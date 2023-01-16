The Story Behind Def Leppard's Glam Metal Smash "Pour Some Sugar on Me"

In this episode of The Story Behind the Song, join host Peter Csathy as he chats with Def Leppard's Joe Elliot to discuss the unlikely story of how "Pour Some Sugar on Me" became the last entry into Def Leppard's second album Hysteria. In his interview, Joe Elliott humbly reflects on the group's success and so much more: how he came up with the group's name, why they changed the spelling, Def Leppard's connection to Def Jam, how Mutt Lang refused to work on the album and then changed his mind, how the writing of "Pour Some Sugar on Me" began while Joe Elliot was playing around during a tea break, producer Mutt Lang immediately forced the entire group to add the song to the album, and how American strippers took the song from being a flop into a national sensation one dance at a time. Be sure to check out Drastic Symphonies Def Leppard's collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which is out May 19th - order here - and features original Leppard audio combined with new vocals and guitars to create epic symphonic arrangements as well as Def Leppard's new book which comes out June 13th you can pre-order here.Listen to the full Def Leppard's Joe Elliot conversation about "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and more in this episode, and watch some of the interview highlights on YouTube.