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83 episodes
- This week in a very special episode of The Story Behind the Song, host Peter Csathy welcomes indie rock icons Scott "Spiral Stairs" Kannberg and Steve West of Pavement to break down “Kennel District” on the 30th anniversary of the album Wowee Zowee.
Discover the inspiration behind the song, one of only a handful of Pavement songs written and sung by Kannberg. They discuss the recording process of Wowee Zowee and offer insight into the ethos and creative philosophy behind the band, and also reflect on their involvement with the Lollapalooza tour in 1995, including the infamous mud-slinging incident.
Also in this episode, the duo discuss Alex Ross Perry’s Pavements movie based on the band. Part biopic, part documentary, and part musical, the film carves a unique identity for itself through creativity, experimentation, and authenticity, just like the band itself.
Later in the episode, Kannberg and West talk about their ongoing reunion tour and plans for the future, as well as the legacy of the band. They touch on their recent viral popularity on TikTok and what it’s like seeing a new generation of young fans showing up to their shows.
Listen to Scott Kannberg and Steve West talk about “Kennel District” and more, and then be sure to check out Pavements showing now only on MUBI. Story Behind the Song listeners can get 30 days of MUBI free by signing up at mubi.com/cos. You can also check out Consequence’s full review of the film here.
You can also follow The Story Behind the Song and rate and review on Apple Podcasts. Fans can also check out TSBTS merch -- including a killer poster and jigsaw puzzle -- available now at the Consequence Shop!
You can keep an eye on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and follow host Peter Csathy on Threads at @pcsathy and at Deep Cuts Media.
This episode is presented by MUBI.
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- The Story Behind the Song's Peter Csathy is back to talk to legendary The Police drummer Stewart Copeland to talk about "Roxanne."
Definitely known as "The Police Song," "Roxanne" is a song that changed the fortunes of the English rock band The Police. The song was written by lead singer and bassist Sting for their debut album Outlandos d'Amour, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. But it would not have found its rhythmic magic if Stewart Copeland hadn't reenvisioned the song's bossa nova and turned it into a reggae-rock anthem.
Stewart Copeland also discusses his two recent grammies from DIVINE TIDES with Ricky Kej and the release of The Police's Police Deranged for Orchestra album, which learn more about here.
Listen to the full conversation with The Police's Stewart Copeland about “Roxanne" and more in this episode. Then, make sure to follow The Story Behind the Song, and rate and review on Apple Podcasts. Fans can also check out the new TSBTS merch -- including a killer poster and jigsaw puzzle -- available now at the Consequence Shop or via the buy now buttons below!
You can keep an eye on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and follow host Peter Csathy on Threads at @pcsathy and at Deep Cuts Media.
Support The Story Behind the Song by checking out StubHub: https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/mVRZyZV
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- This week, host Peter Csathy welcomes Salt-N-Pepa's Cheryl "Salt" James to The Story Behind the Song to break down their groundbreaking 1990 track "Let's Talk About Sex."
Discover the song's provocative origins, designed with producer Hurby "Luv Bug" Azor to challenge radio censorship. Salt reveals how the track, meant to spark a necessary dialogue, was later transformed at the request of news anchor Peter Jennings into the powerful PSA "Let's Talk About AIDS."
The conversation also explores Salt-N-Pepa's trailblazing journey, from working at Sears with other future stars to their meteoric rise to fame. Salt recounts becoming the first female rap act to go platinum and earning their title as the "First Ladies of Rap" while navigating the shock of global stardom.
Looking forward, Salt shares her decision to step back from the road for her well-being but hints at a major tour in the near future. She reflects on the full-circle feeling of seeing their legacy celebrated with accolades like their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
Listen to Cheryl "Salt" James talk about “Let's Talk About Sex” and more. Then, make sure to follow The Story Behind the Song, and rate and review on Apple Podcasts. Fans can also check out the new TSBTS merch -- including a killer poster and jigsaw puzzle -- available now at the Consequence Shop or via the buy now buttons below!
You can keep an eye on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and follow host Peter Csathy on Threads at @pcsathy and at Deep Cuts Media.
Support The Story Behind the Song by checking out StubHub: https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/mVRZyZV
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Blondie are, without question, one of the most successful, iconic, and influential bands in rock and roll history. On this encore episode of The Story Behind the Song, listen to the band talk about their song "Rapture" and more.
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 15 years ago, the Debbie Harry-fronted group has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and continues to release new music. But the “rock and roll” label doesn’t do justice to the group’s genre-bending music. What started as a punk band in the mid-1970’s in New York City after Harry and guitarist Chris Stein broke off from their earlier band, The Stillettoes, Blondie (first called Angel and the Snake) always innovated, infusing pop, disco, new wave, reggae, and rap elements into their music.
Which brings us to one of Blondie’s signature songs, the cleverly titled “Rapture." In 1981, the Autoamerican single became the first song featuring rapped vocals to top the US charts, and its accompanying video the first "rap" clip to appear on MTV. Stein and Harry penned the song after experiencing their first rap performance hosted by Fab 5 Freddy, who is prominently mentioned in the song's first rap line and appears in the video.
Listen to Blondie talk about “Rapture” and more. Then, make sure to follow The Story Behind the Song, and rate and review on Apple Podcasts. Fans can also check out the new TSBTS merch -- including a killer poster and jigsaw puzzle -- available now at the Consequence Shop or via the buy now buttons below!
You can keep an eye on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and follow host Peter Csathy on Threads at @pcsathy and at Deep Cuts Media.
Support The Story Behind the Song by checking out StubHub: https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/mVRZyZV
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- This week on The Story Behind the Song, host Peter Csathy welcomes Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh to dive into the story behind their classic 1997 track "Wrong Way."
Discover the song's spontaneous, beer-fueled origins at Willie Nelson's Texas studio. Gaugh reveals how a casual conversation was transformed overnight by frontman Bradley Nowell into the iconic lyrics, and how the track was captured in just two takes—with the trombone player famously getting paid with a watch.
The conversation also explores Sublime's gritty, organic creative process, fueled by their Long Beach friendships and experiences. Gaugh recounts the band's early struggles, the tragedy of Bradley Nowell's passing just before their breakout, and their powerful rebirth with Bradley's son, Jakob, highlighted by an impactful recent performance at Coachella.
Looking forward, Bud shares his excitement for Sublime's future, including their first new album in decades. He describes the magical, full-circle experience of creating new music and touring with Jakob Nowell, bringing the band's story into a new era.
Listen to Bud Gaugh talk about “Wrong Way” and more. Then, make sure to follow The Story Behind the Song, and rate and review on Apple Podcasts. Fans can also check out the new TSBTS merch -- including a killer poster and jigsaw puzzle -- available now at the Consequence Shop or via the buy now buttons below!
You can keep an eye on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and follow host Peter Csathy on Threads at @pcsathy and at Deep Cuts Media.
Support The Story Behind the Song by checking out StubHub: https://stubhub.prf.hn/l/mVRZyZV
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About The Story Behind The Song
The Story Behind the Song finds host Peter Csathy digging into some of the most iconic songs of all time with the artists who made them. Others may scratch the surface, but we go deeper than anyone into the musician’s fascinating creative journey of how their most lasting songs came to be – and the moment that sparked their inspiration.Podcast website
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