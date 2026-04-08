Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

Graham Norton entertaining the nation, with a vibrant mix of celeb guests and chat. From BBC Radio 2

Graham Norton entertaining the nation, with a vibrant mix of celeb guests and chat. From BBC Radio 2

Listen to The Graham Norton Podcast, New Rory & MAL and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app