Insights with Paul Kingsbury from the Country Music Hall of Fame
12/11/2025 | 20 mins.
What do Aretha Franklin, the Rolling Stones, and Wilson Pickett have in common? They all owe a piece of their musical legacy to the iconic sounds of Muscle Shoals, Alabama! Join us on this episode of Takin’ A Walk Nashville as host Sarah Harralson takes you on an enlightening journey through the newly opened exhibit, "Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising," at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This captivating exhibit showcases the profound impact that Muscle Shoals has had on various music genres, including country, rock, and R&B, and how it continues to influence the vibrant Nashville music scene today. Sarah sits down with Paul Kingsbury, the Senior Director of Editorial and Interpretation at the Country Music Hall of Fame, who reveals the extensive research and collaboration behind curating this remarkable exhibit. With artifacts from legendary artists like Aretha Franklin's piano and Wilson Pickett's iconic costumes, the conversation dives deep into the cultural significance of the music produced in Muscle Shoals during a pivotal time in American history. Paul shares fascinating insights into the connections between Nashville music history and the rich musical tapestry of Muscle Shoals, highlighting how these two musical hubs have shaped the sound of America. As they walk through the exhibit, listeners will discover the stories behind key artifacts and learn how the music from this region served as a bridge across racial divides, celebrating the unity that music can bring. Paul emphasizes the importance of exploring not only the "Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising" exhibit but also other ongoing exhibitions at the museum, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in Nashville music history and the broader music industry insights nashville has to offer. This episode is not just a celebration of the past; it’s a look into the future of music city storytelling and the ongoing evolution of the Nashville music scene. Whether you’re a fan of nashville songwriters, a curious listener eager to learn about music genres from nashville, or simply someone who enjoys engaging music city interviews, this episode is packed with invaluable insights and inspiring stories. When you visit Nashville stop by and visit The Country Music Hall of Fame.Tune in to Takin’ A Walk Nashville and immerse yourself in the rich narrative of American music that continues to resonate today! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Adam Wright-The Inside Story of One of Music City's Premier Songwriters-Takin A Walk Nashville
12/04/2025 | 20 mins.
Welcome to the Takin A Walk Nashville podcast from Buzz Knight Media Productions with host singer-songwriter Sarah Harralson and the inside story of Adam Wright, one of Nashville's premier songwriters. Adam has written for some of Nashville's biggest artists like Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Garth Brooks, Robert Earl Keen , Brandy Clark and others and he steps out on his own as an artist with his bold "Nature of Necessity" project. Hear the inside story of his creative process, his musical influences and how he has made his mark in music city. This exclusive Adam Wright musician podcast interview gives you a glimpse of the inside story of a Nashville singer songwriter on a mission to convey his wonderful storytelling.lSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
