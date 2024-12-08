Welcome to Let’s Ask Taylor Swift, a podcast by Not Sorry Productions!In each episode Vanessa Zoltan and Daniel Schroeder will focus on one song from Taylor's discography, using a question to uncover their own meaning in Taylor’s lyrics, and getting to the heart of what makes Taylor’s music resonate so much with fans.Episodes release every other Wednesday. Learn more at https://notsorryworks.com/lets-ask-taylor-swift and support us on patreon at https://www.patreon.com/LetsAskTaylorSwift. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Welcome to our new show, Let's Ask Taylor Swift! Before we jump into analyzing Taylor's songs, we need to tell you a little bit about ourselves. In this episode Vanessa explains the concept for the show and introduces her co-host: Daniel Schroeder.

Taylor Swift's debut album in 2006 was the self-titled Taylor Swift and her debut song was Tim McGraw. In today's episode Vanessa and Daniel ask the song Tim McGraw: How Do We Want Our Exes to Remember Us?If you're enjoying the show, please consider being one of our first supporters on Patreon!

In 2008, at nineteen years old, Taylor Swift released her second album Fearless with the lead single "Love Story." In today's episode Vanessa and Daniel ask the song: What is the fantasy of forbidden love?If you're enjoying our conversations about the songs, subscribe to our Patreon at $10/month to hear us talk about the music videos!

Let's Ask Taylor Swift is a Not Sorry podcast co-hosted by Vanessa Zoltan and Daniel Schroeder. In each episode, Vanessa and Daniel focus on one song from Taylor's discography, asking themselves, each other, and you— the audience— what it is about Taylor's music that resonates so much with fans. In this first season, every episode will look at the lead single from one of Taylor's albums. By asking a question in each episode, like "what is the fantasy of forbidden love?" or "should you ever go back to an ex?," we hope to uncover our own meaning in Taylor's lyrics through close reading and community, in order to apply these lessons to our own lives.New episodes release every other Wednesday. To learn more about Not Sorry and our other podcasts, check out our website.