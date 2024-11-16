Episode 5 is the first of two episodes dedicated to Chopin's Etudes. This episode itself is divided into two big parts featuring Garrick Ohlsson, who will zigzag through the 24 Etudes based on the repertoire requirements set by the International Chopin Competition in Warsaw. The episode closes with music critic Jed Distler’s recommendations for outstanding recordings of Etudes over the past century. This podcast is produced in partnership with the Chopin Foundation of the United States, which presents the National Chopin Competition every 5 years. The Chopin Podcast comes on the eve of the 11th National Chopin Competition, to be held in Miami in January 2025. For more, visit chopin.org. Tickets to the final rounds of the National Chopin Competition are now available: https://ci.ovationtix.com/1811/performance/11533416?performanceId=11533416 https://ci.ovationtix.com/1811/performance/11533420?performanceId=11533420 Each episode in this series is dedicated to one of Chopin's major compositional genres, and features Garrick as well as 1-2 special guests approaching the pieces within that genre from a number of different angles – analytically, historically, and pianistically. Follow us at chopinpodcast.com. Created and hosted by Ben Laude. Special thanks to Abby Tilton and Mark Rau for their assistance in the production of this episode.
--------
1:41:49
Episode 4: Scherzos
In Episode 4, pianist Garrick Ohlsson explores Beethovenian brilliance of Chopin's Four Scherzos; silver medalist and top prize-winner of the 1990 International Chopin Competition Kevin Kenner reacts to his own performance of the Third Scherzo from Warsaw; 2015 National Chopin Competition medalist and proflic music educator Josh Wright breaks down signature passages from each Scherzo; and finally, music critic Jed Distler recommends some very special recordings of Chopin's Scherzos from the past century.
--------
2:02:10
Episode 3: Ballades
In Episode 3, pianist Garrick Ohlsson explores the most tender, heroic, and even sadistic passages of Chopin's Four Ballades at the keyboard; gold medalist of the 2020 National Chopin Competition, Avery Gagliano, reacts to her performances of the 1st and 3rd Ballades from both Miami and Warsaw; Chopin Biographer Alan Walker returns to the show to tell the story of Chopin's Fourth Ballade; and finally, music critic Jed Distler recommends some very special recordings of Chopin's Ballades from the past century.
--------
1:53:02
Episode 2: Nocturnes
In Episode 2, pianist Garrick Ohlsson explores what makes Chopin's Nocturnes so seductive to our ears; silver medalist of the 1975 Chopin Comeptition in Warsaw, Dina Yoffe, revisits a performance of a Nocturne she gave at the competition; Irish pianist John O'Conor discusses the Nocturnes of John Field that inspired Chopin; Garrick returns to share examples of the innovative techniques found in the Nocturnes that Chopin appropriated from Bel Canto opera; plus, music critic Jed Distler recommends some very special recordings of Chopin's Nocturnes from the past century.
--------
1:33:07
Episode 1: Preludes
In Episode 1, host Ben Laude invites pianist Garrick Ohlsson to lead a tour of Chopin's miniature miracles, the 24 Preludes, Op. 28; biographer Alan Walker tells the story of Chopin's death-defying efforts to compose the Preludes; and music critic Jed Distler looks at some of the greatest recordings of the Preludes over the past century.