This week in a very special episode of The Story Behind the Song, host Peter Csathy welcomes indie rock icons Scott "Spiral Stairs" Kannberg and Steve West of Pavement to break down “Kennel District” on the 30th anniversary of the album Wowee Zowee.

Discover the inspiration behind the song, one of only a handful of Pavement songs written and sung by Kannberg. They discuss the recording process of Wowee Zowee and offer insight into the ethos and creative philosophy behind the band, and also reflect on their involvement with the Lollapalooza tour in 1995, including the infamous mud-slinging incident.

Also in this episode, the duo discuss Alex Ross Perry’s Pavements movie based on the band. Part biopic, part documentary, and part musical, the film carves a unique identity for itself through creativity, experimentation, and authenticity, just like the band itself.

Later in the episode, Kannberg and West talk about their ongoing reunion tour and plans for the future, as well as the legacy of the band. They touch on their recent viral popularity on TikTok and what it’s like seeing a new generation of young fans showing up to their shows.

Listen to Scott Kannberg and Steve West talk about “Kennel District” and more, and then be sure to check out Pavements showing now only on MUBI. Story Behind the Song listeners can get 30 days of MUBI free by signing up at mubi.com/cos. You can also check out Consequence’s full review of the film here.

You can also follow The Story Behind the Song and rate and review on Apple Podcasts. Fans can also check out TSBTS merch -- including a killer poster and jigsaw puzzle -- available now at the Consequence Shop!

You can keep an eye on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and follow host Peter Csathy on Threads at @pcsathy and at Deep Cuts Media.

This episode is presented by MUBI.



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