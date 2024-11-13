How Writing a #1 Song for BTS Changed MAX's Life Forever
In this episode, we dive into the remarkable journey of MAX, an artist who has continuously redefined pop music with his vibrant creativity and collaborations. MAX isn’t just a singer-songwriter—he’s a dynamic force in the music industry, known for his work with global icons like BTS’s Suga, as well as his own chart-topping hits.
But his story goes far beyond his music. MAX has faced his own challenges along the way, turning each setback into an opportunity for growth and reinvention. Whether it’s his heartfelt anthem "Blueberry Eyes" or his powerful collaborations, MAX’s career is a testament to the power of persistence, authenticity, and connecting deeply with others.
In this conversation, MAX shares the personal and creative moments that have shaped his journey—from the highs of working with BTS to the hard lessons learned along the way. His story is a powerful reminder that success in music isn’t just about the hits, but about staying true to yourself and embracing the twists and turns along the way.
1:05:59
How Evan “Kidd” Bogart Disovered Eminem, Wrote Beyoncé’s Halo, and Hid Secrets in Rihanna’s SOS
In this episode, we uncover the inspiring story of Evan "Kidd" Bogart—an unstoppable creative force who turned setbacks into legendary successes. From discovering Eminem to co-writing massive hits like Beyoncé’s Halo and Rihanna’s SOS, Evan’s journey is one of belief, perseverance, and reinvention.
But it's not just about the hits—it's about how Evan navigated the twists and turns of the music industry, betting on himself when no one else would. He faced rejection, yet turned those moments into fuel for his next big break.
Evan’s story is a masterclass in resilience and creativity, and it’s sure to inspire the next generation of dreamers and creators. If you have a dream in music, entertainment, or life, this conversation is for you.
2:07:20
OneRepublic's Untold Story: How Getting Dropped Changed Everything
In this episode, we uncover the extraordinary rise of OneRepublic, led by the unstoppable Ryan Tedder—one of the most resilient and influential bands of our generation.
Ryan Tedder isn’t just the frontman of OneRepublic; he’s a songwriting and producing mastermind behind some of the biggest hits for artists like Beyoncé, Adele, and Taylor Swift. But the story of OneRepublic is far more than just success—it’s about overcoming near defeat.
The band was on the brink of collapse after being dropped by their record label just before their debut album was set to launch. Faced with a make-or-break decision, Ryan and the band chose to bet on their talent and push forward, embracing the uncertainty. That pivotal decision transformed everything. Apologize became a worldwide phenomenon, and what could have been the end of their journey turned into the beginning of something monumental.
In this conversation, Ryan reflects on that defining moment, the hard lessons learned, and OneRepublic’s evolution from a band on the verge of failure to global superstars. We dive into the creative process behind their biggest hits, how Ryan juggles his role as both a band leader and one of the music industry’s top songwriters, and the drive that has kept OneRepublic at the top for years.
This episode goes beyond the music—it’s a story of persistence, reinvention, and the power of believing in yourself. OneRepublic’s journey is proof that when faced with adversity, the right choice can change everything.
A huge thank you to Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic for Going Behind The Wall with us! Your story of resilience, creativity, and perseverance is an inspiration, and I can’t wait to share it with the world. Note: This Episode was recorded back a while ago, but the value Ryan drops is invaluable!
1:09:11
Why Mike Posner Had To Give His Biggest Songs Away...
n this episode, we uncover the remarkable story of Mike Posner, an artist whose career has been defined by reinvention, resilience, and personal growth.
Mike Posner burst onto the scene with hits like "Cooler Than Me", but few know the challenges he faced behind the scenes. After being dropped by his label and giving away some of his biggest songs to Justin Bieber and Maroon 5, Mike hit a crossroads. Instead of letting the setbacks define him, he transformed them into his greatest strengths. His hit "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" became an anthem of reflection, marking a turning point in his journey both personally and artistically.
In our conversation, Mike opens up about his path to self-discovery, his decision to walk over 2,000 miles across America, and his ultimate conquest of summiting Mount Everest. This episode is a deep dive into the mind of a man who didn’t just make hits—he made a profound impact on how we see persistence, purpose, and the courage to evolve.
This series goes beyond music, shining a spotlight on the human stories that inspire change and growth. Mike’s story is a powerful reminder that success isn’t always a straight line—and that the toughest roads often lead to the most meaningful destinations.
A huge thank you to Mike for Going Behind The Wall with us! Your story of resilience, creativity, and unwavering determination has been a true inspiration, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.
58:08
How Benny Blanco Wrote Every Song Ever
In this episode, we're diving into the inspiring journey of benny blanco, a true music icon who has shaped the sound of pop music as we know it.
benny blanco isn’t just the mastermind behind some of the biggest hit songs—he’s also a genuine, down-to-earth guy who’s just as creative in the kitchen as he is in the studio. From working with legends like Rihanna and Ed Sheeran to crafting his own unforgettable tracks, Benny’s journey is as inspiring as it gets.
I got the chance to chat with him about his career, his passions, and the lessons he’s learned along the way, including his latest venture into the world of writing with his new book Open Wide.
It’s a deep dive into the life of a true music icon—and we’re going Behind The Wall of it all! But it’s not just about the music. This series is dedicated to shining a light on the people and stories behind the scenes of music, movies, and media—to inspire every underdog out there to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles. Benny’s story is a testament to that mission, showing how far passion, creativity, and perseverance can take you.
Thank you, Benny, for Going Behind The Wall with us! It’s been a surreal experience getting to hear your story firsthand and share it with the world. I hope your journey, including your new book Open Wide, inspires others as much as it’s inspired me.
We shine a light on the people and stories behind music, movies, and media. It's our goal to chat with the people who create our favorite art and learn their stories of perseverance, determination, and what they learned along the way.