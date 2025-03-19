For our season finale we talk to Lupe Fiasco about his concept albums, his work with MIT, Yale and Google and history in martial arts. We also talk about the many supergroups he’s started and get a status update on if they are active or dormant.
Lupe Fiasco is a grammy award winning rapper who has found a voice outside the booth by teaching classes about rap at MIT and working with Google’s large language model to develop a TextFX, an AI tool made specifically for writers.
The Almanac of Rap is executive produced by Donwill & Isha Sesay for Okayplayer Media. This episode was written and hosted by Donwill. Produced by Travis Harris.Edited by Travis Harris & Kobina Baffour. Art Direction by Kaushik Kalidindi. Graphic Design by Crystal Simone. Music Production by Von Pea.
Artist Profile: Homeboy Sandman
This week’s guest is Homeboy Sandman and we talk about him not being on social media, getting love from mainstream artists, his creative process and his upcoming tour.
Homeboy Sandman is a Brooklyn based MC with a deep discography and rich history in the New York music scene.
Artist Profile: Cory Gunz
This week’s guest is Cory Gunz and we talk about him being mentored by Nick Cannon, Godfathered by Shaq, working with Lil Wayne and being raised by Peter Gunz. We also discuss his current crop of releases and his new crew, The Militia.
Hip Hop Cartoons & Pioneer Power feat MC Lyte
This week we talk to MC Lyte about her career and the way that she’s pioneered in music, fashion and more. We also do a quick study of the history of rappers with cartoons and pitch a few ideas for new cartoons that feature rappers.
MC Lyte is rapper, DJ, actor and TV producer who’s been a part of some of culture's biggest moments.
Artist Profile: Cavalier
This week we talk to Cavalier about releasing multiple albums, ‘legal weed’, moving to New Orleans and much, much more.
Cavalier is a fiercely independent Brooklyn born artist whose new album Different Type Time has achieved critical acclaim.
The Almanac of Rap is a Webby award winning show that examines trends in hip hop and their impact over time and it's way more fun than that description makes it sound. Each week our our host Donwill asks a question, presents a theory and finds a guest to come to some sort of consensus about it. Simply put, it’s a show about rap by a rapper who loves rap music.