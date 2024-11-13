OneRepublic's Untold Story: How Getting Dropped Changed Everything

In this episode, we uncover the extraordinary rise of OneRepublic, led by the unstoppable Ryan Tedder—one of the most resilient and influential bands of our generation. Ryan Tedder isn't just the frontman of OneRepublic; he's a songwriting and producing mastermind behind some of the biggest hits for artists like Beyoncé, Adele, and Taylor Swift. But the story of OneRepublic is far more than just success—it's about overcoming near defeat. The band was on the brink of collapse after being dropped by their record label just before their debut album was set to launch. Faced with a make-or-break decision, Ryan and the band chose to bet on their talent and push forward, embracing the uncertainty. That pivotal decision transformed everything. Apologize became a worldwide phenomenon, and what could have been the end of their journey turned into the beginning of something monumental. In this conversation, Ryan reflects on that defining moment, the hard lessons learned, and OneRepublic's evolution from a band on the verge of failure to global superstars. We dive into the creative process behind their biggest hits, how Ryan juggles his role as both a band leader and one of the music industry's top songwriters, and the drive that has kept OneRepublic at the top for years. This episode goes beyond the music—it's a story of persistence, reinvention, and the power of believing in yourself. OneRepublic's journey is proof that when faced with adversity, the right choice can change everything. A huge thank you to Ryan Tedder and OneRepublic for Going Behind The Wall with us! Your story of resilience, creativity, and perseverance is an inspiration, and I can't wait to share it with the world. Note: This Episode was recorded back a while ago, but the value Ryan drops is invaluable!