The Story Behind Def Leppard's Glam Metal Smash "Pour Some Sugar on Me"
In this episode of The Story Behind the Song, join host Peter Csathy as he chats with Def Leppard's Joe Elliot to discuss the unlikely story of how "Pour Some Sugar on Me" became the last entry into Def Leppard's second album Hysteria. In his interview, Joe Elliott humbly reflects on the group's success and so much more: how he came up with the group's name, why they changed the spelling, Def Leppard's connection to Def Jam, how Mutt Lang refused to work on the album and then changed his mind, how the writing of "Pour Some Sugar on Me" began while Joe Elliot was playing around during a tea break, producer Mutt Lang immediately forced the entire group to add the song to the album, and how American strippers took the song from being a flop into a national sensation one dance at a time. Be sure to check out Drastic Symphonies Def Leppard's collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which is out May 19th - order here - and features original Leppard audio combined with new vocals and guitars to create epic symphonic arrangements as well as Def Leppard's new book which comes out June 13th you can pre-order here.
5/15/2023
1:01:18
The Story Behind Howard Jones' Synth-driven New Wave Classic "New Song"
In this episode of The Story Behind the Song, join host Peter Csathy as he chats with UK-based singer-songwriter Howard Jones to discuss how he broke all the rules when he arrived as a one-man band and topped the charts with "New Song," a song he wrote to be his debut and artist manifesto to the world. Literally singing, "I don't wanna be hip and cool. I don't wanna play by the rules," Jones was literally ahead of his time as Jones' use of drum machines and synthesizers ruffled so many feathers that the musicians union tried to ban him. In his interview, Howard Jones recounts being influenced by David Bowie, that epic Live Aid concert in 1985, his thoughts about AI and songwriting, and his 40th-anniversary tour, which kicks off later this year.
4/17/2023
38:08
The Story Behind Toto's Iconic, Instantly Recognizable "Africa," with David Paich
There is something about the drums and trans-inducing hook of Toto's Africa. that draws you in every time you press play. The song is an earworm that has been streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify alone!David Paich of Toto joins us on the Story Behind the Song to talk about this timeless and cross-generational song, which celebrates its 40th year this year and almost didn't see the light of day to make it onto Toto IV.How did David Paich come up with Africa's hook and lyrics? What did the band think about the Weezer cover in 2017 to have their biggest hit in years? Find out about all that and more on the Story Behind the Song.
3/20/2023
36:34
The Story Behind Devo’s Seminal Synth-Rock Single “Whip It”
In this special bonus episode of The Story Behind the Song, join host Peter Csathy as he revisits his interview with Gerald Casale of Devo about the band's seminal 1980 single "Whip It."Released as the second single off Devo's Freedom of Choice, "Whip It" remains instantly recognizable with it's hooky synthesizer lines, over-the-top vocal delivery, and overall silly tone. While it quickly became an anthem of fun, the tune was originally expected to flop. Devo's left-field creativity proved to be too out-there for their label, who braced for the worst. Instead, it peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a relevant favorite over 40 years later.In this previously unreleased interview, Casale tells the tale of how the song came to be, speaks to the influence of R&B, and how the tune changed the trajectory of the band (who celebrate their 50th anniversary this year).
2/20/2023
50:12
The Story Behind A Flock of Seagulls' New Wave Classic "I Ran (So Far Away)"
For the first episode of the New Year, The Story Behind the Song is celebrating the 40th anniversary of A Flock of Seagulls by diving into their new wave classic "I Ran (So Far Away)." The track and the band's look were some of the defining styles of the '80s, and their presence in our collective pop culture psyche flies right into today.On the episode, A Flock of Seagulls frontman Mike Score recounts the origins of the band, the hair, the song, and so much more. He also shares his experience of becoming an international sensation while not finding popularity in his home country and a connection to Bon Jovi that you might not be aware of.
The Story Behind the Song finds host Peter Csathy digging into some of the most iconic songs of all time with the artists who made them. Others may scratch the surface, but we go deeper than anyone into the musician’s fascinating creative journey of how their most lasting songs came to be – and the moment that sparked their inspiration.