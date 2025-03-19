Art Official Intelligence feat Lupe Fiasco

For our season finale we talk to Lupe Fiasco about his concept albums, his work with MIT, Yale and Google and history in martial arts. We also talk about the many supergroups he’s started and get a status update on if they are active or dormant. Lupe Fiasco is a grammy award winning rapper who has found a voice outside the booth by teaching classes about rap at MIT and working with Google’s large language model to develop a TextFX, an AI tool made specifically for writers. For more information visit: Lupe Fiasco: LupeFiasco.com Donwill: Donwill.me or donwill.substack.com Okayplayer: Okayplayer.com The Almanac of Rap is executive produced by Donwill & Isha Sesay for Okayplayer Media. This episode was written and hosted by Donwill. Produced by Travis Harris.Edited by Travis Harris & Kobina Baffour. Art Direction by Kaushik Kalidindi. Graphic Design by Crystal Simone. Music Production by Von Pea.