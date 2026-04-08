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The Graham Norton Podcast

BBC Radio 2
Music
The Graham Norton Podcast
Latest episode

91 episodes

  • The Graham Norton Podcast

    Alan Davies, Tahar Rahim, Prof. Chris Jackson and Pam Ayres.

    12/19/2020 | 56 mins.
    Graham's final podcast for BBC Radio 2.
  • The Graham Norton Podcast

    Dan Walker, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Samuel West and Nicholas Ralph.

    12/12/2020 | 1h
    Remarkable people, Ghosts, and All Creatures Great and Small.
  • The Graham Norton Podcast

    Kylie Minogue, David Atherton and Sam Mendes.

    12/05/2020 | 1h
    Disco, Cooking and Theatre.
  • The Graham Norton Podcast

    Lesley-Ann Jones, Gareth Southgate and Gabriel Byrne.

    11/28/2020 | 1h 6 mins.
    Lennon, Dreams and Ireland.
  • The Graham Norton Podcast

    Sinéad Burke, Julian Clary and Rupert Everett.

    11/21/2020 | 1h
    Life lessons, panto plans and Oscar Wilde.
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About The Graham Norton Podcast
Graham Norton entertaining the nation, with a vibrant mix of celeb guests and chat. From BBC Radio 2
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